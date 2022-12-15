I thought truckers were raking it in now? Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?



Nah, load of bollocks that. Agencies were chucking huge salaries about while they had the country by the balls, that's all gone now, I can get £20 an hour Sundays but it's shit work doing tail lift frozen food deliveries to horrendous drops. I get £17 an hour if I do a 9am to 10pm Saturday run to Scotland .To give you an example, our kid did his class 1 in 1995 as he was working the back door at Tesco and he saw a driver wearing a Rolex, asked how much he was on, £36k. You'll get £27k for that now. I did an MCSE in 2000, one of the other lads drove fuel tankers for shell, but was sick of towing a bomb about, he was pulling around £64 k, you're lucky to get £36k for the same job now.You can earn £50k if you want to do permanent nights, be away from home 5 days a week, have no social life, watch your marriage fall apart and sleep in the truck in laybys.And no, trucks are not allowed in the outside lane.