Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 2000372 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36200 on: Today at 08:11:28 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 07:52:18 am
About half the drivers in this country should have their license revoked, because they don't seem to know the rules. It's illegal to drive on the pavement. Even in there rare circumstances where a sign says its allowed, pedestrians definitively have priority.

maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars

...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway code

i'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them up

yee-ha!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36201 on: Today at 08:17:55 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 08:11:28 am
maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars

...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway code

i'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them up

yee-ha!

Yes - I'd love to put bull bars on the truck and go on a rampage. 13ltrs and 8500kg vs a puny car  ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36202 on: Today at 09:09:04 am »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
Twice already this week ive been walking on the pavement and someone in a car has been waving their hand in anger at me as they tried to drive on to the pavement and I was apparently in their way.

I dont drive because I dont trust other people enough in cars, Im going to have to stop walking too
Happened to me this morning when a taxi driver was on the pavement trying to circumvent the piles of ploughed snow so he could get closer to his pick up at an apartment door. Beeping and flashing lights. I carried on walking at a careful pace cos of ice. What a c*nt. And that's a professional driver behaving like that.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36203 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:09:04 am
Happened to me this morning when a taxi driver was on the pavement trying to circumvent the piles of ploughed snow so he could get closer to his pick up at an apartment door. Beeping and flashing lights. I carried on walking at a careful pace cos of ice. What a c*nt. And that's a professional driver behaving like that.....

Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36204 on: Today at 09:39:45 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:24:24 am
Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.
Yeah I went to an event hosted by Bolt and they were quick to re-emphasise the fact that their drivers are not employed by them, the drivers are self-employed. I'm sick of hearing this shit, like it's some kind of Get-Out-Of-A-PR-Nightmare-Free card or something. No, you gonks, these people drive cars with your branding on them - you are still responsible in the eyes of the public!!!! Fuck's sake.......I wonder if they do have a clause in their commercial agreements about not bringing the Bolt brand into disrepute...?
« Reply #36205 on: Today at 09:47:41 am »
We still, 2022 don't have Uber in Aberdeen, so on the one hand our taxi drivers are still decent, on the other hand really expensive.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36206 on: Today at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 09:47:41 am
We still, 2022 don't have Uber in Aberdeen, so on the one hand our taxi drivers are still decent, on the other hand really expensive.

Be glad mate. And if you ever get them boycott them, fucking c*nt of a company putting honest, legal drivers out of work

I'm well known on here for ranting about Wolverhampton plated cars working around Manchester and by us, when Wolverhampton gave plates out to any c*nt who couldn't get licenced properly. Me and the kids also almost got killed on a crossing by somee c*nt with a Sefton plate on, they dished the plates out and gave 2 years to pass the fucking test :butt. I found this on FB, the plate was being offered for Hire and there were fucking loads looking to hire it, not one c*nt will have a Taxi licence, I'd be surprised if half of them had a UK driving licence full stop  :no

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,818
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36207 on: Today at 11:16:18 am »
Sound the Wolverhampton taki klaxon!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36208 on: Today at 11:36:41 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 09:47:41 am
We still, 2022 don't have Uber in Aberdeen, so on the one hand our taxi drivers are still decent, on the other hand really expensive.

flippin eck - what do they use to steer with?
Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,381
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36209 on: Today at 11:47:08 am »
Had to go to Liverpool One bus station for National Express coach tickets as their website kept breaking on the payment page. Wasn't able to reserve seating, which I hope isn't a problem for my travel buddy who is rather big.

Still, it beats using Megabus at 3.40am in January.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36210 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
Why do drivers want to go on the pavement?
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,295
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36211 on: Today at 11:59:38 am »
Giant kittens swinging on London landmarks.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36212 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:39:45 am
No, you gonks...

Gonk... is there a more gloriously onomatopoeic insult?
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36213 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:59:38 am
Giant kittens swinging on London landmarks.

Now that's a blast from the past ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36214 on: Today at 12:49:02 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 12:22:22 pm
Gonk... is there a more gloriously onomatopoeic insult?

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,295
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36215 on: Today at 01:39:11 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36216 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 07:52:18 am
About half the drivers in this country should have their license revoked, because they don't seem to know the rules. It's illegal to drive on the pavement. Even in there rare circumstances where a sign says its allowed, pedestrians definitively have priority.
when is it allowed?
Offline And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,052
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36217 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:52:54 am
Why do drivers want to go on the pavement?

The two that almost hit me:

- Someone turning left into a small road, decided to go over the pavement instead of sticking to the road as a short cut.
- Someone who presumably lives in a deep corner so parked their car on the corner (next to the roundabout on western ave in speke for those in liverpool)
Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,295
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36218 on: Today at 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 01:49:22 pm
The two that almost hit me:

- Someone turning left into a small road, decided to go over the pavement instead of sticking to the road as a short cut.
- Someone who presumably lives in a deep corner so parked their car on the corner (next to the roundabout on western ave in speke for those in liverpool)

How would they get a car into a deep corner? Did they have a crane and a block and tackle arrangement with lots of hefty people around to help guide the car safely down to the bottom.

I'm guessing they'd need someone else to maintain the fairy lights and the litle hobbit door at the bottom. Flooding is probably an issue as well. Maybe they should have thought of that before taking a location from Adventureland?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36219 on: Today at 02:21:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:44:50 pm
when is it allowed?

