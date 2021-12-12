« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36480 on: Today at 10:50:42 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:43:19 am
You're right, there's no averaging between gantrys on smart motorways, I checked after I got done near the NEC. There's also a big grey area between automation and manual override. They admitted to me that they can be overridden and that there is a possibility that when they are, switching them off is sometimes overlooked!

The hoggers are getting worse. I had a couple of trips up north over the break and the M6 on the 27th was horrendous. People with no intention of moving lanes. Ever. The problem is that when drivers do it, it is such an inefficient use of carriageway and leads to motorways looking and acting busier than they should be.

My undertaking is getting more and more deliberate, to the extent that I'd take the points just to have an opportunity to ask why the fuck they're doing nothing about the lane hoggers.

I'd be interested to hear from any committed lane hoggers about what the fuck goes on in their heads when they drive on the motorway. I did get a first hand example the other night. Taxi back from B'ham, joined an empty motorway then pulled into middle lane and stayed there. Quite incredible really. I would have tried to engage in a bit of feedback, but I was in the very back of a cab with 6 in it. I'd also had a few so wasn't at my lucid best either  :)
I genuinely think that there's a huge swathe of drivers that have never been taught how to drive properly.

It has been particularly bad over Christmas. I can only assume it's because a lot of people use the motorway over the period that don't do so regularly. Although it's also I think just more noticeable because the roads are quieter - there are plenty of hoggers that aren't normally seen just because of how busy the left hand lane can be.

Middle lane hogging is just down to laziness I'm sure. People that can't be arsed going into the left hand lane because they know they'll have to move over every now and again to pass a HGV. It's selfish as fuck though because by doing that they just make other drivers have to change lanes more often when they shouldn't need to.

The worst thing is now that we have more 4-lane motorways, the hoggers haven't stayed in the 2nd lane but have rather moved over to the 3rd lane! Makes undertaking safer though because I can leave a lane between me and the pricks when doing it (whilst giving them the death stare). I'd love to know what goes through their minds when they constantly get undertaken but still refuse to move over.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36481 on: Today at 10:54:30 am
I doubt they even notice you are doing it?  Could be automation that's making it worse? Cruise control, lane assist etc?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36482 on: Today at 11:47:42 am
I think people are just too selfish. They have learned to drive, but not learned that roads are shared spaces, where you have to keep in mind what impact your actions have on others.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36483 on: Today at 11:56:56 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:04:28 am
I did a speed awareness course the other month and they said that sometimes smart motorways reduce the speed limit for pollution control. Not sure if that's legit though! They also said the cameras are capable of catching middle-lane hoggers which I'm definitely not having.

Its legit. The section between Spaghetti and J7 on the M6 is set to 60 now and it says Speed Limit reduced for air quality.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36484 on: Today at 12:22:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:56:56 am
Its legit. The section between Spaghetti and J7 on the M6 is set to 60 now and it says Speed Limit reduced for air quality.


But do smart motorways vary the speed to achieve this?
Holding everyone flowing smoothly at 40 for a while, rather than going from 30 to 50 and back a few times would be better for the air quality.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36485 on: Today at 12:46:11 pm
^^

That reminds me of my dad when we were kids. 

We always travelled overnight when we went to Cornwall as it was a 12hr journey in the 60s. 

We'd set off around 7pm, get on the M6 at Standish and he'd go straight into lane 3 and stay there.

There was never any traffic and he'd be doing 100mph pretty much all the way too. 

Totally different driving then though with no safety measures either.  I remember as very young kids me and my sister would stand on the back ledge of his little 2 seater Sunbeam Alpine with the roof down all the way to Luton to visit family.

No seat belts then 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36486 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:47:42 am
I think people are just too selfish. They have learned to drive, but not learned that roads are shared spaces, where you have to keep in mind what impact your actions have on others.
There's lots in that. Without going into the obvious (politics), there's plenty of examples of this.
Recently I've seen 2 examples at first hand of absolute selfishness and a refusal to even acknowledge it when challenged.
I remember on here a few years back there were a few people defending "their right" to sit in the outside lane if they were doing 70, because anyone wanting to go past them was breaking the law. Funny how they can cherrypick bits of the law and ignore others.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36487 on: Today at 01:08:52 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:22:27 pm
But do smart motorways vary the speed to achieve this?
Holding everyone flowing smoothly at 40 for a while, rather than going from 30 to 50 and back a few times would be better for the air quality.

Not up and down over the stretch no, what they have done is they use the Smart feature to set the limit at 60 all the time, so you get to just past J7 and it's set to 60 and it stays like that all the way to Spaghetti Junction and the same travelling north. If there is congestion in that section, then the usual variable limits take over, so it'll drop to 50/40 then go back up if it clears until its ok to go back to 60.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36488 on: Today at 01:13:41 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:47:42 am
I think people are just too selfish. They have learned to drive, but not learned that roads are shared spaces, where you have to keep in mind what impact your actions have on others.

They've been taught to pass a test, they certainly don't get taught how to drive. Doesn't help that instructors these days are as bad as the pupils. I see so many learner cars being badly driven, wrong lane at lights and roundabouts, lane hogging, no indicators and when I look, there is only a driver in the car, so it must be the instructor.

I genuinely wonder if any of them know that they should keep left on a motorway? Its why so many soft c*nts end up stranded in lane 3 or 4 when the car breaks down/they get a puncture.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36489 on: Today at 03:34:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:13:41 pm
They've been taught to pass a test, they certainly don't get taught how to drive. Doesn't help that instructors these days are as bad as the pupils. I see so many learner cars being badly driven, wrong lane at lights and roundabouts, lane hogging, no indicators and when I look, there is only a driver in the car, so it must be the instructor.

I genuinely wonder if any of them know that they should keep left on a motorway? Its why so many soft c*nts end up stranded in lane 3 or 4 when the car breaks down/they get a puncture.

Maybe they really don't know. I think when the new highway code changes came in, about 40% of drivers had no idea.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36490 on: Today at 03:40:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:13:41 pm
They've been taught to pass a test, they certainly don't get taught how to drive. Doesn't help that instructors these days are as bad as the pupils. I see so many learner cars being badly driven, wrong lane at lights and roundabouts, lane hogging, no indicators and when I look, there is only a driver in the car, so it must be the instructor.

I genuinely wonder if any of them know that they should keep left on a motorway? Its why so many soft c*nts end up stranded in lane 3 or 4 when the car breaks down/they get a puncture.

Does that happen? Literally never seen it in my life. I don't drive for a living though so would be on the road significantly less than you.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36491 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:34:05 pm
Maybe they really don't know. I think when the new highway code changes came in, about 40% of drivers had no idea.


That's true.

There's some real bellendery in there, too (some of it totally contradictory, or rank unsafe)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36492 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:40:45 pm
Does that happen? Literally never seen it in my life. I don't drive for a living though so would be on the road significantly less than you.

Yes, I've seen it a few times. I've seen a girl lose control and hit the central reservation barrier and I've seen cars stopped in lane 4 and the drivers and occasionally a family stood between the metal barriers in the central reservation. If it happens on the stretches where they now have concrete barriers, you're fucked. Also seen a few accidents, they have to close the motoray to drag the cars across 4 lanes.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36493 on: Today at 04:05:01 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 03:34:05 pm
Maybe they really don't know. I think when the new highway code changes came in, about 40% of drivers had no idea.

I'm going to be really ignorant now and ask what changes?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36494 on: Today at 04:07:55 pm
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
