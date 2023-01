The Liverpool FC Forum and the Transfer Thread - you'd swear it was a fucking Manc or Blueshite forum the amount of shite and fucking disrespectful bollocks being posted.



Its fucking killing this place, its going to drive decent posters away and it'll end up being no better than the worst of twatter.



It has turned to shit. I've always thought of the transfer forum as a bit of a laugh, I mean, the real stuff are the actual matches and the Transfer Forum's always been a break from the relatively serious business of the actual football matches, and where you could talk about potential signings, how they'd fit into the side etc. Now the same things that are being posted in the main forum about the team are being posted in the Transfer Forum but with an additional 90% of the posts whinging about not signing anyone.