Wasn't there a company in the US that failed with their 1/3 pounder burger because people failed to understand it was bigger than a 1/4 pounder?



Yes there was. A&W were the company. Blind taste tests said it was better than a McNasty's, it was cheaper and they heavily advertised it, but it didn't sell. It was only when they employed focus groups to speak to people who'd rejected the burger did they find out whyBut when it came down to actually purchasing the third-pound burgers, most Americans simply would not do it. Baffled, A&W ordered more tests and focus groups. After chatting with people who snubbed the A&W burger for the smaller Quarter Pounder, the reason became clear: Americans suck at fractions. Alfred Taubman, who owned A&W at the time, wrote about the confusion in his book Threshold Resistance:More than half of the participants in the Yankelovich focus groups questioned the price of our burger. "Why," they asked, "should we pay the same amount for a third of a pound of meat as we do for a quarter-pound of meat at McDonald's? You're overcharging us." Honestly. People thought a third of a pound was less than a quarter of a pound. After all, three is less than four!Not understanding that a fourth is actually smaller than a third, many consumers eschewed the better-tasting burger in favor of the one they thought was the better deal. According to Taubman, A&W recalibrated their marketing, saying, The customer, regardless of his or her proficiency with fractions, is always right.Apparently undaunted by the average Americans less-than-average math skills, McDonalds tried their own version of the bigger burger, the Angus Third-Pounder, in 2007.It didnt last, but they gave it another shot with the Sirloin Third Pounder just last year. That one is gone now, too, but the mighty Quarter Pounder remains a mainstay.