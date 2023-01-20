Didnt really know where else to put this, as its more than a small thing that annoys me, but I really dont enjoy RAWK that much these days.
I left all forms of social media about 18 months ago which has been delightful, so RAWK more than ever has been the site I frequent more than anything. Its sadly becoming more and more like social media though and everything that made me leave that.
Ive stuck around, barely posting but dipping my toe in now and again to keep active on here, but I dont think I will much longer.
Was introduced to this site by my old man who was a fairly regular poster over a decade ago before he left and have been on here for about fifteen years, literally half my life.
Many a better poster than me has left which is the saddest thing. Some absolute top posters all turned away by shite.