Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36640 on: Yesterday at 02:38:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:39:26 am
Its fucking killing this place, its going to drive decent posters away and it'll end up being no better than the worst of twatter.


It used to often be those decent posters who'd call out the meffs and  shitty/way OTT posts, too.

When I first came on here (er, different name  :-[) I learned quickly that you either thought about what you were saying or you got smacked down for being dick. Unless a player had been a tosser (like Diouf, for example), you measured any criticism and framed it sensibly.

A lot of that seems to have gone now.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36641 on: Yesterday at 02:42:14 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:32:24 pm
When boring toxicity spills over into otherwise interesting threads......... :-X 8)
Sorry. Took an opportunity. Happy to delete if not appropriate
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36642 on: Yesterday at 02:43:54 pm »
meanwhile back at Rancho Hannoyo ....

my toaster is unpredictable. 

some days it toasts to perfection, the next day (same bread, no change in settings) it comes up burned or hardly done.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36643 on: Yesterday at 02:46:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:43:54 pm
meanwhile back at Rancho Hannoyo ....

my toaster is unpredictable. 

some days it toasts to perfection, the next day (same bread, no change in settings) it comes up burned or hardly done.



Have you decrumbed it?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36644 on: Yesterday at 02:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:42:14 pm
Sorry. Took an opportunity. Happy to delete if not appropriate

Sent you a PM.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36645 on: Yesterday at 02:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:46:19 pm
Have you decrumbed it?
yes.

it took hours! *




* no it didn't.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36646 on: Yesterday at 02:51:46 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:46:19 pm
Have you decrumbed it?

Now that is one job that annoys me - pick the toaster up and it drops burnt crumbs all over the worktop :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36647 on: Yesterday at 02:52:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:51:46 pm
Now that is one job that annoys me - pick the toaster up and it drops burnt crumbs all over the worktop :no

I do mine in the bath
« Reply #36648 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:52:23 pm
I do mine in the bath

That reminds me I need to get some drain cleaner to get rid of the missus hair thats clogging up the drain.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36649 on: Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm »
Our shower unit is the most annoying thing to clean. It's got tiny gaps that toothbrush won't fit down, then a million parts to the drain that all get clogged up and disgusting if not kept on top of.

I hate it. Absolutely despise it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36650 on: Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:42:14 pm
Sorry. Took an opportunity. Happy to delete if not appropriate
It definitely belongs in another thread.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36651 on: Yesterday at 03:17:15 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:14:21 pm
It definitely belongs in another thread.
No worries, removed :thumbup
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36652 on: Yesterday at 04:19:04 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:59:47 pm
Our shower unit is the most annoying thing to clean. It's got tiny gaps that toothbrush won't fit down, then a million parts to the drain that all get clogged up and disgusting if not kept on top of.

I hate it. Absolutely despise it.

I found a possible solution by accident. My dentist recommended a water flosser. They're OK, but I've found its easier to actually floss. But...the water flosser fires tiny jets of water at quite high pressure, which gives it a secondary use as a precision mini jet washer.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36653 on: Yesterday at 04:34:08 pm »
Having gone to Anfield recently on Friday and Saturday nights because of TV its really hannoying to have an untelevised Saturday 3pm for a game I haven't got tickets for. 

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36654 on: Yesterday at 04:45:40 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 04:19:04 pm
I found a possible solution by accident. My dentist recommended a water flosser. They're OK, but I've found its easier to actually floss. But...the water flosser fires tiny jets of water at quite high pressure, which gives it a secondary use as a precision mini jet washer.

My hygienist looking down on me when I say I use a water flosser. No matter how hard I try , or what sort of floss , or other instrument I use, some gets wedged between my teeth and snaps.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36655 on: Yesterday at 04:52:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:45:40 pm
My hygienist looking down on me when I say I use a water flosser. No matter how hard I try , or what sort of floss , or other instrument I use, some gets wedged between my teeth and snaps.
My hygienist is a great psychologist. I told her I struggled with flossing, so she suggested water flossing, then different types of inter dental brushes etc. I came to the conclusion that its just easier to floss properly which I think was what she was after all along.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36656 on: Yesterday at 05:43:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:39:09 pm
Mods do read a LOT of posts mind.

Maybe we should bring back the round tables. They were mostly excellent. Not sure what happened to those.

Was proper good threads those, enjoyed them. Maybe the 'usual'? A slow descent into.. uhm.. towards le pit'o cess?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36657 on: Yesterday at 05:46:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:51:46 pm
Now that is one job that annoys me - pick the toaster up and it drops burnt crumbs all over the worktop :no

Solution, don't touch it - ever! ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36658 on: Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm »
footballers who chew gum while playing.

idiots.  it's dangerous.

don't come crying to me if you get tackled / hit in the chest and you half-swallow it and choke to death.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36659 on: Yesterday at 08:45:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:33:25 pm
footballers who chew gum while playing.

idiots.  it's dangerous.

don't come crying to me if you get tackled / hit in the chest and you half-swallow it and choke to death.
Was thinking about this at the weekend. Even referees do it. Something to do with reducing stress. Bizarrely, there's nothing in the laws of the game to prevent it. But you're right. I seem to remember it being punishable when I reffed about 20 years ago now...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36660 on: Today at 07:43:38 am »
tradesman who dont turn up at agreed times
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36661 on: Today at 08:40:15 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on December  7, 2022, 01:44:58 pm
I saw BA mentioned above. They are a bunch of twats and I've got an ongoing complaint with them which started in July.


