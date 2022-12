I’m not sure if this is hannoying or makes me happy, or just weird things you see. But coming back from Switzerland today me and the missus are going through passport control and we hear a well spoken English middle aged bloke behind us shout over to an attendant that boarding for his families flight closes in 5 minutes, and she said ‘you can’t jump the line but you can ask people if you can go ahead of them’. And there must have been 100 odd people in front so not a short queue. And…he just did nothing. Just accepted his fate in stiff upper lipped British stubbornness.