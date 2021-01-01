« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 901 902 903 904 905 [906]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1999973 times)

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36200 on: Today at 08:11:28 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 07:52:18 am
About half the drivers in this country should have their license revoked, because they don't seem to know the rules. It's illegal to drive on the pavement. Even in there rare circumstances where a sign says its allowed, pedestrians definitively have priority.

maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars

...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway code

i'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them up

yee-ha!
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,115
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36201 on: Today at 08:17:55 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Today at 08:11:28 am
maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars

...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway code

i'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them up

yee-ha!

Yes - I'd love to put bull bars on the truck and go on a rampage. 13ltrs and 8500kg vs a puny car  ;D

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,172
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36202 on: Today at 09:09:04 am »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
Twice already this week ive been walking on the pavement and someone in a car has been waving their hand in anger at me as they tried to drive on to the pavement and I was apparently in their way.

I dont drive because I dont trust other people enough in cars, Im going to have to stop walking too
Happened to me this morning when a taxi driver was on the pavement trying to circumvent the piles of ploughed snow so he could get closer to his pick up at an apartment door. Beeping and flashing lights. I carried on walking at a careful pace cos of ice. What a c*nt. And that's a professional driver behaving like that.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,115
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36203 on: Today at 09:24:24 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:09:04 am
Happened to me this morning when a taxi driver was on the pavement trying to circumvent the piles of ploughed snow so he could get closer to his pick up at an apartment door. Beeping and flashing lights. I carried on walking at a careful pace cos of ice. What a c*nt. And that's a professional driver behaving like that.....

Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,172
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36204 on: Today at 09:39:45 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:24:24 am
Since we got Uber, there's no such thing in relation to taxi drivers in the UK anymore, they're all twat nav following simpletons.
Yeah I went to an event hosted by Bolt and they were quick to re-emphasise the fact that their drivers are not employed by them, the drivers are self-employed. I'm sick of hearing this shit, like it's some kind of Get-Out-Of-A-PR-Nightmare-Free card or something. No, you gonks, these people drive cars with your branding on them - you are still responsible in the eyes of the public!!!! Fuck's sake.......I wonder if they do have a clause in their commercial agreements about not bringing the Bolt brand into disrepute...?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36205 on: Today at 09:47:41 am »
We still, 2022 don't have Uber in Aberdeen, so on the one hand our taxi drivers are still decent, on the other hand really expensive.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,115
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36206 on: Today at 11:06:45 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 09:47:41 am
We still, 2022 don't have Uber in Aberdeen, so on the one hand our taxi drivers are still decent, on the other hand really expensive.

Be glad mate. And if you ever get them boycott them, fucking c*nt of a company putting honest, legal drivers out of work

I'm well known on here for ranting about Wolverhampton plated cars working around Manchester and by us, when Wolverhampton gave plates out to any c*nt who couldn't get licenced properly. Me and the kids also almost got killed on a crossing by somee c*nt with a Sefton plate on, they dished the plates out and gave 2 years to pass the fucking test :butt. I found this on FB, the plate was being offered for Hire and there were fucking loads looking to hire it, not one c*nt will have a Taxi licence, I'd be surprised if half of them had a UK driving licence full stop  :no

« Last Edit: Today at 11:08:21 am by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,815
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36207 on: Today at 11:16:18 am »
Sound the Wolverhampton taki klaxon!
Logged

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,108
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36208 on: Today at 11:36:41 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 09:47:41 am
We still, 2022 don't have Uber in Aberdeen, so on the one hand our taxi drivers are still decent, on the other hand really expensive.

flippin eck - what do they use to steer with?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,370
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36209 on: Today at 11:47:08 am »
Had to go to Liverpool One bus station for National Express coach tickets as their website kept breaking on the payment page. Wasn't able to reserve seating, which I hope isn't a problem for my travel buddy who is rather big.

Still, it beats using Megabus at 3.40am in January.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,330
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36210 on: Today at 11:52:54 am »
Why do drivers want to go on the pavement?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,291
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36211 on: Today at 11:59:38 am »
Giant kittens swinging on London landmarks.
Logged
Poor.

Online afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,254
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36212 on: Today at 12:22:22 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 09:39:45 am
No, you gonks...

Gonk... is there a more gloriously onomatopoeic insult?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,115
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36213 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 11:59:38 am
Giant kittens swinging on London landmarks.

Now that's a blast from the past ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,370
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36214 on: Today at 12:49:02 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Today at 12:22:22 pm
Gonk... is there a more gloriously onomatopoeic insult?

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,291
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36215 on: Today at 01:39:11 pm »
Logged
Poor.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36216 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 07:52:18 am
About half the drivers in this country should have their license revoked, because they don't seem to know the rules. It's illegal to drive on the pavement. Even in there rare circumstances where a sign says its allowed, pedestrians definitively have priority.
when is it allowed?
Logged

Online And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,050
  • Bam!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36217 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:52:54 am
Why do drivers want to go on the pavement?

The two that almost hit me:

- Someone turning left into a small road, decided to go over the pavement instead of sticking to the road as a short cut.
- Someone who presumably lives in a deep corner so parked their car on the corner (next to the roundabout on western ave in speke for those in liverpool)
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,291
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36218 on: Today at 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Today at 01:49:22 pm
The two that almost hit me:

- Someone turning left into a small road, decided to go over the pavement instead of sticking to the road as a short cut.
- Someone who presumably lives in a deep corner so parked their car on the corner (next to the roundabout on western ave in speke for those in liverpool)

How would they get a car into a deep corner? Did they have a crane and a block and tackle arrangement with lots of hefty people around to help guide the car safely down to the bottom.

I'm guessing they'd need someone else to maintain the fairy lights and the litle hobbit door at the bottom. Flooding is probably an issue as well. Maybe they should have thought of that before taking a location from Adventureland?
Logged
Poor.

Online redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,162
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36219 on: Today at 02:21:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:44:50 pm
when is it allowed?

On some streets, you're allowed to park your car half on the pavement, half on the road. There's a sign for that.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,491
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36220 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Today at 02:21:38 pm
On some streets, you're allowed to park your car half on the pavement, half on the road. There's a sign for that.
ah ok - the post said "allowed to drive" and I took it literally. :)   ta.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 901 902 903 904 905 [906]   Go Up
« previous next »
 