I saw on a few DLP facebook groups that people had to cancel their whole holiday because Easy Jet cancelled their flights and the next available one was Monday. Absolute shite from the airport and easy jet.



Makes you wonder if they just didn't have enough crews on standby to cover the flights for the whole day? Pilots and crew, can only so a set amount of hours in a day, 12 hours, but can be extended to 15 if the captain thinks its safe and the crew aren't all tired. Short haul get to the airport an hour before their first flight and usually do 4 flights in a day, one longer than the other. So, if they got there at 8am for a 9am flight, they have to be back at the end of the final flight by 8pm (when they park at the gate that is classed as the end of their day). So if they have a flight to Paris and back and then a flight to Malaga and back, once they get into a 4 hour or so delay, they won't be able to do both flights, so its then a case of which one to cancel. Me, I'd cancel the first flight as you can at least get the second flight out on time.We did an EasyJet to Turkey in October and the cabin crew were chatting and one said she'd maxed her days out all week and was knackered.