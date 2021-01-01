You're right, there's no averaging between gantrys on smart motorways, I checked after I got done near the NEC. There's also a big grey area between automation and manual override. They admitted to me that they can be overridden and that there is a possibility that when they are, switching them off is sometimes overlooked!



The hoggers are getting worse. I had a couple of trips up north over the break and the M6 on the 27th was horrendous. People with no intention of moving lanes. Ever. The problem is that when drivers do it, it is such an inefficient use of carriageway and leads to motorways looking and acting busier than they should be.



My undertaking is getting more and more deliberate, to the extent that I'd take the points just to have an opportunity to ask why the fuck they're doing nothing about the lane hoggers.



I'd be interested to hear from any committed lane hoggers about what the fuck goes on in their heads when they drive on the motorway. I did get a first hand example the other night. Taxi back from B'ham, joined an empty motorway then pulled into middle lane and stayed there. Quite incredible really. I would have tried to engage in a bit of feedback, but I was in the very back of a cab with 6 in it. I'd also had a few so wasn't at my lucid best either

I genuinely think that there's a huge swathe of drivers that have never been taught how to drive properly.



It has been particularly bad over Christmas. I can only assume it's because a lot of people use the motorway over the period that don't do so regularly. Although it's also I think just more noticeable because the roads are quieter - there are plenty of hoggers that aren't normally seen just because of how busy the left hand lane can be.Middle lane hogging is just down to laziness I'm sure. People that can't be arsed going into the left hand lane because they know they'll have to move over every now and again to pass a HGV. It's selfish as fuck though because by doing that they just make other drivers have to change lanes more often when they shouldn't need to.The worst thing is now that we have more 4-lane motorways, the hoggers haven't stayed in the 2nd lane but have rather moved over to the 3rd lane! Makes undertaking safer though because I can leave a lane between me and the pricks when doing it (whilst giving them the death stare). I'd love to know what goes through their minds when they constantly get undertaken but still refuse to move over.