Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36480 on: Today at 10:50:42 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:43:19 am
You're right, there's no averaging between gantrys on smart motorways, I checked after I got done near the NEC. There's also a big grey area between automation and manual override. They admitted to me that they can be overridden and that there is a possibility that when they are, switching them off is sometimes overlooked!

The hoggers are getting worse. I had a couple of trips up north over the break and the M6 on the 27th was horrendous. People with no intention of moving lanes. Ever. The problem is that when drivers do it, it is such an inefficient use of carriageway and leads to motorways looking and acting busier than they should be.

My undertaking is getting more and more deliberate, to the extent that I'd take the points just to have an opportunity to ask why the fuck they're doing nothing about the lane hoggers.

I'd be interested to hear from any committed lane hoggers about what the fuck goes on in their heads when they drive on the motorway. I did get a first hand example the other night. Taxi back from B'ham, joined an empty motorway then pulled into middle lane and stayed there. Quite incredible really. I would have tried to engage in a bit of feedback, but I was in the very back of a cab with 6 in it. I'd also had a few so wasn't at my lucid best either  :)
I genuinely think that there's a huge swathe of drivers that have never been taught how to drive properly.

It has been particularly bad over Christmas. I can only assume it's because a lot of people use the motorway over the period that don't do so regularly. Although it's also I think just more noticeable because the roads are quieter - there are plenty of hoggers that aren't normally seen just because of how busy the left hand lane can be.

Middle lane hogging is just down to laziness I'm sure. People that can't be arsed going into the left hand lane because they know they'll have to move over every now and again to pass a HGV. It's selfish as fuck though because by doing that they just make other drivers have to change lanes more often when they shouldn't need to.

The worst thing is now that we have more 4-lane motorways, the hoggers haven't stayed in the 2nd lane but have rather moved over to the 3rd lane! Makes undertaking safer though because I can leave a lane between me and the pricks when doing it (whilst giving them the death stare). I'd love to know what goes through their minds when they constantly get undertaken but still refuse to move over.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36481 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
I doubt they even notice you are doing it?  Could be automation that's making it worse? Cruise control, lane assist etc?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36482 on: Today at 11:47:42 am »
I think people are just too selfish. They have learned to drive, but not learned that roads are shared spaces, where you have to keep in mind what impact your actions have on others.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36483 on: Today at 11:56:56 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:04:28 am
I did a speed awareness course the other month and they said that sometimes smart motorways reduce the speed limit for pollution control. Not sure if that's legit though! They also said the cameras are capable of catching middle-lane hoggers which I'm definitely not having.

Its legit. The section between Spaghetti and J7 on the M6 is set to 60 now and it says Speed Limit reduced for air quality.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36484 on: Today at 12:22:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:56:56 am
Its legit. The section between Spaghetti and J7 on the M6 is set to 60 now and it says Speed Limit reduced for air quality.


But do smart motorways vary the speed to achieve this?
Holding everyone flowing smoothly at 40 for a while, rather than going from 30 to 50 and back a few times would be better for the air quality.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36485 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm »
^^

That reminds me of my dad when we were kids. 

We always travelled overnight when we went to Cornwall as it was a 12hr journey in the 60s. 

We'd set off around 7pm, get on the M6 at Standish and he'd go straight into lane 3 and stay there.

There was never any traffic and he'd be doing 100mph pretty much all the way too. 

Totally different driving then though with no safety measures either.  I remember as very young kids me and my sister would stand on the back ledge of his little 2 seater Sunbeam Alpine with the roof down all the way to Luton to visit family.

No seat belts then 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36486 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:47:42 am
I think people are just too selfish. They have learned to drive, but not learned that roads are shared spaces, where you have to keep in mind what impact your actions have on others.
There's lots in that. Without going into the obvious (politics), there's plenty of examples of this.
Recently I've seen 2 examples at first hand of absolute selfishness and a refusal to even acknowledge it when challenged.
I remember on here a few years back there were a few people defending "their right" to sit in the outside lane if they were doing 70, because anyone wanting to go past them was breaking the law. Funny how they can cherrypick bits of the law and ignore others.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36487 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:22:27 pm
But do smart motorways vary the speed to achieve this?
Holding everyone flowing smoothly at 40 for a while, rather than going from 30 to 50 and back a few times would be better for the air quality.

