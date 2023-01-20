Didnt really know where else to put this, as its more than a small thing that annoys me, but I really dont enjoy RAWK that much these days.



I left all forms of social media about 18 months ago which has been delightful, so RAWK more than ever has been the site I frequent more than anything. Its sadly becoming more and more like social media though and everything that made me leave that.



Ive stuck around, barely posting but dipping my toe in now and again to keep active on here, but I dont think I will much longer.



Was introduced to this site by my old man who was a fairly regular poster over a decade ago before he left and have been on here for about fifteen years, literally half my life.



Many a better poster than me has left which is the saddest thing. Some absolute top posters all turned away by shite.