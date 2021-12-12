

It's the second one that's daft.



You're turning into a side road off a main road and someone is waiting to cross the side road, you have to stop on the main road to let them pass. If you're in a car behind and travelling straight on, it's second nature to anticipate that car just executing its turn. Be interesting to see stats on how many rear-enders have happened in this exact circumstance.



I've actually had a collision in those exact circumstances.I was driving down Prince of Wales Rd in Sheffield taking the kids to school, following a really careful driver and we're coming to a set of traffic lights which are changing from red to green.There's a young female pushing a pram with a toddler walking down the left footpath approaching a junction and the car in front is indicating left but I knew he'd seen her and that he'd stop if she stepped out.I've got a car behind me also driving carefully, I'm in 3rd gear but only doing maybe 15/20mph.Sure as anything she and the child stepped straight off the path to cross without a glance to see if anything was coming and the car in front stops half turned into the junction.I can't swerve as it's a dual carriageway and there's traffic flying down my right with another car waiting in the box at the junction coming the opposite way to also turn.I stopped with no problem and so does the lady behind but the idiot in the pickup behind her plows straight into her and shunts her into me.The women with the pram and the guy in front just carried on their merry way without a clue of the carnage behind them.Of course the idiot not paying attention and probably speeding is in a works pickup but not insured so I got bugger all back to replace the car even though it was a right off.It's the most idiotic rule change ever conceived.