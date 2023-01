Tell me about it.



I ended up with a shoulder injury that's lasted months and is showing no signs of clearing up.



How did I get this injury? Paragliding? Bungee jumping? Saving a shot that was going into the top corner?



Nope. Sleeping in bed.



Yep. In the past few years I've twisted my neck, spine and my wrist in separate sleeping incidents. But wrenching my right big toe is a new high/low for me. I can only assuming I hit it against something and barely noticed at the time, but then the pain has crept up on me in bed.All the noises I used to make during sex are now usually reserved for getting out of bed, sitting down/standing up, or bending down to open a bottom cupboard. It's all aches, pains and twinges.