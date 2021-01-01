About half the drivers in this country should have their license revoked, because they don't seem to know the rules. It's illegal to drive on the pavement. Even in there rare circumstances where a sign says its allowed, pedestrians definitively have priority.



maybe it's about time we went all mad max and did away with driving licences and you make your own cars...bit like the 'the purge' for the highway codei'd love to mount a canon on the bonnet of my car and anyone that cut me up - well i'd literally cut them upyee-ha!