« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 910 911 912 913 914 [915]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2017820 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,245
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36560 on: Today at 08:58:43 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:59:56 am
I thought two abreast was done so it's easier to overtake?

Yes. Because as you have to give 1.5m space, overtaking a single cyclist already needs more than one lane. So usually you have to wait until the other lane is empty (or, on a single-lane road, until it gets wide enough). But that means that overtaking two cyclists next to each other isn't much more difficult, because you have to wait for the other lane to be empty anyway.
When cyclists ride in groups, 10 cyclists in one line would take up about 30m of space, but cyclists in two lines take up about 15m, so not much more than a lorry.

Drivers want cyclists to ride in single file so they can squeeze past without 1.5m distance in a single lane.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,245
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36561 on: Today at 09:10:02 am »
It really baffles my that people think it is acceptable to hate cyclists. I always thought Rob was a perfectly reasonable person, but even he thinks its normal to call cyclists "entitled twats in lycra" that need to be punished for using the roads. I thought we had gone past that stage where you'd insult people for their appearance. I also wonder why that type of behaviour only surfaces when people are in cars. Or would they do the same thing, for example when going to the tills in a shop? "Oh no, an old lady with a stick, she'll slow me down, quick, I need to be at the till before her! I'll brush right past her and then stop and burp and fart in her general direction to teach her a lesson that she shouldn't hold me up." Probably not. But then, they think its perfectly acceptable when doing the same thing when in a car on the road.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36562 on: Today at 09:24:28 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:10:02 am
It really baffles my that people think it is acceptable to hate cyclists. I always thought Rob was a perfectly reasonable person, but even he thinks its normal to call cyclists "entitled twats in lycra" that need to be punished for using the roads. I thought we had gone past that stage where you'd insult people for their appearance. I also wonder why that type of behaviour only surfaces when people are in cars. Or would they do the same thing, for example when going to the tills in a shop? "Oh no, an old lady with a stick, she'll slow me down, quick, I need to be at the till before her! I'll brush right past her and then stop and burp and fart in her general direction to teach her a lesson that she shouldn't hold me up." Probably not. But then, they think its perfectly acceptable when doing the same thing when in a car on the road.

I have no issue with normal road users, who ride/drive properly and with respect for other road users. I give cyclists plenty of room, when in the truck I hang back and have sat behind a cyclist for half a mile when they had nowhere safe to stop, I'd never want to injure anyone through impatience. However I've come across these "twats in lycra" (dress like they are in the tour de France) too many times who ride 2 or 3 abreast as if they own the road, riding well below the speed limit, refusing to go single file and holding traffic up. They're the ones who deserve it my exhaust in their faces. I'll add the other mob who ignore red lights, there's about 6 people who are only still alive because I have good reactions, they really don't know how close to death they were. I almost took one out last Wednesday when my lad was in the car. Sick of them

I've posted a video before of a bunch of twats in lycra, who are in a left turn only lane with an HGV on their right, in the correct lane, these fucknuggets decide to then ignore the rules, go straight on, undertaking the truck in his blindspots, one of the c*nts then gets hit by the truck and the c*nts try to blame the driver. They're the cyclists I despise.

Oh and I love farting in shops 😉
« Last Edit: Today at 09:26:00 am by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36563 on: Today at 09:27:26 am »
I think cars should wait patiently behind cyclists, and cyclists should pull over every now and then to let cars pass.

I seem to recall tractors do this. Though to be fair you can't really push past a tractor, there has to be decent space to the side.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,479
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36564 on: Today at 09:29:39 am »
I think what Rob is hating is the 'all the gear, no idea' brigade.  Most 'sports' are away from the public, so they are just amusement for fellow competitors.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36565 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:27:26 am
I think cars should wait patiently behind cyclists, and cyclists should pull over every now and then to let cars pass.

I seem to recall tractors do this. Though to be fair you can't really push past a tractor, there has to be decent space to the side.

Exactly this mate, both have a right to be on the road, but respect goes both ways. Doing 10 mph on a narrow road and not stopping to let others past is just being a c*nt.

When national speed limit road where 40mph, if I was on a long run on one in the truck and built up a long queue of cars behind me, I'd pull into laybys if I could to allow the cars to pass me, so they didn't get held up.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36566 on: Today at 09:38:24 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:29:39 am
I think what Rob is hating is the 'all the gear, no idea' brigade.  Most 'sports' are away from the public, so they are just amusement for fellow competitors.

