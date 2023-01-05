« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2017619 times)

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36520 on: January 5, 2023, 10:56:38 am »
I mean, it's just common sense and self-preservation to look first and not step out in front of a fast-moving car.

However, this is about a turning car having to slow down and look before turning around a corner. I still don't get why people think they can just blindly blast round a corner without giving way.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 577
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36521 on: January 5, 2023, 11:05:52 am »
First day back at work blues. I am sure time stands still at work and is on warp speed when not at work.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,183
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36522 on: January 5, 2023, 11:07:55 am »
Finally found a decent football session every week to go to. Went quite a lot before Christmas but don't really know anyone, just starting to get some chat going walking off the pitch every week. Of course the new year comes round and about 15 of the lads in the group (its a massive whatsapp group) have come back and are wanting to play again.

Back to being a reserve I guess :boring
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,401
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36523 on: January 5, 2023, 11:11:55 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  5, 2023, 10:56:38 am
I mean, it's just common sense and self-preservation to look first and not step out in front of a fast-moving car.

However, this is about a turning car having to slow down and look before turning around a corner. I still don't get why people think they can just blindly blast round a corner without giving way.
I guess it's a mindset thing - "giving way" to whom, someone proceeding from a pavement on to a highway to progress towards another pavement? That's why we have marked crossings, with stripes or lights, where "give way" becomes clearly the responsibility of the vehicle driver or rider, to protect the pedestrian. When we reach the point that we're legislating that pedestrians basically don't have to think any more and can gleefully step in front of a one ton metal object (or worse) with 'the law on their side', with no real thought given to the knock-on consequences of a one ton metal object slamming on brakes in the path of other oncoming objects, it confirms the old adage that the law is an ass.

Where it gets grey for me is the whole "pedestrian already crossing" part, which works well enough on a zebra crossing (provided the pedestrian allows for any oncoming traffic's ability to brake in time) but is harder to assess on side roads, some of which are outrageously and unnecessarily wide.........

The law makes sense when:
- everyone has all the visibility required
- pedestrians wear reflectors (which is the law here, subject to a fine if you don't)
- pedestrians still fucking pay attention
- motorists are all aware of the situation at the side road
- everyone is driving with enough brake distance, their brakes work, their tyres are safe, etc.....

Too many variables at the moment - too much potential for carnage (or lorryage).


I totally understand your viewpoint - you come from a culture (if I remember correctly) where common sense still largely applies - but in the UK, if sense were common, there'd be a lot more of it around ;D  Laws like the one described tend to work well enough in places like Scandinavia, Germany, Estonia, etc......it'll take a long time for them to make senses in the UK.
« Last Edit: January 5, 2023, 11:14:20 am by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36524 on: January 5, 2023, 11:46:37 am »
You're likely right about the cultural differences - it still grinds with me when I walk along the pavement, and a driver blocks my way, because they're in a big vehicle and can do it. And then also has the cheek to argue that they're in the right, just because they have the big and dangerous vehicle. It's just plain bullying to me. ;D

A law like that has been in place for ages in most of northern Europe, I think. People still don't just step out in the road without looking. Look three times before walking across is drilled into every little child. I mean, most people don't want "But I was right" on their gravestone. But maybe the UK is going more the American way, where people cut their own legs off to cash in on insurance premiums, I don't know. I'd like to think that most of the people in know in the UK have a normal amoubt of common sense.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,506
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36525 on: January 5, 2023, 12:03:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  5, 2023, 11:46:37 am
You're likely right about the cultural differences - it still grinds with me when I walk along the pavement, and a driver blocks my way, because they're in a big vehicle and can do it. And then also has the cheek to argue that they're in the right, just because they have the big and dangerous vehicle. It's just plain bullying to me. ;D

A law like that has been in place for ages in most of northern Europe, I think. People still don't just step out in the road without looking. Look three times before walking across is drilled into every little child. I mean, most people don't want "But I was right" on their gravestone. But maybe the UK is going more the American way, where people cut their own legs off to cash in on insurance premiums, I don't know. I'd like to think that most of the people in know in the UK have a normal amoubt of common sense.

