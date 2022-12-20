« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2005551 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36280 on: December 20, 2022, 08:02:58 am »
Cars just failed the MOT, rear wishbone and a sill needs welding. Going to need full inner and outer sills this year too.

About £1500 this is going to be. 😭
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36281 on: December 20, 2022, 09:41:37 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 20, 2022, 07:45:56 am
celebrities travelling around the world documentaries

here i am already a celebrity with lots and lots of money and now i'm here in this beautiful place and you're not so fuck you sucker!

Or even better 'celebrities travelling around the world documentaries....with their parents'.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36282 on: December 20, 2022, 01:03:00 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 20, 2022, 08:02:58 am
Cars just failed the MOT, rear wishbone and a sill needs welding. Going to need full inner and outer sills this year too.

About £1500 this is going to be. 😭
:duh   Painful.  :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36283 on: December 20, 2022, 01:06:47 pm »
I'm not sure if this a purely US thing, but anyhow ....

I can't stand media stating "relative measurements" in the negative. 

what I mean is, more often than not these days you hear/read something that (for example) weighs 25lbs in weight being described as "4 times lighter" than something 100lbs. 
[or 3 feet wide as "4 times thinner" than something 12 foot wide ... etc]. 

wtf happened to saying "it's one quarter the size of"?

do they think the audience is comprised of 6 year olds who don't understand what a "quarter" is?

do you see/read this in the UK?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36284 on: December 20, 2022, 01:09:48 pm »
The social media accounts which seem to be literally 'Look what they've got in Aldi/B&M/ASDA/any shop' and those same accounts probably having like 3 million followers and being set for life from making videos of them looking at special buys
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36285 on: December 20, 2022, 01:18:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2022, 01:06:47 pm
I'm not sure if this a purely US thing, but anyhow ....

I can't stand media stating "relative measurements" in the negative. 

what I mean is, more often than not these days you hear/read something that (for example) weighs 25lbs in weight being described as "4 times lighter" than something 100lbs. 
[or 3 feet wide as "4 times thinner" than something 12 foot wide ... etc]. 

wtf happened to saying "it's one quarter the size of"?

do they think the audience is comprised of 6 year olds who don't understand what a "quarter" is?

do you see/read this in the UK?




People not knowing what negative is.




Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36286 on: December 20, 2022, 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 20, 2022, 01:06:47 pm
I'm not sure if this a purely US thing, but anyhow ....

[snip]

do they think the audience is comprised of 6 year olds who don't understand what a "quarter" is?


Wasn't there a company in the US that failed with their 1/3 pounder burger because people failed to understand it was bigger than a 1/4 pounder?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36287 on: December 20, 2022, 03:33:16 pm »
Quote from: RJH on December 20, 2022, 01:30:06 pm
Wasn't there a company in the US that failed with their 1/3 pounder burger because people failed to understand it was bigger than a 1/4 pounder?

Yes there was. A&W were the company. Blind taste tests said it was better than a McNasty's, it was cheaper and they heavily advertised it, but it didn't sell. It was only when they employed focus groups to speak to people who'd rejected the burger did they find out why

But when it came down to actually purchasing the third-pound burgers, most Americans simply would not do it. Baffled, A&W ordered more tests and focus groups. After chatting with people who snubbed the A&W burger for the smaller Quarter Pounder, the reason became clear: Americans suck at fractions. Alfred Taubman, who owned A&W at the time, wrote about the confusion in his book Threshold Resistance:

More than half of the participants in the Yankelovich focus groups questioned the price of our burger. "Why," they asked, "should we pay the same amount for a third of a pound of meat as we do for a quarter-pound of meat at McDonald's? You're overcharging us." Honestly. People thought a third of a pound was less than a quarter of a pound. After all, three is less than four!

Not understanding that a fourth is actually smaller than a third, many consumers eschewed the better-tasting burger in favor of the one they thought was the better deal. According to Taubman, A&W recalibrated their marketing, saying, The customer, regardless of his or her proficiency with fractions, is always right.

Apparently undaunted by the average Americans less-than-average math skills, McDonalds tried their own version of the bigger burger, the Angus Third-Pounder, in 2007.