On some streets, you're allowed to park your car half on the pavement, half on the road. There's a sign for that.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36220 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 02:21:38 pm
On some streets, you're allowed to park your car half on the pavement, half on the road. There's a sign for that.
ah ok - the post said "allowed to drive" and I took it literally. :)   ta.
Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,147
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36221 on: Today at 03:24:06 pm »
When this cough i have i think has eased off, it comes back with a vengeance, i end up having a coughing fit, not great that i have a heavy cold to go with it too. :(
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,180
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36222 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm »
Dickheads who leave their shopping trolleys by entrance doors. 17 of them. It took me literally two minutes to tidy them up into a nice, neat line (OCD alert I know). It would have taken them less to add to the line instead of just leaving it lying around for some poor sod (me) to trip over. Selfish c*nts the lot of them. All it needs is for the 2nd person to come along and think, "Hey - there's an identical looking trolly there...what if I join this one to that one? Ooooh, now, might that create a solution for others to follow? Nah, fuck 'em, someone else will do it....." (repeat 'x' times)
Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,124
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36223 on: Today at 04:17:31 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Dickheads who leave their shopping trolleys by entrance doors. 17 of them. It took me literally two minutes to tidy them up into a nice, neat line (OCD alert I know). It would have taken them less to add to the line instead of just leaving it lying around for some poor sod (me) to trip over. Selfish c*nts the lot of them. All it needs is for the 2nd person to come along and think, "Hey - there's an identical looking trolly there...what if I join this one to that one? Ooooh, now, might that create a solution for others to follow? Nah, fuck 'em, someone else will do it....." (repeat 'x' times)

People are lazy.

The Mancs around here just dump them everywhere rather than walk 50 feet, no wonder there are so many fat c*nts. The ones that boil my piss are those left outside the Fire Exit doors, I always move them when I see them
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36224 on: Today at 05:30:51 pm »
People just taking their stuff from the trays after airport security, and leaving them on the rollers rather than stacking them up.

Compounded by half a dozen gormless bystanders waiting for the their stuff to come down, not realising that nothing is moving because they're stood next to a load of empty trays with nowhere to go.
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36225 on: Today at 05:32:33 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Dickheads who leave their shopping trolleys by entrance doors. 17 of them. It took me literally two minutes to tidy them up into a nice, neat line (OCD alert I know). It would have taken them less to add to the line instead of just leaving it lying around for some poor sod (me) to trip over. Selfish c*nts the lot of them. All it needs is for the 2nd person to come along and think, "Hey - there's an identical looking trolly there...what if I join this one to that one? Ooooh, now, might that create a solution for others to follow? Nah, fuck 'em, someone else will do it....." (repeat 'x' times)
I always tidy the baskets up that other people have left, the staff probably think I'm crazy. It takes about 2s. I dunno,,  I was told that you tidy up after yourself when growing up, I don't know if other people were never told that.
Offline redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36226 on: Today at 05:34:52 pm »
What really annoys me today is drivers that overtake you 10m before a junction where you have to wait anyway. Queue-jumping, selfish arseholes.
Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36227 on: Today at 05:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:30:51 pm
People just taking their stuff from the trays after airport security, and leaving them on the rollers rather than stacking them up.

Compounded by half a dozen gormless bystanders waiting for the their stuff to come down, not realising that nothing is moving because they're stood next to a load of empty trays with nowhere to go.
drives me up the wall too.

a friend of mine used to work behind the check-in desk at Toronto airport.  she lost count of the number of times people came up to her, stressed / annoyed / frazzled, demanding to know where something was, and she just pointed to the sign they were standing next to.  over time she came to the conclusion that once in an airport, people lose the ability to take in information.

mind you airports usually have about 500 signs in view, no matter where you are standing.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,180
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36228 on: Today at 07:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:30:51 pm
People just taking their stuff from the trays after airport security, and leaving them on the rollers rather than stacking them up.

Compounded by half a dozen gormless bystanders waiting for the their stuff to come down, not realising that nothing is moving because they're stood next to a load of empty trays with nowhere to go.

Yup, I tidy those up too. Very few airports seem to have proactive security people with enough awareness to address it either.......
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36229 on: Today at 07:24:09 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 04:03:33 pm
Dickheads who leave their shopping trolleys by entrance doors. 17 of them. It took me literally two minutes to tidy them up into a nice, neat line (OCD alert I know). It would have taken them less to add to the line instead of just leaving it lying around for some poor sod (me) to trip over. Selfish c*nts the lot of them. All it needs is for the 2nd person to come along and think, "Hey - there's an identical looking trolly there...what if I join this one to that one? Ooooh, now, might that create a solution for others to follow? Nah, fuck 'em, someone else will do it....." (repeat 'x' times)

I often find them at the bus shelter that's halfway between our house and the retail park,I think they might be the must have item on a lot of teenagers' Christmas wish list this year.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,302
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36230 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm »
The new lids on Coca-Cola bottles that are attached to the bottle. Gets in the way when you try to drink it or pour. Just end up ripping it off anyway
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36231 on: Today at 09:28:54 pm »
This was a new one for me regarding drivers - Rob you'll love this one mate.

I'm driving eastbound on the M62 yesterday, in roadworks so we're down to 50mph (although we're doing less than 20) and I thought I was seeing things.

I'm in the middle lane and coming up to my right is an HGV. 

Bold as fucking brass, in narrow lanes that's signed as restricted to less than 2mtrs, is an Eddie Stobart truck with trailer barging their way through.

No idea what they thought they were doing or why it was ok to do it!
Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36232 on: Today at 09:56:31 pm »
Here's a question for Rob: why is every logistics firm seemingly owned by Culina these days?
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,180
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36233 on: Today at 10:01:44 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:56:31 pm
Here's a question for Rob: why is every logistics firm seemingly owned by Culina these days?
Cos he made a shitload of money after retiring from refereeing so he decided to invest in logistics firms?
