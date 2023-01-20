« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36880 on: January 20, 2023, 03:24:46 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on January 20, 2023, 03:24:02 pm
We don't need your thoughts on this on your RAWKs please.
I beg to differ - we certainly need the Qstons of this world......
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36881 on: January 20, 2023, 03:33:28 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on January 20, 2023, 03:24:46 pm
I beg to differ - we certainly need the Qstons of this world......

I am certainly big enough for 2
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36882 on: January 20, 2023, 04:10:09 pm »
Quote from: Qston on January 20, 2023, 02:58:19 pm
People who use multiples in sport when describing a player or team as a comparison e.g. "your liverpools, your Alissons, your Andy Murrays" and so on. It gets on my nerves.

Not just the one nerve, then...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36883 on: January 20, 2023, 05:11:47 pm »
Hunting all round the house for my slippers then finding one at the top end of the garden and another in the middle of the drive.

No I'm not losing my marbles, it's one of the dogs that has a thing about socks and slippers and either hides them in her basket or outside when you leave the house 🤷
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36884 on: January 20, 2023, 07:46:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 20, 2023, 05:11:47 pm
Hunting all round the house for my slippers then finding one at the top end of the garden and another in the middle of the drive.

No I'm not losing my marbles, it's one of the dogs that has a thing about socks and slippers and either hides them in her basket or outside when you leave the house 🤷

Maybe Slippers separated your slippers...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36885 on: January 20, 2023, 07:55:44 pm »
I found the real culprit, debs...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SCSHciF2U6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SCSHciF2U6A</a>
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36886 on: January 20, 2023, 08:32:26 pm »
2023 can just fuck off. Worst year of my life and we're 20 days in.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36887 on: January 20, 2023, 10:50:57 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on January 20, 2023, 08:32:26 pm
2023 can just fuck off. Worst year of my life and we're 20 days in.

That sounds a bit worse than the mild nuisances this thread offers. I hope everything is ok and turns around quickly mate.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36888 on: Yesterday at 09:57:05 am »
Rishi Rich in his seatbelt video. He looks like a fucking lizard.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36889 on: Yesterday at 10:22:35 am »
don't know whether this is a 'hannoy' thing but didn't know where else to put it...

walking through town the other day with my other half

i don't have a beard nor any tattoos nor was i wearing skinny jeans nor did i have my phone in my hand - my girl? she doesn't have botox nor duck lips nor fake tan and also didn't have her head constantly bent down looking at a phone seemingly affixed to her hands

thing is, we looked around and realised that we were the odd ones out - we were the different ones
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36890 on: Yesterday at 12:05:50 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:22:35 am
don't know whether this is a 'hannoy' thing but didn't know where else to put it...

walking through town the other day with my other half

i don't have a beard nor any tattoos nor was i wearing skinny jeans nor did i have my phone in my hand - my girl? she doesn't have botox nor duck lips nor fake tan and also didn't have her head constantly bent down looking at a phone seemingly affixed to her hands

thing is, we looked around and realised that we were the odd ones out - we were the different ones

That's something to be happy about, better than being a sheep ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36891 on: Yesterday at 12:09:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:05:50 pm
That's something to be happy about, better than being a sheep ;D

And because they were walking, neither was a sheep at the wheel...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36892 on: Yesterday at 12:10:55 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 10:22:35 am
don't know whether this is a 'hannoy' thing but didn't know where else to put it...

walking through town the other day with my other half

i don't have a beard nor any tattoos nor was i wearing skinny jeans nor did i have my phone in my hand - my girl? she doesn't have botox nor duck lips nor fake tan and also didn't have her head constantly bent down looking at a phone seemingly affixed to her hands

thing is, we looked around and realised that we were the odd ones out - we were the different ones

Never be a fashion victim.

I always remember something my old form teacher used to say about school uniforms. 

Everyone tries to be bend the rules to be an individual but then look exactly the same as all their mates when they go out ☺️
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36893 on: Yesterday at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:10:55 pm
Never be a fashion victim.

I always remember something my old form teacher used to say about school uniforms. 

Everyone tries to be bend the rules to be an individual but then look exactly the same as all their mates when they go out ☺️

Ha ha, too bloody true. Hair most of the way down my back, jeans, cowboy boots, t-shirt and leather jacket - looking nothing like the "trendies" but looked lke all my mates  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36894 on: Yesterday at 12:21:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:16:28 pm
Ha ha, too bloody true. Hair most of the way down my back, jeans, cowboy boots, t-shirt and leather jacket - looking nothing like the "trendies" but looked lke all my mates  :D
Bloody hell!!!!!! The most we were allowed to get away with at our school was to do the tie the wrong way around so only the thin bit showed. Even then we'd sometimes get a thrashing for it!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36895 on: Yesterday at 02:47:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:16:28 pm
Ha ha, too bloody true. Hair most of the way down my back, jeans, cowboy boots, t-shirt and leather jacket - looking nothing like the "trendies" but looked lke all my mates  :D
Did you have friends that looked like a builder, a cop and a native American?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36896 on: Yesterday at 02:49:37 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:47:18 pm
Did you have friends that looked like a builder, a cop and a native American?

it's fun to stay at the R...A...W...K

altogether...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36897 on: Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm »
Didnt really know where else to put this, as its more than a small thing that annoys me, but I really dont enjoy RAWK that much these days.

