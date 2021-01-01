TV shows, that look back at things, or do a 100 greatest whatever, but have people on who weren't alive or were but are too young to remember and speak about the subject like they are experts and in reality they haven't got a clue what they are talking about. The one's that are about 1970 Telly for example have people born in the 80's and 90's spouting about it.



There was one over Christmas about Rock songs and Guns N Roses sweet child of mine was being talked about. This "expert", who was about 3 if that in the mid 80's, starts saying that the band were in the studio, Slash was doing some scales and did the opening part and they went "we're recording that". Nice story, but a load of bollocks. Duff McKagan, GNR bass, told the real story on his radio show years ago. Axl wanted this ballad to his GF, the band hated the idea, they were bad ass rock n roll and didn't want a poncey ballad, so Slash was trying to fuck it up by playing something they'd hate, Duff joined in and then Axl said that was what he wanted.