There should be a change in the highway code that pedestrians are allowed to slash the tyres and obliterate every window in the car if the driver has parked it on the pavement.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,474
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36526 on: January 5, 2023, 12:11:04 pm »
I view it a bit like Rob views HGV vs car.  I don't care what the rules are, I'm double checking before I cross the road. Even if I'm in the right, a tonne of steel travelling at almost any speed is going to do me more harm than my self-righteousness can shield me from.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36527 on: January 5, 2023, 12:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  3, 2023, 04:33:22 pm
And now I hate Smart Motorways more.

One dismal, murky evening in early December on my commute home along the M62, the variable speed limit signs are showing 60mph. I keep it at 60.

As I approach the first camera, I glance up at the gantry and it's showing 50. I'm sure the previous one was showing 60. I've no time to brake hard (and it'd be dangerous to do anyway). Off goes the flash. I hope I got lucky.

Today, we get a load of post that dates back to before Xmas. There's a NIP from GMP. It clocked me doing 59mph.

What an absolute bunch of c*nts.

I'll likely get the option of a speed awareness bollocks, but i'm livid to be done in such circumstance.



There's a site called Pepipoo. I went on it a few times many years ago about those parking 'ticket' scams when parking on private car parks, but it also helped with speeding NIPs and other motoring issues. It was a cummunity of like-minded people wanting to sort of 'stick it to the man' and beat the system wherever possible.

Posted details of the above as I wanted to know if anyone had experience of such a thing - ie, the speed limit changing on a 'smart' motorway with the camera at the same point of the speed limit changing. And also that the NIP wasn't delivered within 14 days.

Wow. A couple of pleasant responses, but most were sanctimonious pricks responding with a general gist of 'you were speeding, just accept your punishment' or shite like "The OP obviously doesn't realise the new speed limit applies at the point of the sign" and "If you can't see the new speed limits from a safe distance far enough away to adjust your speed, you shouldn't be driving"

I said I was just going to accept the SAC but was interested in people's thoughts about the situation of changing the limit and having speed cameras on the same gantry giving motorists little time to adjust, I presumed there'd be some who at least would say "Yep, it's a real snide things to do" but no, just more sneering sanctimony.

Way to wreck a decent site!

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,401
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36528 on: January 5, 2023, 01:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  5, 2023, 12:46:48 pm
...I presumed there'd be some who at least would say "Yep, it's a real snide things to do" but no, just more sneering sanctimony.
Way to wreck a decent site!
Oh dear! You also just described every HT and Transfer thread this place has ever had - didn't being on RAWK teach you anything about snide sanctiomo......oh....... :wave
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,643
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36529 on: January 5, 2023, 03:13:28 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  5, 2023, 10:56:38 am
I mean, it's just common sense and self-preservation to look first and not step out in front of a fast-moving car.

However, this is about a turning car having to slow down and look before turning around a corner. I still don't get why people think they can just blindly blast round a corner without giving way.

Its saying that traffic on major roads has to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross a side road, so you can have traffic on 40/50/60 mph roads having to stop to let people cross - this is going to cause issues. Why stop a whole line of cars just so some pedestrian can dawdle across a road when they can wait for 1 or 2 cars to turn before crossing?

Whoever thought this up doesn't drive on busy roads.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36530 on: January 5, 2023, 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2023, 03:13:28 pm
Its saying that traffic on major roads has to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross a side road, so you can have traffic on 40/50/60 mph roads having to stop to let people cross - this is going to cause issues. Why stop a whole line of cars just so some pedestrian can dawdle across a road when they can wait for 1 or 2 cars to turn before crossing?

Whoever thought this up doesn't drive on busy roads.

Major roads have two lanes for a reason, and the left lane suffers from frequent interruptions anyway - cars turning off or joining, parking in and out, buses and delivery vans stopping. A car turning off waiting for a few extra seconds to let a pedestrian cross doesn't make any difference.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36531 on: January 5, 2023, 03:58:31 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  5, 2023, 03:36:44 pm
Major roads have two lanes for a reason


Not always.

And not all very busy roads are 'major' roads.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,506
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36532 on: January 5, 2023, 04:09:38 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  5, 2023, 03:36:44 pm
Major roads have two lanes for a reason, and the left lane suffers from frequent interruptions anyway - cars turning off or joining, parking in and out, buses and delivery vans stopping. A car turning off waiting for a few extra seconds to let a pedestrian cross doesn't make any difference.

