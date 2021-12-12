I saw on a few DLP facebook groups that people had to cancel their whole holiday because Easy Jet cancelled their flights and the next available one was Monday. Absolute shite from the airport and easy jet.
Can't get over the fact that it was 1cm of snow, which the day before was showing on forecasts as likely to happen.
The airlines are hiding behind the 'exceptional weather' excuse to deny compensation.
One side-story is that, after being stuck on the plane for over 3 hours then booted off, went to reclaim where we waited 20 mins with the other passengers with no sign of the flight's luggage coming through and, on their way back from the toilets, our daughters spotted our case on another carousel, where luggage from the cancelled flight to Faro was being unloaded.
Even if our plane would have taken off, it's likely our case was off to somewhere warmer anyway.
Oh, and we originally booked to fly from Liverpool but Easy cancelled that flight 3 months ago to bump us to Manchester. Avfter they cancelled our flight, I looked at Paris flights from Liverpool and a Ryanair one was due to depart at something like 13.55. Was tempted to just drive to Liverpool, but it was too tight timewise (get case, get to car, drive there, check the case in, get through security, etc).
I don't even think Easyjet should have to fund compo, Should all come from Manchester Airport for being such grabbing shysters.