Offline Lad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36240 on: Yesterday at 07:27:53 pm »
Lorries that have 'solutions' written in their logo (see Culina).
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36241 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm »
After the bizarre esperience of witnessing an HGV in the outside lane of the motorway yesterday today I've had the joy of, not a middle lane hogger but an outside lane hogger.

All the way from Anglesey to getting on the M6.

Some twat in a grey Mondeo with Irish plates sat in the outside lane of the A55 then the M56 doing between 60/65mph when there was lots of traffic then as soon as the road clears he pulls in but speeds up to nearly fucking 80mph!!!

What an absolute fucking gobshite!!
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36242 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm »
Tuesday, an hour before the WC semi final, our tv wouldnt turn on so rushed down to Currys and spent £250 on a new one. This morning the heating wouldnt come on, luckily we have boiler insurance but still have to pay £60 for the plumber to come out and bang on the outside pipe to free a bit of ice.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36243 on: Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:27:53 pm
Lorries that have 'solutions' written in their logo (see Culina).

They've changed it on our refurbs from Distribution to Solutions



Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm
After the bizarre esperience of witnessing an HGV in the outside lane of the motorway yesterday today I've had the joy of, not a middle lane hogger but an outside lane hogger.

All the way from Anglesey to getting on the M6.

Some twat in a grey Mondeo with Irish plates sat in the outside lane of the A55 then the M56 doing between 60/65mph when there was lots of traffic then as soon as the road clears he pulls in but speeds up to nearly fucking 80mph!!!

What an absolute fucking gobshite!!

I got that pissed off with two dopes doing 50 the other week I went into lane 3 to get past them :no
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36244 on: Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm
They've changed it on our refurbs from Distribution to Solutions



I got that pissed off with two dopes doing 50 the other week I went into lane 3 to get past them :no

Oh this HGV wasn't overtaking as such mate, we were going through 50mph roadworks and barely moving as the motorway was chocker.
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36245 on: Yesterday at 10:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 08:52:06 pm
This morning the heating wouldnt come on, luckily we have boiler insurance but still have to pay £60 for the plumber to come out and bang on the outside pipe to free a bit of ice.
Ouch and maybe you need to change plumbers. Mine came out, chucked a kettle of hot water over our outside pipe and no charge.
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36246 on: Today at 12:06:00 am »
Mentioned this earlier, but my tap has been dripping for weeks. I should have called Plus Dane sooner to get it fixed. I could/should be able to fix it myself, but I'm not familiar with replacing the valve(s) in a mixer tap and you have to unscrew the tap head (there's a screw located at the back).

Problem is if I turn the supply off via the tap beneath the sink, it starts leaking from there, and heavily. I can't get more than a large jug under the leak - not enough time to turn the water off, get the tap head off, take out the valve and head to the nearest hardware store to buy a replacement before water starts getting everywhere. I realise there are standard designs for mixer taps, but I'm kind of limited on DIY.

I'm having to use a dumbell to stop it dripping. I was too damned stubborn to get someone in.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36247 on: Today at 04:42:47 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 09:32:37 pm
Oh this HGV wasn't overtaking as such mate, we were going through 50mph roadworks and barely moving as the motorway was chocker.

The absolute knobhead then. Probably some newly qualified numpty without a clue

It's what happens when you drive down wages, the decent staff leave, to be replaced by shite. One to thing of with the train and NHS staff....
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36248 on: Today at 06:06:13 am »
I thought truckers were raking it in now? Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36249 on: Today at 06:35:42 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:13 am
I thought truckers were raking it in now? Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?

They're not, which is why I was so shocked to see it.
Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36250 on: Today at 10:18:19 am »
Probably an Uber HGV  ;D
Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36251 on: Today at 10:41:21 am »
had a gas service check thingy done a few weeks back

got chatting to the guy and we go on to the subject of football

he said he was a blue and i said i won't hold that against you - we both laughed and carried on talking about footy

couple of days ago i could smell gas and so reported it - another guy came out and said i had a leak which he promptly fixed


...just sayin'...
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36252 on: Today at 10:53:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:13 am
I thought truckers were raking it in now? Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?

Nah, load of bollocks that. Agencies were chucking huge salaries about while they had the country by the balls, that's all gone now, I can get £20 an hour Sundays but it's shit work doing tail lift frozen food deliveries to horrendous drops. I get £17 an hour if I do a 9am to 10pm Saturday run to Scotland .

To give you an example, our kid did his class 1 in 1995 as he was working the back door at Tesco and he saw a driver wearing a Rolex, asked how much he was on, £36k. You'll get £27k for that now. I did an MCSE in 2000, one of the other lads drove fuel tankers for shell, but was sick of towing a bomb about, he was pulling around £64 k, you're lucky to get £36k for the same job now.

You can earn £50k if you want to do permanent nights, be away from home 5 days a week, have no social life, watch your marriage fall apart and sleep in the truck in laybys.

And no, trucks are not allowed in the outside lane.
Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36253 on: Today at 10:55:38 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 15, 2022, 10:01:44 pm
Cos he made a shitload of money after retiring from refereeing so he decided to invest in logistics firms?

Dont tell the Bitters. Theyll draw the obvious conclusion. ::)
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36254 on: Today at 11:55:06 am »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:27:53 pm
Lorries that have 'solutions' written in their logo (see Culina).
Any business that has 'Solutions' in their name really grates on me. It's one of those annoying buzzwords that everyone seemed to think sounded clever.
Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36255 on: Today at 11:56:55 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 11:55:06 am
Any business that has 'Solutions' in their name really grates on me. It's one of those annoying buzzwords that everyone seemed to think sounded clever.

What's the solution to this?
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36256 on: Today at 12:04:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:06:13 am
... Also I thought hgvs weren't allowed in the third lane?
A while back on the motorway I was behind three HGVs that were side-by-side across lanes one, two and three.  :no
Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36257 on: Today at 12:04:47 pm »