Yeah, we've all seen them and seen the way they act. You can tell them apart from the serious cyclists, as the serious ones actually get a move on and will go single file
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,402
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36567 on: Today at 09:41:00 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:36:51 am
Exactly this mate, both have a right to be on the road, but respect goes both ways. Doing 10 mph on a narrow road and not stopping to let others past is just being a c*nt.

When national speed limit road where 40mph, if I was on a long run on one in the truck and built up a long queue of cars behind me, I'd pull into laybys if I could to allow the cars to pass me, so they didn't get held up.
It's the law in some nations. Slovenia for example. If you are holding up 5 cars or more, whatever your mode of transport is, you're obliged to pull over at the first safe space.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,639
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36568 on: Today at 10:22:54 am »
There does seem to be a strong correlation with wearing lycra and being an utter twat. I've noticed this as a driver and as a pedestrian where I've had lycra clad cyclists shout at us on a country road becasue we didn't get off the road and out his way when he was coming from behind us and hadn't rung a bell so we had no way of knowing he was coming.

Apart from that, I do agree with Redbyrdz, I don't understand the general attitude towards cyclists and pedestrians, there just seems to be a general attitude of defaulting to hating everything they do, when in fact, every one of them is potentially another car on the road clogging up the traffic and spewing out fumes. They are doing all of us a favour by walking and cycling.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36569 on: Today at 10:24:55 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 09:41:00 am
It's the law in some nations. Slovenia for example. If you are holding up 5 cars or more, whatever your mode of transport is, you're obliged to pull over at the first safe space.

Sometimes, it should be the second car in the queue who should have to pull over, as they are the issue.

To explain, I'll be on a national single carriageway A road, my limit by law is 50mph and cars are 60. So on straight sections I'll get up to the limit and I'm moving quickly, however, as I obviously can't corner as fast as cars or I'll roll, I have to slow for most bends. I'll invariably have a car that has caught me then is sat behind me, but when they get a safe opportunity to pass, ie coming out of a bend and there is plenty of room to safely pass, they never do, so then inevitably a queue will start to build behind them. Now, if that car got out of the way, the rest could safely pass me.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,509
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36570 on: Today at 10:31:03 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:10:02 am
It really baffles my that people think it is acceptable to hate cyclists. I always thought Rob was a perfectly reasonable person, but even he thinks its normal to call cyclists "entitled twats in lycra" that need to be punished for using the roads. I thought we had gone past that stage where you'd insult people for their appearance. I also wonder why that type of behaviour only surfaces when people are in cars. Or would they do the same thing, for example when going to the tills in a shop? "Oh no, an old lady with a stick, she'll slow me down, quick, I need to be at the till before her! I'll brush right past her and then stop and burp and fart in her general direction to teach her a lesson that she shouldn't hold me up." Probably not. But then, they think its perfectly acceptable when doing the same thing when in a car on the road.

Never had an issue with cyclists personally. I don't doubt there are bellends on bikes, but I guess I've just been lucky.

There are bellends on every mode of transport. Bikes, motorbikes, cars, vans, lorries. All have their fair share of absolute c*nts.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36571 on: Today at 10:36:01 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:22:54 am
There does seem to be a strong correlation with wearing lycra and being an utter twat. I've noticed this as a driver and as a pedestrian where I've had lycra clad cyclists shout at us on a country road becasue we didn't get off the road and out his way when he was coming from behind us and hadn't rung a bell so we had no way of knowing he was coming.

Apart from that, I do agree with Redbyrdz, I don't understand the general attitude towards cyclists and pedestrians, there just seems to be a general attitude of defaulting to hating everything they do, when in fact, every one of them is potentially another car on the road clogging up the traffic and spewing out fumes. They are doing all of us a favour by walking and cycling.

I might have come across as hating cyclists, which wasn't my intention, its a certain type of cyclist (although bike rider is a better description) I abslutely despise. We all encounter them. The problem is, they aren't a once in a blue moon encounter, its every day and this is what annoys people.

I'll find the video in a bit, but this is a screenshot, every one of these idiots below has come from a left turn only lane and are trying to beat the truck across. If the lane they were in had continued on, they would be heading for the building - these idiots are in the HGV blindspots.



