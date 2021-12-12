This is the video I was talking about. The idiot cyclist is one of those twats in lycra. The title of the video is bollocks, the HGV does not change lanes and when he's arguing with the driver, he's trying to defend himself with "we always go up your inside" and similar bollocks.
From the drivers POV, he will know they are there, but they are all in a left turn only lane. As he pulls away, he is checking his mirrors, both sides, he's watching where he is going, he's looking for traffic on his right, then he will suddenly see the lead group appear out of his blind spot and will be watching them, as they are cutting him up, half of them he won't be able to see due to where they are positioned. Muppet then actually rides INTO the truck.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jNixS4Fco74</a>