I left all forms of social media about 18 months ago which has been delightful, so RAWK more than ever has been the site I frequent more than anything. Its sadly becoming more and more like social media though and everything that made me leave that.

Ive stuck around, barely posting but dipping my toe in now and again to keep active on here, but I dont think I will much longer.

Was introduced to this site by my old man who was a fairly regular poster over a decade ago before he left and have been on here for about fifteen years, literally half my life.

Many a better poster than me has left which is the saddest thing. Some absolute top posters all turned away by shite.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36898 on: Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm
Didnt really know where else to put this, as its more than a small thing that annoys me, but I really dont enjoy RAWK that much these days.

I left all forms of social media about 18 months ago which has been delightful, so RAWK more than ever has been the site I frequent more than anything. Its sadly becoming more and more like social media though and everything that made me leave that.

Ive stuck around, barely posting but dipping my toe in now and again to keep active on here, but I dont think I will much longer.

Was introduced to this site by my old man who was a fairly regular poster over a decade ago before he left and have been on here for about fifteen years, literally half my life.

Many a better poster than me has left which is the saddest thing. Some absolute top posters all turned away by shite.


You know, you could always hang around and dilute the shite with some quality posts..... stimulate the interesting debates and discussions, help return RAWK to a space which you can continue to enjoy and contribute towards.

Posters that have left on this point, have always confused me - as they have the capability to improve the content through contribution.

There are still sufficient contributors with whom you can strike up a decent discussion should you wish too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36899 on: Yesterday at 05:08:16 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:47:18 pm
Did you have friends that looked like a builder, a cop and a native American?

We used to sing and dance too
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36900 on: Yesterday at 05:30:49 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm

You know, you could always hang around and dilute the shite with some quality posts..... stimulate the interesting debates and discussions, help return RAWK to a space which you can continue to enjoy and contribute towards.

Posters that have left on this point, have always confused me - as they have the capability to improve the content through contribution.

There are still sufficient contributors with whom you can strike up a decent discussion should you wish too.

I only use RAWK on my phone these days, nothing else I can use to go on here so long winded posts from me are not happening these days.

Also got a little one who keeps me on my toes and more than busy. I just miss browsing on here and seeing Capon and his mad posts ok, thats my annoyance ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36901 on: Yesterday at 06:05:41 pm »
Bought a box of broken biscuits from Iceland, there are ginger biscuits in there and now all the other biscuits taste of ginger  >:(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36902 on: Yesterday at 06:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 06:05:41 pm
Bought a box of broken biscuits from Iceland, there are ginger biscuits in there and now all the other biscuits taste of ginger  >:(

See, that wouldn't be a problem for me as I love ginger.  :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36903 on: Yesterday at 06:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 06:05:41 pm
Bought a box of broken biscuits from Iceland, there are ginger biscuits in there and now all the other biscuits taste of ginger  >:(

Did ya get a cheap flight, seems along way to go for some cookies!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36904 on: Yesterday at 07:08:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:07:56 pm
See, that wouldn't be a problem for me as I love ginger.  :D



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36905 on: Yesterday at 11:38:13 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm

You know, you could always hang around and dilute the shite with some quality posts..... stimulate the interesting debates and discussions, help return RAWK to a space which you can continue to enjoy and contribute towards.

Posters that have left on this point, have always confused me - as they have the capability to improve the content through contribution.

There are still sufficient contributors with whom you can strike up a decent discussion should you wish too.
It doesn't make much difference, though, because the shite posters just don't care. They will still spout the same old shite over and over again, often ignoring the 'quality posts'. The place is just full of reactors now. It's all about playing to the gallery and spouting whatever anger or frustration or bile is inside one, regardless of the impact that has on the tenor of the debate.

Worse still are the manufactured 'truths' that are just accepted and run with. So much here is now based on things that are actually not even true or not proven to be true. It's laughable.

There are still 'quality posts' but each is like a single match flaring in the heart of a raging fire of miserable entitlement and whinge and cryarsing.

I'm not surprised people fuck off to spend their time more productively or in places less mired in negativity.

I'm only still here for the crap gags ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36906 on: Today at 04:33:21 am »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 04:36:22 pm
Didnt really know where else to put this, as its more than a small thing that annoys me, but I really dont enjoy RAWK that much these days.

I left all forms of social media about 18 months ago which has been delightful, so RAWK more than ever has been the site I frequent more than anything. Its sadly becoming more and more like social media though and everything that made me leave that.

Ive stuck around, barely posting but dipping my toe in now and again to keep active on here, but I dont think I will much longer.

Was introduced to this site by my old man who was a fairly regular poster over a decade ago before he left and have been on here for about fifteen years, literally half my life.

Many a better poster than me has left which is the saddest thing. Some absolute top posters all turned away by shite.

I know what you mean, i stay away from the main section of the forum, because the incessant crap that gets posted, couple of them seem to have been fucked off, but far too many remain, the transfer thread is just as bad, then you have one who thinks he's an expert on all things LFC finances & baits everyone else in the transfer thread, when someone posts any transfer gossip on LFC.

Their is still some top posters around though, at least Crosby Nick is still around for some light hearted posts, which is more my type of stuff. ;D

 