I'm sure it's not limited to BA, but it's the practice of using dynamic pricing to charge more for certain flight times and then cancelling the more expensive one. In this case morning flights which cost significantly more than a 6pm flight (almost an extra day on holiday plus a relaxing 1st evening, vs an 8pm airport pick up and 1 hour journey). You weigh it all up and pay for the morning one, which they then cancel and put you on the evening flight. No apology, no refund and their view is you should be grateful they weren't all cancelled.

They can't have it both ways. They want dynamic pricing so that they can charge more on popular flight times, but then they don't refund when more expensive flights are cancelled. They need to choose which approach to take because the current one is awful for passengers.
Apologies for quoting my own post, but I got a result from this. Got some money back to reflect differing original flight prices and some extra related to other inconvenience caused by changes to flight times.

Theres too many companies just taking the piss, relying on apathy of customers and then dragging their feet with actual complaints, again in the hope people will just give up.

If youve had bad service or a company havent delivered what they said, then complain. Its only when they get to a point that investing in service and customers is cheaper than paying compensation, that the penny will drop.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36662 on: Today at 09:05:28 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:43:38 am
tradesman who dont turn up at agreed times


That's like a fucking disease where we live.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36663 on: Today at 09:05:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:52:32 am
It's the entire threads though - Gakpo is getting shit after 1 game, Fabinho is getting shit, Klopp is getting shit, the Transfer thread is just a load of slag off FSG/Klopp/his team posts - its fucking tedious to read and it's driving established members away. Its bad when Capon would rather be pissing about as Ivan Schwackoff on twitter than be taking the piss on here.

I get that not everyone has the same views, we aren't robots or the Borg, but the amount of negativity, especially after the last few seasons of utter joy, is just beyond a joke. Its like being on a spoilt brats forum.

Yeah but how many match-going fans post all the shite?

I don't often go in the LFC Forum and I never go into the transfer forum.

I don't really want to listen to some wankstain that's never been to Liverpool, never mind Anfield who has nothing better than to slag our players off every week.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36664 on: Today at 09:21:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:05:39 am
Yeah but how many match-going fans post all the shite?

I don't often go in the LFC Forum and I never go into the transfer forum.

I don't really want to listen to some wankstain that's never been to Liverpool, never mind Anfield who has nothing better than to slag our players off every week.

Neither do I, but you used to be able to go into places like that for info or to have a chat, not have to swerve the places. The LFC Forum was the main thing when I joined RAWK almost 20 years ago, there wasn't all the sub forums it has now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36665 on: Today at 09:28:25 am »
TV shows, that look back at things, or do a 100 greatest whatever, but have people on who weren't alive or were but are too young to remember and speak about the subject like they are experts and in reality they haven't got a clue what they are talking about. The one's that are about 1970 Telly for example have people born in the 80's and 90's spouting about it.

There was one over Christmas about Rock songs and Guns N Roses sweet child of mine was being talked about. This "expert", who was about 3 if that in the mid 80's, starts saying that the band were in the studio, Slash was doing some scales and did the opening part and they went "we're recording that". Nice story, but a load of bollocks. Duff McKagan, GNR bass, told the real story on his radio show years ago. Axl wanted this ballad to his GF, the band hated the idea, they were bad ass rock n roll and didn't want a poncey ballad, so Slash was trying to fuck it up by playing something they'd hate, Duff joined in and then Axl said that was what he wanted.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36666 on: Today at 09:29:02 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 09:05:28 am

That's like a fucking disease where we live.
pressure pump we have stopped working, plumber was to sort before christmas, he has changed or cancelled or no showed 5 times.

Latest excuse was an immediate family member died, however his facebook is open to public, it was his birthday, I reckon he was just out for that, he is one of them who changes his profile pic every day, in a relationship where they have to tell the whole world how him and his mrs are brilliant. Not a word about supposed death though, I am calling bullshit on him.

going with someone else now. A month without proper water pressure because of this lying c*nt.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36667 on: Today at 09:29:12 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 07:43:38 am
tradesman who dont turn up at agreed times

Similar-ish

My daughter needs a new passport. Quite impressed with all the notifications and updates. Got one this morning saying its die for delivery today- follow updates here:

Click on the link from TNT and they tell me it will be delivered between 8am and 8pm.

Any chance of being slightly more specific?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36668 on: Today at 09:37:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:29:12 am
Similar-ish

My daughter needs a new passport. Quite impressed with all the notifications and updates. Got one this morning saying its die for delivery today- follow updates here:

Click on the link from TNT and they tell me it will be delivered between 8am and 8pm.

Any chance of being slightly more specific?!
hardly life or death mate ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36669 on: Today at 09:40:31 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:37:04 am
hardly life or death mate ;)

Ha!
