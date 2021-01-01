« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 11:34:09 am
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 11:28:18 am
That should apply to any link, in my opinion.

Indeed.

Ban the lot of them!
@Yvanicuzz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:09:04 pm
Quadruple strength cordial.

It virtually impossible to put the right amount in a glass of water and get it tasting 'right'
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:25:30 pm
RAWK not having a button for "I agree with this post".

sick and tired of reading a long post, then seeing it quoted with the same thought/opinion expressed but with different words in another long-ish post.  then a few posts or a page later, same again.

classic example is the Transfer thread of course.

I think I saw that the mods made a deliberate decision not to have this function - and maybe it can't be introduced now - but jeeziz some days it is really tedious / inefficient / time-consuming wading through repetitive stuff.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:46:35 pm

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:25:30 pm
[snip] RAWK not having a button for "I agree with this post".
I think it was Alan who over the festive period posted a stern reminder not to quote entire posts and adding only a tiny comment.

Given the propensity of use of mobile/hand-held devices, it's tedious as fuck to scroll through that shite, I agree - which is why we encourage people to use "[snip]" comments.

We should start editing posts we see that are guilty.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 02:57:25 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 02:46:35 pm
I think it was Alan who over the festive period posted a stern reminder not to quote entire posts and adding only a tiny comment.

Given the propensity of use of mobile/hand-held devices, it's tedious as fuck to scroll through that shite, I agree - which is why we encourage people to use "[snip]" comments.

We should start editing posts we see that are guilty.....

On a forum where I used to moderate, we had a system where if the post had a specific number of words/letters/images, quoting them meant that the text inside the quoted region was automatically replaced by the first 5 or 6 lines from the post, the remaining was compressed and users had to click manually to expand the post.