It didnt last, but they gave it another shot with the Sirloin Third Pounder just last year. That one is gone now, too, but the mighty Quarter Pounder remains a mainstay.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/76144/why-no-one-wanted-aws-third-pound-burger
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36288 on: December 20, 2022, 03:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 20, 2022, 01:03:00 pm
:duh   Painful.  :(

I was looking at £400 just for the arms, managed to find a set of refurbished genuine ones for £150. With a new set of bolts, they'll come in at £200, so thats £260 saved.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36289 on: December 20, 2022, 03:43:48 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 20, 2022, 03:37:34 pm
I was looking at £400 just for the arms, managed to find a set of refurbished genuine ones for £150. With a new set of bolts, they'll come in at £200, so thats £260 saved.

Purchasing the arms from Pickford would be significantly less expensive...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36290 on: December 20, 2022, 03:49:14 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 20, 2022, 07:45:56 am
celebrities travelling around the world documentaries

here i am already a celebrity with lots and lots of money and now i'm here in this beautiful place and you're not so fuck you sucker!
I know exactly what you mean.

I tend not to watch anything presented by a celebrity anyway. Partly because being a celebrity probably does not qualify them to present on that topic (with rare exceptions where a celeb happens to be knowledgeable about a topic)  but mostly because a celeb taking the gig takes a job away from another non-celeb who would have done the job just as well or better. I work in the media and believe in having solidarity with able workers who are missing out on jobs because programme makers now feel that viewers are too thick to watch a documentary unless a celebrity fronts it.

Twats
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36291 on: December 20, 2022, 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 20, 2022, 03:33:16 pm
Yes there was. A&W were the company. Blind taste tests said it was better than a McNasty's, it was cheaper and they heavily advertised it, but it didn't sell. It was only when they employed focus groups to speak to people who'd rejected the burger did they find out why

But when it came down to actually purchasing the third-pound burgers, most Americans simply would not do it. Baffled, A&W ordered more tests and focus groups. After chatting with people who snubbed the A&W burger for the smaller Quarter Pounder, the reason became clear: Americans suck at fractions. Alfred Taubman, who owned A&W at the time, wrote about the confusion in his book Threshold Resistance:

More than half of the participants in the Yankelovich focus groups questioned the price of our burger. "Why," they asked, "should we pay the same amount for a third of a pound of meat as we do for a quarter-pound of meat at McDonald's? You're overcharging us." Honestly. People thought a third of a pound was less than a quarter of a pound. After all, three is less than four!

Not understanding that a fourth is actually smaller than a third, many consumers eschewed the better-tasting burger in favor of the one they thought was the better deal. According to Taubman, A&W recalibrated their marketing, saying, The customer, regardless of his or her proficiency with fractions, is always right.

Apparently undaunted by the average Americans less-than-average math skills, McDonalds tried their own version of the bigger burger, the Angus Third-Pounder, in 2007.

It didnt last, but they gave it another shot with the Sirloin Third Pounder just last year. That one is gone now, too, but the mighty Quarter Pounder remains a mainstay.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/76144/why-no-one-wanted-aws-third-pound-burger
Fuck me I never realised it was that bad.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36292 on: December 20, 2022, 04:25:34 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December 20, 2022, 03:43:48 pm
Purchasing the arms from Pickford would be significantly less expensive...

Too short, they'll wreck the geometry ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36293 on: December 20, 2022, 07:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on December 19, 2022, 11:12:18 pm
Was cooking with my wife and we heard two very loud bangs, thought maybe someone's doing fireworks. Turns out someone in my street was shot in the face with their young daughter in the car :o Fucking cowards, we live in such a quiet peaceful area and they have to bring that shit round here the dickheads
Not sure that qualifies as a small thing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36294 on: December 21, 2022, 08:34:26 am »
the middle and upper class people on the repair shop

'oh can you fix the teddy that my ma ma used to tuck me up in bed with?'

'oh can you repair the crack in my ornate expensive garden ornament that we have in our stately home?'

'oh can you mend the rip in this painting done by turner of my great grandfather who was lord of the manor of england?'

where' the working class? where's the council people? where's the scousers?

'can you mend the rip in this copy of the echo that me ma used as a tablecloth when we were kids?'

