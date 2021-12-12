There does seem to be a strong correlation with wearing lycra and being an utter twat. I've noticed this as a driver and as a pedestrian where I've had lycra clad cyclists shout at us on a country road becasue we didn't get off the road and out his way when he was coming from behind us and hadn't rung a bell so we had no way of knowing he was coming.



Apart from that, I do agree with Redbyrdz, I don't understand the general attitude towards cyclists and pedestrians, there just seems to be a general attitude of defaulting to hating everything they do, when in fact, every one of them is potentially another car on the road clogging up the traffic and spewing out fumes. They are doing all of us a favour by walking and cycling.



I might have come across as hating cyclists, which wasn't my intention, its a certain type of cyclist (although bike rider is a better description) I abslutely despise. We all encounter them. The problem is, they aren't a once in a blue moon encounter, its every day and this is what annoys people.I'll find the video in a bit, but this is a screenshot, every one of these idiots below has come from a left turn only lane and are trying to beat the truck across. If the lane they were in had continued on, they would be heading for the building - these idiots are in the HGV blindspots.To give an idea of what the driver can see, this pic was taken leaning forward and across, so gives a better view than normal. There is an empty parking space next to me, the white XF is about 10ft away from the side of the unit, its about 3 feet to the top of the wheel and I can't see it. Also, the XF is the same model as the one in the top pic and you can see that the windows are smaller than the Scania, so he has even less vision than I have.