There will 100% be accidents because of this. Pedestrians will get injured because they will expect a car to stop when the driver may not know of the change.
It's a daft change and not really of any benefit to anyone.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36533 on: January 5, 2023, 04:44:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  5, 2023, 04:09:38 pm
There will 100% be accidents because of this. Pedestrians will get injured because they will expect a car to stop when the driver may not know of the change.
It's a daft change and not really of any benefit to anyone.

The change was a year ago, abd I haven't seen any headlines about the extra accidents because of it.

Also, if there is, we can now clearly blame the car drivers.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,506
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36534 on: January 5, 2023, 04:53:32 pm »
I've no idea if there has been an increase or not. I was only aware of the change recently from it being mentioned on here about a month ago.

Pedestrians would have to take a portion of the blame for me (just my opinion, as obviously it appears the driver would be 100% at fault now). If you've a ton weight metal box on wheels hurtling at you, and you think it's fine to step out anyway because you've got the right of way then you're a bit of an eejit really.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,474
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36535 on: January 5, 2023, 04:55:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2023, 03:13:28 pm
Its saying that traffic on major roads has to give way to pedestrians waiting to cross a side road, so you can have traffic on 40/50/60 mph roads having to stop to let people cross - this is going to cause issues. Why stop a whole line of cars just so some pedestrian can dawdle across a road when they can wait for 1 or 2 cars to turn before crossing?

Whoever thought this up doesn't drive on busy roads.

Surely nobody is turning left at 60mph though? Off onto a slip road perhaps, not many people would be crossing those.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,506
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36536 on: January 5, 2023, 05:12:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2023, 04:55:53 pm
Surely nobody is turning left at 60mph though? Off onto a slip road perhaps, not many people would be crossing those.

The car turning left may not be doing 60, but the 4/5/6 cars behind them may be.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,643
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36537 on: January 5, 2023, 07:03:04 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2023, 04:55:53 pm
Surely nobody is turning left at 60mph though? Off onto a slip road perhaps, not many people would be crossing those.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  5, 2023, 05:12:01 pm
The car turning left may not be doing 60, but the 4/5/6 cars behind them may be.

Exactly. Any national speed limit single carriageway road for one.

Quote from: redbyrdz on January  5, 2023, 04:44:52 pm
The change was a year ago, abd I haven't seen any headlines about the extra accidents because of it.

Also, if there is, we can now clearly blame the car drivers.

Probably because no-one other than new drivers actually reads the Highway Code. Last time I read it was when doing my Class1 in 2006. If everyone knew about it, then things would change.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,474
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36538 on: January 5, 2023, 07:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  5, 2023, 05:12:01 pm
The car turning left may not be doing 60, but the 4/5/6 cars behind them may be.

But in that case they would all have slowed to far less than 60.
Not sure why I'm picking a fight on this one, just I can't think of a road where I'm doing 60, then corner into an area where people might be crossing the road. Will pay more attention next time I am on the roads.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36539 on: January 5, 2023, 10:52:41 pm »
This should be in the things that make you happy thread, but..

As a prolific moaner about the standard of motorway driving, I have to say Im in shock following a trip up the M6 today. It was as if virtually all drivers had got a copy of how to drive on motorways without pissing off RAWK for Christmas.
Sheer bliss from the M54 up to the M56. The outside lane virtually deserted. At one point I moved into the outside lane to overtake and there was nothing in front of me for as far as the eye could see. So I just sat there  ;) only messing.

Well in Northbound M6 drivers today, apart from one daft get that got undertaken by about 6 of us.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,643
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36540 on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on January  5, 2023, 10:52:41 pm
This should be in the things that make you happy thread, but..

As a prolific moaner about the standard of motorway driving, I have to say Im in shock following a trip up the M6 today. It was as if virtually all drivers had got a copy of how to drive on motorways without pissing off RAWK for Christmas.
Sheer bliss from the M54 up to the M56. The outside lane virtually deserted. At one point I moved into the outside lane to overtake and there was nothing in front of me for as far as the eye could see. So I just sat there  ;) only messing.

Well in Northbound M6 drivers today, apart from one daft get that got undertaken by about 6 of us.