'can you repair this donkey jacket that me old dad used to wear down the docks when it got a bit nippy?'

'can you fix this banner which,as you can see, reads 'you manc bastards' which me little brother used to happily wave when we played utd?'
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36295 on: December 21, 2022, 09:04:20 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 21, 2022, 08:34:26 am
the middle and upper class people on the repair shop

'oh can you fix the teddy that my ma ma used to tuck me up in bed with?'

'oh can you repair the crack in my ornate expensive garden ornament that we have in our stately home?'

'oh can you mend the rip in this painting done by turner of my great grandfather who was lord of the manor of england?'

where' the working class? where's the council people? where's the scousers?

'can you mend the rip in this copy of the echo that me ma used as a tablecloth when we were kids?'

'can you repair this donkey jacket that me old dad used to wear down the docks when it got a bit nippy?'

'can you fix this banner which,as you can see, reads 'you manc bastards' which me little brother used to happily wave when we played utd?'

Yeah scousers don't have teddy's!

:D I kind of get what you mean, although it's a bit extreme. I love that show, but you get the odd person coming in that's been using a £3000 plate for their banana's and they are gutted it smashed because Elton John used to eat his cake off it when he visited their nan.

Think there is plenty of normal people on it still.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36296 on: December 21, 2022, 10:35:21 am »
Women who have injections in their lips to make them bigger in the name of beauty. I just want to shout at them to how ridiculous they look.
I cant understand how people think they look better.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36297 on: December 21, 2022, 10:39:50 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on December 21, 2022, 10:35:21 am
Women who have injections in their lips to make them bigger in the name of beauty. I just want to shout at them to how ridiculous they look.
I cant understand how people think they look better.

It's not like they don't have examples of why NOT to do it



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36298 on: December 21, 2022, 11:05:02 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 20, 2022, 07:45:56 am
celebrities travelling around the world documentaries

here i am already a celebrity with lots and lots of money and now i'm here in this beautiful place and you're not so fuck you sucker!

Yes deffo this! Railway fucking adventures, Nick fucking Nowles in Peru. Joanna Lumley in Japan. Its never ending! Don't give a monkeys. Love Simon Reeves' docs though.

I also get pissed right off at science programmes taking the presenters to exotic locations to make a point vaguely related to where they are. Brian Cox is always doing this. I think he's great but why does he need to sit on top of a mountain in Norway to tell us something about physics?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36299 on: December 21, 2022, 11:07:57 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December 21, 2022, 08:34:26 am
the middle and upper class people on the repair shop

'oh can you fix the teddy that my ma ma used to tuck me up in bed with?'

'oh can you repair the crack in my ornate expensive garden ornament that we have in our stately home?'

'oh can you mend the rip in this painting done by turner of my great grandfather who was lord of the manor of england?'

where' the working class? where's the council people? where's the scousers?

'can you mend the rip in this copy of the echo that me ma used as a tablecloth when we were kids?'

'can you repair this donkey jacket that me old dad used to wear down the docks when it got a bit nippy?'

'can you fix this banner which,as you can see, reads 'you manc bastards' which me little brother used to happily wave when we played utd?'

Used to work with a woman who appeared on it recently wanted her deceased old fellers motorbike helmet repaired. She was without doubt the most sanctimonious, passive aggressive person I've ever met.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36300 on: December 21, 2022, 12:27:18 pm »
Quote from: The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1 on December 20, 2022, 01:09:48 pm
The social media accounts which seem to be literally 'Look what they've got in Aldi/B&M/ASDA/any shop' and those same accounts probably having like 3 million followers and being set for life from making videos of them looking at special buys

Worse still is that these people are charging (and I'm talking minimum £25K for a single post, multiples of this for the kind of 'influencers' you regularly see in media etc) the companies concerned for these posts and get the stuff for free whilst the companies see the 'engagement' generated as a good return on this investment.

   
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36301 on: December 21, 2022, 12:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on December 21, 2022, 11:05:02 am
Yes deffo this! Railway fucking adventures, Nick fucking Nowles in Peru. Joanna Lumley in Japan. Its never ending! Don't give a monkeys. Love Simon Reeves' docs though.

