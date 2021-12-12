He said "nice shot"
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I'm fed up with all the negativity on RAWK. Almost every thread I click on someone is moaning about something. So what do I do? I come in here to have a moan.
Crosby Nick never fails.
In certain other threads you claimed to be quite a fan of moaning.
You need to keep your moaning to the bedroom, mister
As I said, these days it's more getting out of a chair or bending down to open a cupboard.
tv reporters when reporting from the street who insist on keeping the microphone held down by their belly button, even when standing next to a screaming crowd, or a really busy road or something.
Maybe it's closer there to where they talk out of...