I find the worst area for lane discipline is around Manchester/Cheshire/Lancashire. The M62 from the Croft to the M60, the M60 itself the M56 and the M6, especially the 4 lane bit over the Thelwall. Get north of Preston and it goes fine.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,506
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36541 on: Yesterday at 09:03:59 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2023, 07:23:42 pm
But in that case they would all have slowed to far less than 60.
Not sure why I'm picking a fight on this one, just I can't think of a road where I'm doing 60, then corner into an area where people might be crossing the road. Will pay more attention next time I am on the roads.

They'd have slowed down for a moving car turning left, not for a car being stationary for a pedestrian to cross the road.
To be honest I've not known this to be an issue, but I'd guess that's because not many know about it and most people are still giving way to vehicles unless they're at a crossing.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,666
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36542 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 am »
Insurance companies. What is the actual point? Our dog slipped a disc in her spine, a common problem apparently for the breed, so we had an MRI and surgery to correct it which come to just over £7k. We were covered for up to £7k so we paid the extra and filed the claim

The insurance company have received the claim, gone back through her medical history and have now changed our policy to exclude any spinal injuries which obviously leaves us £7k in the hole. She did have some weight issues a few years ago which was effecting her hips but after putting her on a diet and losing a load of weight she was absolutely fine. Just an excuse to not pay and it's absolutely fucked us over

The worse thing about it is that we would have made the decision at the time to have her put down (the most difficult conversation and decision I've ever had to make) had we have known all this. Just fucking hate them
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,748
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36543 on: Yesterday at 12:01:12 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 11:33:51 am
Insurance companies. What is the actual point? Our dog slipped a disc in her spine, a common problem apparently for the breed, so we had an MRI and surgery to correct it which come to just over £7k. We were covered for up to £7k so we paid the extra and filed the claim

The insurance company have received the claim, gone back through her medical history and have now changed our policy to exclude any spinal injuries which obviously leaves us £7k in the hole. She did have some weight issues a few years ago which was effecting her hips but after putting her on a diet and losing a load of weight she was absolutely fine. Just an excuse to not pay and it's absolutely fucked us over

The worse thing about it is that we would have made the decision at the time to have her put down (the most difficult conversation and decision I've ever had to make) had we have known all this. Just fucking hate them


They cannot change the policy retropectively.

However, if they had a clause in that excluded any previous conditions, then they could refuse cover for treatment of those conditions. However, there is no automatic linkage of hip issues and slipping a spinal disc.

Did they ask for details of any previous medical history when you took out the policy?

From the sounds of it, you may well have grounds for appeal.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,401
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36544 on: Yesterday at 12:23:32 pm »
If they're hiding behind the 'undisclosed, pre-existing conditions' clause then yeah they're looking for ways not to pay. It might come down to semantics but is worth appealing against.

If they're simply back-pedalling, then yeah, they can't just suddenly decide that 'x' condition isn't covered just because 'x' condition has appeared! That's definitely worth appealing against!! Oh, and then switch provider.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36545 on: Yesterday at 03:58:03 pm »
If it didn't have a remark that spinal issues are excluded on the last policy you signed and paid for, they can't just add it. For 7k it's worth getting some legal help and appealing.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,643
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36546 on: Yesterday at 05:17:08 pm »
I know I've said this before, but the amount of ads for Life Insurance and Funerals during the day is still getting on my tits. Then add that to "give money for stray cats", "save a donkey", "save an armadillo", give "£29,07p" and other fucking grasping ads, its annoying as fuck.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36547 on: Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:17:08 pm
I know I've said this before, but the amount of ads for Life Insurance and Funerals during the day is still getting on my tits. Then add that to "give money for stray cats", "save a donkey", "save an armadillo", give "£29,07p" and other fucking grasping ads, its annoying as fuck.

I've also noticed a huge rise in private health cover recently too.

Talk about playing on people's insecurities.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36548 on: Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm »
Back to the highway code changes, how do you leave 1-1.5mtrs when overtaking a cyclist/horse when you're on a single lane road?

There are probably more miles of single lane roads on Anglesey than dual lane ones so do we travel in 1st gear for miles until there's enough room or do we rely on the cyclist/horse rider to pull in and stop so we can get past?
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,399
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36549 on: Yesterday at 07:16:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:17:08 pm
I know I've said this before, but the amount of ads for Life Insurance and Funerals during the day is still getting on my tits. Then add that to "give money for stray cats", "save a donkey", "save an armadillo", give "£29,07p" and other fucking grasping ads, its annoying as fuck.

