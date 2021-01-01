« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Offline SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36800 on: Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:48 pm
They abuse the fucknuggets will give Klopp is shite I just do not want to read.

Fucknuggets?? That's one I've never heard before!  :lmao
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36801 on: Yesterday at 07:42:23 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:23:51 pm
Fucknuggets?? That's one I've never heard before!  :lmao
Have you heard "cockwomble"? That's a good one to describe the neggies with.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36802 on: Yesterday at 07:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:10:06 pm
Could be worse, could be Everton FC. ;)

You'd think we were the way some of them are behaving
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36803 on: Yesterday at 08:00:02 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:42:23 pm
Have you heard "cockwomble"? That's a good one to describe the neggies with.

Nope not that one either. Great I've learned two new insults today.
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36804 on: Yesterday at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 08:00:02 pm
Nope not that one either. Great I've learned two new insults today.
Any time (thundercunt.....) ;)
Online Hazell

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36805 on: Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 07:42:23 pm
Have you heard "cockwomble"? That's a good one to describe the neggies with.

I associate that word with Eamonn Holmes for some reason :P
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36806 on: Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm
I associate that word with Eamonn Holmes for some reason :P
BoJo for me.
Online Hazell

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36807 on: Yesterday at 09:53:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 09:39:30 pm
BoJo for me.

Just as applicable.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36808 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:36:15 pm
I associate that word with Eamonn Holmes for some reason :P

Did you edit so it didn't autocorrect to lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes?
Online Hazell

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36809 on: Yesterday at 10:29:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm
Did you edit so it didn't autocorrect to lardy-arsed cockwomble, lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes?

Yep :)
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36810 on: Today at 02:13:46 pm »
it seems the use of "luxury player" has caught on in the player threads.

(sorry for bleeding this over here, just needed to vent a bit)
