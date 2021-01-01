Mentioned this earlier, but my tap has been dripping for weeks. I should have called Plus Dane sooner to get it fixed. I could/should be able to fix it myself, but I'm not familiar with replacing the valve(s) in a mixer tap and you have to unscrew the tap head (there's a screw located at the back).



Problem is if I turn the supply off via the tap beneath the sink, it starts leaking from there, and heavily. I can't get more than a large jug under the leak - not enough time to turn the water off, get the tap head off, take out the valve and head to the nearest hardware store to buy a replacement before water starts getting everywhere. I realise there are standard designs for mixer taps, but I'm kind of limited on DIY.



I'm having to use a dumbell to stop it dripping. I was too damned stubborn to get someone in.