You anti-armadilloite...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,643
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36550 on: Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:15:14 pm
Back to the highway code changes, how do you leave 1-1.5mtrs when overtaking a cyclist/horse when you're on a single lane road?

There are probably more miles of single lane roads on Anglesey than dual lane ones so do we travel in 1st gear for miles until there's enough room or do we rely on the cyclist/horse rider to pull in and stop so we can get past?

I've always done that on normal roads, but its impossible on a single track road. The cyclist/rider should show manners and pull out of the way. Those entitled twats in lycra who ride 2 abreast at well below the speed limit are the worst for refusing to move/give way.

A good lesson on why letting you past is the best option, especially if in an older diesel, is overtake them then sit in front of them and let them swallow the exhaust fumes - in a smoky diesel, stick it in neutral and give it a good rev  ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36551 on: Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm
I've always done that on normal roads, but its impossible on a single track road. The cyclist/rider should show manners and pull out of the way. Those entitled twats in lycra who ride 2 abreast at well below the speed limit are the worst for refusing to move/give way.

A good lesson on why letting you past is the best option, especially if in an older diesel, is overtake them then sit in front of them and let them swallow the exhaust fumes - in a smoky diesel, stick it in neutral and give it a good rev  ;)

I always slow down and leave space especially for horses as growing up where I did there were always loads of horses on the roads.

I'd not long since passed my test and taken out a bank loan for a newish car and was coming home down Salt Pit Lane on the bad bend before the church. 

There was a woman on a horse that had pulled into the verge to let me pass but I'd slowed right down anyway for the corner so moved as far as I could away to go past.

The horse got a bit skittish and started rearing up, then kicking out and it caught the back of the car as I went past.  The car was fine and thankfully so was the car as I found out I'd have been liable to pay costs if it had been injured!

I had to go past a cyclist today on the lane to our house and stayed well behind him till there was a pull in overtaking spot.  Bless him he was on a hill, up on his pedals and constantly checking over his shoulder as he clearly didn't know it was his right of way so to speak.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,506
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36552 on: Yesterday at 08:57:00 pm »
Veganuary

Fuck off.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,303
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36553 on: Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:57:00 pm
Veganuary

Fuck off.

Dry January making you grumpy?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36554 on: Yesterday at 10:13:07 pm »
All of those months like Movember, Dry January, No nut november etc can all fuck off.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,474
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36555 on: Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm
I've also noticed a huge rise in private health cover recently too.

Talk about playing on people's insecurities.
More like the rawk threads you go in are monitored and drive your ad traffic 😃
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,643
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36556 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:20:52 pm
More like the rawk threads you go in are monitored and drive your ad traffic 😃

On the telly?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36557 on: Today at 12:05:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:39 pm
I've always done that on normal roads, but its impossible on a single track road. The cyclist/rider should show manners and pull out of the way. Those entitled twats in lycra who ride 2 abreast at well below the speed limit are the worst for refusing to move/give way.

A good lesson on why letting you past is the best option, especially if in an older diesel, is overtake them then sit in front of them and let them swallow the exhaust fumes - in a smoky diesel, stick it in neutral and give it a good rev  ;)

Sounds like you feel entitled to drive at the maximum speed limit without any consideration for other road users, Rob. And then suggest assult when somebody else is just going about their buisness. Nice.


The roads are there for everybody. People on foot, bikes, horses, tractors, are also just trying to get to their destination. They have a right to not get initmidated and bullied by people in faster moving vehicles. Being faster does not give you the right of way.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36558 on: Today at 04:16:03 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:05:17 am
Sounds like you feel entitled to drive at the maximum speed limit without any consideration for other road users, Rob. And then suggest assult when somebody else is just going about their buisness. Nice.


The roads are there for everybody. People on foot, bikes, horses, tractors, are also just trying to get to their destination. They have a right to not get initmidated and bullied by people in faster moving vehicles. Being faster does not give you the right of way.

Sounds like you feel entitled to drive at whatever speed you want and block the road without any consideration for other road users...
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,474
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36559 on: Today at 07:59:56 am »
I thought two abreast was done so it's easier to overtake?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 909 910 911 912 913 [914]   Go Up
« previous next »
 