Not up and down over the stretch no, what they have done is they use the Smart feature to set the limit at 60 all the time, so you get to just past J7 and it's set to 60 and it stays like that all the way to Spaghetti Junction and the same travelling north. If there is congestion in that section, then the usual variable limits take over, so it'll drop to 50/40 then go back up if it clears until its ok to go back to 60.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36488 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:47:42 am
I think people are just too selfish. They have learned to drive, but not learned that roads are shared spaces, where you have to keep in mind what impact your actions have on others.

They've been taught to pass a test, they certainly don't get taught how to drive. Doesn't help that instructors these days are as bad as the pupils. I see so many learner cars being badly driven, wrong lane at lights and roundabouts, lane hogging, no indicators and when I look, there is only a driver in the car, so it must be the instructor.

I genuinely wonder if any of them know that they should keep left on a motorway? Its why so many soft c*nts end up stranded in lane 3 or 4 when the car breaks down/they get a puncture.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36489 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:13:41 pm
They've been taught to pass a test, they certainly don't get taught how to drive. Doesn't help that instructors these days are as bad as the pupils. I see so many learner cars being badly driven, wrong lane at lights and roundabouts, lane hogging, no indicators and when I look, there is only a driver in the car, so it must be the instructor.

I genuinely wonder if any of them know that they should keep left on a motorway? Its why so many soft c*nts end up stranded in lane 3 or 4 when the car breaks down/they get a puncture.

Maybe they really don't know. I think when the new highway code changes came in, about 40% of drivers had no idea.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36490 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:13:41 pm
They've been taught to pass a test, they certainly don't get taught how to drive. Doesn't help that instructors these days are as bad as the pupils. I see so many learner cars being badly driven, wrong lane at lights and roundabouts, lane hogging, no indicators and when I look, there is only a driver in the car, so it must be the instructor.

I genuinely wonder if any of them know that they should keep left on a motorway? Its why so many soft c*nts end up stranded in lane 3 or 4 when the car breaks down/they get a puncture.

Does that happen? Literally never seen it in my life. I don't drive for a living though so would be on the road significantly less than you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36491 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:34:05 pm
Maybe they really don't know. I think when the new highway code changes came in, about 40% of drivers had no idea.


That's true.

There's some real bellendery in there, too (some of it totally contradictory, or rank unsafe)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36492 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:40:45 pm
Does that happen? Literally never seen it in my life. I don't drive for a living though so would be on the road significantly less than you.

Yes, I've seen it a few times. I've seen a girl lose control and hit the central reservation barrier and I've seen cars stopped in lane 4 and the drivers and occasionally a family stood between the metal barriers in the central reservation. If it happens on the stretches where they now have concrete barriers, you're fucked. Also seen a few accidents, they have to close the motoray to drag the cars across 4 lanes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36493 on: Today at 04:05:01 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:34:05 pm
Maybe they really don't know. I think when the new highway code changes came in, about 40% of drivers had no idea.

I'm going to be really ignorant now and ask what changes?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36494 on: Today at 04:07:55 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36495 on: Today at 04:14:19 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36496 on: Today at 04:15:12 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:07:55 pm
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/the-highway-code-8-changes-you-need-to-know-from-29-january-2022


It's the second one that's daft.

You're turning into a side road off a main road and someone is waiting to cross the side road, you have to stop on the main road to let them pass. If you're in a car behind and travelling straight on, it's second nature to anticipate that car just executing its turn. Be interesting to see stats on how many rear-enders have happened in this exact circumstance.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36497 on: Today at 04:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:15:12 pm

It's the second one that's daft.

You're turning into a side road off a main road and someone is waiting to cross the side road, you have to stop on the main road to let them pass. If you're in a car behind and travelling straight on, it's second nature to anticipate that car just executing its turn. Be interesting to see stats on how many rear-enders have happened in this exact circumstance.

Not to mention pedestrians that will get knocked over because they've stepped out with the driver not knowing they have right of way.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36498 on: Today at 04:38:25 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:14:19 pm
"The Dutch Reach" <--- anyone else think that sounds like some kind of innuendo...?

Someone on Rawk made me google dutch rudder.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36499 on: Today at 04:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:15:12 pm

It's the second one that's daft.

You're turning into a side road off a main road and someone is waiting to cross the side road, you have to stop on the main road to let them pass. If you're in a car behind and travelling straight on, it's second nature to anticipate that car just executing its turn. Be interesting to see stats on how many rear-enders have happened in this exact circumstance.



Pedestrians should never have the right of way on a road.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36500 on: Today at 04:42:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:38:39 pm
Pedestrians should never have the right of way on a road.

