Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2023779 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36760 on: Today at 05:22:49 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:54:03 pm
He said "nice shot"

I think he said he has never known a pro player to practice using the rest, which I find a bit bizarre  :D
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36761 on: Today at 06:48:22 pm »
I'm fed up with all the negativity on RAWK. Almost every thread I click on someone is moaning about something.

So what do I do?  I come in here to have a moan. :D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36762 on: Today at 06:49:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:48:22 pm
I'm fed up with all the negativity on RAWK. Almost every thread I click on someone is moaning about something.

So what do I do?  I come in here to have a moan. :D

In certain other threads you claimed to be quite a fan of moaning.
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36763 on: Today at 06:56:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:49:53 pm
In certain other threads you claimed to be quite a fan of moaning.

It's more a series of painful grunts, and I'm not a fan of it at all.  ;D
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36764 on: Today at 07:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 06:48:22 pm
I'm fed up with all the negativity on RAWK. Almost every thread I click on someone is moaning about something.

So what do I do?  I come in here to have a moan. :D
You need to keep your moaning to the bedroom, mister ;D
Offline Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36765 on: Today at 07:23:51 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 07:22:48 pm
You need to keep your moaning to the bedroom, mister ;D

As I said, these days it's more getting out of a chair or bending down to open a cupboard. ;D
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36766 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 07:23:51 pm
As I said, these days it's more getting out of a chair or bending down to open a cupboard. ;D
It's the gift that keeps on giving it OOOOH suits you, Sir....
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36767 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm »
tv reporters when reporting from the street who insist on keeping the microphone held down by their belly button, even when standing next to a screaming crowd, or a really busy road or something.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36768 on: Today at 10:39:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:37:23 pm
tv reporters when reporting from the street who insist on keeping the microphone held down by their belly button, even when standing next to a screaming crowd, or a really busy road or something.
Maybe it's closer there to where they talk out of... ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36769 on: Today at 10:42:07 pm »
Shell petrol stations across the city and beyond having no E5 petrol and even the staff in them having no idea why.

Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36770 on: Today at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:39:52 pm
Maybe it's closer there to where they talk out of... ;D
:)
good point.