To give an idea of what the driver can see, this pic was taken leaning forward and across, so gives a better view than normal. There is an empty parking space next to me, the white XF is about 10ft away from the side of the unit, its about 3 feet to the top of the wheel and I can't see it. Also, the XF is the same model as the one in the top pic and you can see that the windows are smaller than the Scania, so he has even less vision than I have.

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36572 on: Today at 10:39:28 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:31:03 am
Never had an issue with cyclists personally. I don't doubt there are bellends on bikes, but I guess I've just been lucky.

There are bellends on every mode of transport. Bikes, motorbikes, cars, vans, lorries. All have their fair share of absolute c*nts.

I agree there. There are bad on both sides as I have experienced when cycling. There are some cyclists that do stupid things such as wildly change lanes then go onto pavements without even thinking about who maybe around the corner. But let's not forget they are some bad drivers out there too. I was almost knocked of my bike three times all of them by stationary drivers who were not paying attention, three times I had to make emergency stops to avoid an accident. The number of people who sit in cars on their mobile phones and then go into the road without looking first is quite scary and it's certainly made me extremely wary on the roads now. It's just about people whether they are drivers or cyclists looking out for one another. Every car is a killing machine in certain situations and bikes too can cause damage, everyone needs to be responsible.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36573 on: Today at 10:51:13 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:39:28 am
I agree there. There are bad on both sides as I have experienced when cycling. There are some cyclists that do stupid things such as wildly change lanes then go onto pavements without even thinking about who maybe around the corner. But let's not forget they are some bad drivers out there too. I was almost knocked of my bike three times all of them by stationary drivers who were not paying attention, three times I had to make emergency stops to avoid an accident. The number of people who sit in cars on their mobile phones and then go into the road without looking first is quite scary and it's certainly made me extremely wary on the roads now. It's just about people whether they are drivers or cyclists looking out for one another. Every car is a killing machine in certain situations and bikes too can cause damage, everyone needs to be responsible.

I stopped cycling on roads because of the idiots in cars, it's far too dangerous these days. I don't enjoy riding the motorbike anymore and I really don't enjoy driving. If they would just put more police on the roads and start banning people, it would make the roads a safer place.

This fella got prosecuted, personally I'd have pulled his licence. The road design has contributed though, the cycle lane is too narrow and the HGV hasn't encroached into the lane, so the driver maybe thought it was OK? No way I'd have passed the cyclist, I'd have waited until the bus lane, it just takes a wobble and the cyclist is under your wheels and dead. Why risk the persons life to save 5 seconds?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FX60qnGNcI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FX60qnGNcI8</a>

This video shows the danger to themselves and others some idiots on bikes are

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sxsOBnkKTKk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sxsOBnkKTKk</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,734
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36574 on: Today at 10:55:51 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:51:13 am
I stopped cycling on roads because of the idiots in cars, it's far too dangerous these days. I don't enjoy riding the motorbike anymore and I really don't enjoy driving. If they would just put more police on the roads and start banning people, it would make the roads a safer place.

This fella got prosecuted, personally I'd have pulled his licence. The road design has contributed though, the cycle lane is too narrow and the HGV hasn't encroached into the lane, so the driver maybe thought it was OK? No way I'd have passed the cyclist, I'd have waited until the bus lane, it just takes a wobble and the cyclist is under your wheels and dead. Why risk the persons life to save 5 seconds?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/FX60qnGNcI8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/FX60qnGNcI8</a>

This video shows the danger to themselves and others some idiots on bikes are

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sxsOBnkKTKk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sxsOBnkKTKk</a>

Wow, that is one narrow lane. I agree overall, more should be done about incidents like these.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,653
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36575 on: Today at 11:02:19 am »
This is the video I was talking about. The idiot cyclist is one of those twats in lycra. The title of the video is bollocks, the HGV does not change lanes and when he's arguing with the driver, he's trying to defend himself with "we always go up your inside" and similar bollocks.

From the drivers POV, he will know they are there, but they are all in a left turn only lane. As he pulls away, he is checking his mirrors, both sides, he's watching where he is going, he's looking for traffic on his right, then he will suddenly see the lead group appear out of his blind spot and will be watching them, as they are cutting him up, half of them he won't be able to see due to where they are positioned. Muppet then actually rides INTO the truck.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 910 911 912 913 914 [915]   Go Up
« previous next »
 