Early in the link, it says that all road users should follow the highway code. Would that include a pedestrian crossing the road.

Also , any idea if NOT using dutch reach, you are liable to a fine or points or something? Presumably only comes into play if you cause an accident.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36501 on: Today at 04:42:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:38:39 pm
Pedestrians should never have the right of way on a road.
This every day of the week........and usually I am on the side of the pedestrian! Obvious exceptions include when already on a zebra or pelican crossing - but this one about basically having to stop on a main carriageway to let someone amble over the crossing is insane. I genuinely don't get the rationale. As a pedestrian, there's not a fucking chance I'm exercising that 'right' - it reminds me of one my favourite self-created maxims - just because you have the right to do something, it doesn't always mean it's the right thing to do.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36502 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm »
Listen, we didn't bring about our Gorious Brexit just to let the bloody Dutch teach us how to open a door. Bloody lefties.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36503 on: Today at 04:44:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:42:48 pm
This every day of the week........and usually I am on the side of the pedestrian! Obvious exceptions include when already on a zebra or pelican crossing - but this one about basically having to stop on a main carriageway to let someone amble over the crossing is insane. I genuinely don't get the rationale. As a pedestrian, there's not a fucking chance I'm exercising that 'right' - it reminds me of one my favourite self-created maxims - just because you have the right to do something, it doesn't always mean it's the right thing to do.

My missus does, the stupid fucking twat, I go mental at her. On Honeymoon in Florida, stupid twat almost got hit by an F150, I grabbed her and dragged her back :butt :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36504 on: Today at 04:47:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:42:31 pm
Also , any idea if NOT using dutch reach, you are liable to a fine or points or something? Presumably only comes into play if you cause an accident.


You don't have to use the 'Dutch reach' method of opening your door. It's just a suggested way of making sure you check you won't be opening your door onto a cyclist/pedestrian. If you open your door onto them, then you've committed an offence.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36505 on: Today at 04:48:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:38:25 pm
Someone on Rawk made me google dutch rudder.

Guilty as charged....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36506 on: Today at 04:55:07 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:11:37 am
At the minute the main Liverpool forum really annoys me. Yes, we're poor, but that place is toxic and getting worse

Your best bet is to stay out of there. Even when we were consistently excellent it was still full of idiots, so I moved away from the football threads on here pretty much. Pop my head in from time to time. Made coming on RAWK a much better experience :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36507 on: Today at 04:59:24 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:55:07 pm
Your best bet is to stay out of there. Even when we were consistently excellent it was still full of idiots, so I moved away from the football threads on here pretty much. Pop my head in from time to time. Made coming on RAWK a much better experience :D

+1, it's unbearable. Full of entitlement, full of know alls, full of should have done xyz. Fucking tedious.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36508 on: Today at 05:09:56 pm »
Yeah the utter infantile gobshitery among the fanbase has already driven loads of good posters away. I expect plenty more will drift away as well. over the coming period, esp if we fail to get top 4, and the waa waa babies go ballistic.

Soon that shit-headery will be all that is left and will come to characterise LFC fandom. The same thing has happened in plenty of other fandoms and also other fields of life. The dickheads get the place to themselves because they don't care, they just want to act like dicks with impunity.

Fans and supporters who care about what being a fan and supporter entails will become a thing of the past.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36509 on: Today at 05:10:34 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 04:59:24 pm
+1, it's unbearable. Full of entitlement, full of know alls, full of should have done xyz. Fucking tedious.

They act like only they've thought of things and Klopp doesn't have a clue.

If they know so much, go be a fucking manager. Oh no, they can't, cos they don't have a fucking clue in reality about football :wanker
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36510 on: Today at 05:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:15:12 pm

It's the second one that's daft.

You're turning into a side road off a main road and someone is waiting to cross the side road, you have to stop on the main road to let them pass. If you're in a car behind and travelling straight on, it's second nature to anticipate that car just executing its turn. Be interesting to see stats on how many rear-enders have happened in this exact circumstance.

I've actually had a collision in those exact circumstances.

I was driving down Prince of Wales Rd in Sheffield taking the kids to school, following a really careful driver and we're coming to a set of traffic lights which are changing from red to green.

There's a young female pushing a pram with a toddler walking down the left footpath approaching a junction and the car in front is indicating left but I knew he'd seen her and that he'd stop if she stepped out.

I've got a car behind me also driving carefully, I'm in 3rd gear but only doing maybe 15/20mph.

Sure as anything she and the child stepped straight off the path to cross without a glance to see if anything was coming and the car in front stops half turned into the junction.