I also get pissed right off at science programmes taking the presenters to exotic locations to make a point vaguely related to where they are. Brian Cox is always doing this. I think he's great but why does he need to sit on top of a mountain in Norway to tell us something about physics?

The celebrity things are annoying as no way do they travel like the locals, bedding down with the alpacas or sheep trundling through mountain passes.

The science stuff I can kinda get as nobody would watch if they were just being lectured on physics that no fucker understands anyway. 

Gazing whistfully at the gorgeous Professor Cox sat on a beautiful Norwegian peak is however worth watching 😜
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36302 on: December 21, 2022, 12:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on December 21, 2022, 11:05:02 am
Yes deffo this! Railway fucking adventures, Nick fucking Nowles in Peru. Joanna Lumley in Japan. Its never ending! Don't give a monkeys. Love Simon Reeves' docs though.

I also get pissed right off at science programmes taking the presenters to exotic locations to make a point vaguely related to where they are. Brian Cox is always doing this. I think he's great but why does he need to sit on top of a mountain in Norway to tell us something about physics?

He can affjord to do so?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36303 on: December 21, 2022, 12:38:06 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 21, 2022, 12:28:33 pm
The celebrity things are annoying as no way do they travel like the locals, bedding down with the alpacas or sheep trundling through mountain passes.

The science stuff I can kinda get as nobody would watch if they were just being lectured on physics that no fucker understands anyway. 

Gazing whistfully at the gorgeous Professor Cox sat on a beautiful Norwegian peak is however worth watching 😜

Hes an absolute D:reamboat.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36304 on: December 21, 2022, 02:51:54 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36305 on: December 21, 2022, 06:42:15 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December 21, 2022, 12:28:33 pm

The science stuff I can kinda get as nobody would watch if they were just being lectured on physics that no fucker understands anyway. 

Gazing whistfully at the gorgeous Professor Cox sat on a beautiful Norwegian peak is however worth watching 😜

Alice Roberts does it for me. 😉
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36306 on: December 21, 2022, 07:40:16 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on December 21, 2022, 06:42:15 pm
Alice Roberts does it for me. 😉

Errr .. get to the back of the queue please.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36307 on: December 21, 2022, 08:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Disregarder on December 21, 2022, 06:42:15 pm
Alice Roberts does it for me. 😉

Shes in the new Detectorists special  :) I hope that's not a spoiler as she tweeted the news herself.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36308 on: Yesterday at 07:04:26 am »
Drag. Can't watch a TV quiz/cooking/panel show these days without a drag queen on it. I don't get the obsession.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36309 on: Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm »
German Christmas markets. £8 for a turkey barm to be washed down by a £6 pint while you're stood in the cold wet rain listening to shite Christmas covers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36310 on: Yesterday at 06:15:43 pm »
Bastard car breaking down!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36311 on: Yesterday at 07:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 05:51:57 pm
German Christmas markets. £8 for a turkey barm to be washed down by a £6 pint while you're stood in the cold wet rain listening to shite Christmas covers.
Turkey barms and pints are not part of German Christmas markets, you must have got lost.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36312 on: Yesterday at 08:17:24 pm »
World Cup 2026 not even started yet and already the Americans are out in force with their bullshit about how its called soccer, Superbowl is more popular, etc. Can't wait for the pre-game interviews "oh Ecuador? Is that in England?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36313 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm »
Not sure if they're new but the advertising boards at the Etihad. They've got another set of boards behind the front ones and they're just too distracting on TV.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36314 on: Yesterday at 08:29:32 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
Not sure if they're new but the advertising boards at the Etihad. They've got another set of boards behind the front ones and they're just too distracting on TV.
Very this. I think they're new. Bloody annoying. How are the players not distracted by them, let alone viewers?! Football is dead......
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36315 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm »
The disappearance of Fairy Tale of New York from the airwaves.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36316 on: Today at 07:55:04 am »
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm
The disappearance of Fairy Tale of New York from the airwaves.

is this true?

You're a bum
You're a punk
You're an old slut on junk
Lying there almost dead on a drip in that bed
You scumbag, you maggot
You cheap lousy faggot
Happy Christmas your arse
I pray God it's our last

i can see why - and did ol' kenny's jacket write these lyrics  :wave
