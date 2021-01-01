RAWK not having a button for "I agree with this post".



sick and tired of reading a long post, then seeing it quoted with the same thought/opinion expressed but with different words in another long-ish post. then a few posts or a page later, same again.



classic example is the Transfer thread of course.



I think I saw that the mods made a deliberate decision not to have this function - and maybe it can't be introduced now - but jeeziz some days it is really tedious / inefficient / time-consuming wading through repetitive stuff.