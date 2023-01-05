I mean, it's just common sense and self-preservation to look first and not step out in front of a fast-moving car.



However, this is about a turning car having to slow down and look before turning around a corner. I still don't get why people think they can just blindly blast round a corner without giving way.



I guess it's a mindset thing - "giving way" to whom, someone proceeding from a pavement on to a highway to progress towards another pavement? That's why we have marked crossings, with stripes or lights, where "give way" becomes clearly the responsibility of the vehicle driver or rider, to protect the pedestrian. When we reach the point that we're legislating that pedestrians basically don't have to think any more and can gleefully step in front of a one ton metal object (or worse) with 'the law on their side', with no real thought given to the knock-on consequences of a one ton metal object slamming on brakes in the path of other oncoming objects, it confirms the old adage that the law is an ass.Where it gets grey for me is the whole "pedestrian already crossing" part, which works well enough on a zebra crossing (provided the pedestrian allows for any oncoming traffic's ability to brake in time) but is harder to assess on side roads, some of which are outrageously and unnecessarily wide.........The law makes sense when:- everyone has all the visibility required- pedestrians wear reflectors (which is the law here, subject to a fine if you don't)- pedestrians still fucking pay attention- motorists are all aware of the situation at the side road- everyone is driving with enough brake distance, their brakes work, their tyres are safe, etc.....Too many variables at the moment - too much potential for carnage (or lorryage).I totally understand your viewpoint - you come from a culture (if I remember correctly) where common sense still largely applies - but in the UK, if sense were common, there'd be a lot more of it aroundLaws like the one described tend to work well enough in places like Scandinavia, Germany, Estonia, etc......it'll take a long time for them to make senses in the UK.