I can't swerve as it's a dual carriageway and there's traffic flying down my right with another car waiting in the box at the junction coming the opposite way to also turn.

I stopped with no problem and so does the lady behind but the idiot in the pickup behind her plows straight into her and shunts her into me.

The women with the pram and the guy in front just carried on their merry way without a clue of the carnage behind them.

Of course the idiot not paying attention and probably speeding is in a works pickup but not insured so I got bugger all back to replace the car even though it was a right off.

It's the most idiotic rule change ever conceived.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36511 on: Today at 05:47:15 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:14:19 pm
"The Dutch Reach" <--- anyone else think that sounds like some kind of innuendo...?
Well, if the cap fits...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36512 on: Today at 05:55:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:26:49 pm
I've actually had a collision in those exact circumstances.

I was driving down Prince of Wales Rd in Sheffield taking the kids to school, following a really careful driver and we're coming to a set of traffic lights which are changing from red to green.

There's a young female pushing a pram with a toddler walking down the left footpath approaching a junction and the car in front is indicating left but I knew he'd seen her and that he'd stop if she stepped out.

I've got a car behind me also driving carefully, I'm in 3rd gear but only doing maybe 15/20mph.

Sure as anything she and the child stepped straight off the path to cross without a glance to see if anything was coming and the car in front stops half turned into the junction.

I can't swerve as it's a dual carriageway and there's traffic flying down my right with another car waiting in the box at the junction coming the opposite way to also turn.

I stopped with no problem and so does the lady behind but the idiot in the pickup behind her plows straight into her and shunts her into me.

The women with the pram and the guy in front just carried on their merry way without a clue of the carnage behind them.

Of course the idiot not paying attention and probably speeding is in a works pickup but not insured so I got bugger all back to replace the car even though it was a right off.

It's the most idiotic rule change ever conceived.

I don't know if that's a good example, Debs. It was before the rule change, so really shows more that a rule for those situations was needed. And also it sounds like the fault was with the guy in the pickup truck, who didn't realise the cars in front of him had stopped. It doesn't really matter why they stopped, he should have been paying attention.



The rule makes sense to me. All the traffic going in the direction of the main road, including pedestrians on the pavement, have the right of way. If you turn off and change direction, you have to give priority to those still travelling in the main direction.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36513 on: Today at 05:56:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:47:15 pm
Well, if the cap fits...
The Dutch Cap <--- sounds like a birth control device.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36514 on: Today at 05:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:44:34 pm
Listen, we didn't bring about our Gorious Brexit just to let the bloody Dutch teach us how to open a door. Bloody lefties.
It only benefits lefties sat in the right hand side of the car 😃
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36515 on: Today at 06:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:47:15 pm
Well, if the cap fits...

reach around and grab one?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36516 on: Today at 06:35:34 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:55:30 pm
I don't know if that's a good example, Debs. It was before the rule change, so really shows more that a rule for those situations was needed. And also it sounds like the fault was with the guy in the pickup truck, who didn't realise the cars in front of him had stopped. It doesn't really matter why they stopped, he should have been paying attention.



The rule makes sense to me. All the traffic going in the direction of the main road, including pedestrians on the pavement, have the right of way. If you turn off and change direction, you have to give priority to those still travelling in the main direction.

Nah, it's a stupid rule. You've got traffic moving at speed and a slow moving pedestrian, who is crossing a road at 90 degrees to its travel direction. Its safer for the pedestrian to wait and cross when clear than to have vehicles stop mid manouever.  You're going to get cyclists and motorcyclists getting rear ended by cars.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36517 on: Today at 07:03:45 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:55:30 pm
I don't know if that's a good example, Debs. It was before the rule change, so really shows more that a rule for those situations was needed. And also it sounds like the fault was with the guy in the pickup truck, who didn't realise the cars in front of him had stopped. It doesn't really matter why they stopped, he should have been paying attention.



The rule makes sense to me. All the traffic going in the direction of the main road, including pedestrians on the pavement, have the right of way. If you turn off and change direction, you have to give priority to those still travelling in the main direction.

It was around 30yrs ago and sure it was the prick not paying attention that caused the accident but if the pedestrian had looked and stopped to wait for the guy in front to turn nobody would have been in an accident.

In my eyes she was exceptionally lucky that we were paying attention as she and both kids could have been seriously injured if not killed.

I would never step off a pavement to cross a road as a pedestrian without checking it was clear to cross even after the rules change.
