Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2019671 times)

Offline Ycuzz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36600 on: Yesterday at 11:34:09 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:28:18 am
That should apply to any link, in my opinion.

Indeed.

Ban the lot of them!
@Yvanicuzz

Offline stewil007

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36601 on: Yesterday at 02:09:04 pm »
Quadruple strength cordial.

It virtually impossible to put the right amount in a glass of water and get it tasting 'right'
Offline SamLad

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36602 on: Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm »
RAWK not having a button for "I agree with this post".

sick and tired of reading a long post, then seeing it quoted with the same thought/opinion expressed but with different words in another long-ish post.  then a few posts or a page later, same again.

classic example is the Transfer thread of course.

I think I saw that the mods made a deliberate decision not to have this function - and maybe it can't be introduced now - but jeeziz some days it is really tedious / inefficient / time-consuming wading through repetitive stuff.
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36603 on: Yesterday at 02:46:35 pm »

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm
[snip] RAWK not having a button for "I agree with this post".
I think it was Alan who over the festive period posted a stern reminder not to quote entire posts and adding only a tiny comment.

Given the propensity of use of mobile/hand-held devices, it's tedious as fuck to scroll through that shite, I agree - which is why we encourage people to use "[snip]" comments.

We should start editing posts we see that are guilty.....
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36604 on: Yesterday at 02:57:25 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:46:35 pm
I think it was Alan who over the festive period posted a stern reminder not to quote entire posts and adding only a tiny comment.

Given the propensity of use of mobile/hand-held devices, it's tedious as fuck to scroll through that shite, I agree - which is why we encourage people to use "[snip]" comments.

We should start editing posts we see that are guilty.....

On a forum where I used to moderate, we had a system where if the post had a specific number of words/letters/images, quoting them meant that the text inside the quoted region was automatically replaced by the first 5 or 6 lines from the post, the remaining was compressed and users had to click manually to expand the post.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36605 on: Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm »
Sort of like this...

And it was the same whether it was on a phone or desktop. Beyond 5 lines, nothing was visible directly. We had to "click" to expand to the full post.

Images were also automatically replaced with the text "Image" in the quoted box.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36606 on: Yesterday at 03:47:03 pm »
Claaaaaaiiiiiiiiiire!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!  8)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36607 on: Yesterday at 03:48:10 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm
Sort of like this...

And it was the same whether it was on a phone or desktop. Beyond 5 lines, nothing was visible directly. We had to "click" to expand to the full post.

Images were also automatically replaced with the text "Image" in the quoted box.

I get that too mate. 

Drives me nuts trying to read the posts but it also sends all the posts after it the same too.  It makes the rest of the page unreadable.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36608 on: Yesterday at 03:55:44 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:44:05 pm
Sort of like this...

And it was the same whether it was on a phone or desktop. Beyond 5 lines, nothing was visible directly. We had to "click" to expand to the full post.

Images were also automatically replaced with the text "Image" in the quoted box.

Theres a Jaguar forum Im on that does that too - good suggestion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36609 on: Yesterday at 03:56:32 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:47:03 pm
Claaaaaaiiiiiiiiiire!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!  8)

Not now Jim, shes helping me with a query in the Sky Q thread!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36610 on: Yesterday at 03:57:50 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:25:30 pm
RAWK not having a button for "I agree with this post".

sick and tired of reading a long post, then seeing it quoted with the same thought/opinion expressed but with different words in another long-ish post.  then a few posts or a page later, same again.

classic example is the Transfer thread of course.

I think I saw that the mods made a deliberate decision not to have this function - and maybe it can't be introduced now - but jeeziz some days it is really tedious / inefficient / time-consuming wading through repetitive stuff.

^this
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36611 on: Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:46:35 pm
I think it was Alan who over the festive period posted a stern reminder not to quote entire posts and adding only a tiny comment.

Given the propensity of use of mobile/hand-held devices, it's tedious as fuck to scroll through that shite, I agree - which is why we encourage people to use "[snip]" comments.

We should start editing posts we see that are guilty.....

that would help I think, but it's not purely the "quote all of a really l-o-n-g post you're responding to" thing ... it's when ppl agree with a post by kinda reiterating the whole thing using slightly changed wording.

having a quick "yep, that works for me" button would remove the need to quote/say anything. [I know some ppl hate the concept of "likes" but it does work!]

an added benefit might be when ppl see a ton of "likes" when someone is criticizing their BS postings .... might make them pause before repeating it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36612 on: Yesterday at 04:18:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm
that would help I think, but it's not purely the "quote all of a really l-o-n-g post you're responding to" thing ... it's when ppl agree with a post by kinda reiterating the whole thing using slightly changed wording.

having a quick "yep, that works for me" button would remove the need to quote/say anything. [I know some ppl hate the concept of "likes" but it does work!]

an added benefit might be when ppl see a ton of "likes" when someone is criticizing their BS postings .... might make them pause before repeating it.
Yup, see your point more clearly now. Not sure if it'll ever be adopted but I understand your logic.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36613 on: Yesterday at 04:20:20 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 04:18:31 pm
Yup, see your point more clearly now. Not sure if it'll ever be adopted but I understand your logic.

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:13:13 pm
that would help I think, but it's not purely the "quote all of a really l-o-n-g post you're responding to" thing ... it's when ppl agree with a post by kinda reiterating the whole thing using slightly changed wording.

having a quick "yep, that works for me" button would remove the need to quote/say anything. [I know some ppl hate the concept of "likes" but it does work!]

an added benefit might be when ppl see a ton of "likes" when someone is criticizing their BS postings .... might make them pause before repeating it.

This ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36614 on: Yesterday at 05:30:59 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 02:46:35 pm
I think it was Alan who over the festive period posted a stern reminder not to quote entire posts and adding only a tiny comment.

Given the propensity of use of mobile/hand-held devices, it's tedious as fuck to scroll through that shite, I agree - which is why we encourage people to use "[snip]" comments.

We should start editing posts we see that are guilty.....

It's really hard to delete half of the post though when posting from a phone. I often accidently delete parts of what I meant to quote, and have to start all over again.

On a different forum I use, you can highlight part of a post, and a little box "quote" pops up, so you can pick bits from posts and quote them easily. Sadly I don't think the Rawk software has that functionality.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36615 on: Yesterday at 10:13:57 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:09:04 pm
Quadruple strength cordial.

It virtually impossible to put the right amount in a glass of water and get it tasting 'right'

Annoying as fuck, only just got used to the double strength and all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36616 on: Today at 10:39:26 am »
The Liverpool FC Forum and the Transfer Thread - you'd swear it was a fucking Manc or Blueshite forum the amount of shite and fucking disrespectful bollocks being posted.

Its fucking killing this place, its going to drive decent posters away and it'll end up being no better than the worst of twatter.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36617 on: Today at 10:43:46 am »
Rob, it's like trying to stop a blizzard with a Travelodge hairdryer  :butt

It helps us when people report posts which don't support the site's ethos (or, in some cases, rules) - every one of them is read - you won't always immediately see what action is taken either - but they're all read......
