Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1998664 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36120 on: Yesterday at 01:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 11:39:59 am
I saw on a few DLP facebook groups that people had to cancel their whole holiday because Easy Jet cancelled their flights and the next available one was Monday. Absolute shite from the airport and easy jet.

Makes you wonder if they just didn't have enough crews on standby to cover the flights for the whole day? Pilots and crew, can only so a set amount of hours in a day, 12 hours, but can be extended to 15 if the captain thinks its safe and the crew aren't all tired. Short haul get to the airport an hour before their first flight and usually do 4 flights in a day, one longer than the other. So, if they got there at 8am for a 9am flight, they have to be back at the end of the final flight by 8pm (when they park at the gate that is classed as the end of their day). So if they have a flight to Paris and back and then a flight to Malaga and back, once they get into a 4 hour or so delay, they won't be able to do both flights, so its then a case of which one to cancel. Me, I'd cancel the first flight as you can at least get the second flight out on time.

We did an EasyJet to Turkey in October and the cabin crew were chatting and one said she'd maxed her days out all week and was knackered.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36121 on: Yesterday at 01:39:43 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 12:34:58 pm
Getting an increased amount of spam messages on WhatsApp. Annoying as fuck.

Didn't even know this was a thing, I've never had any spam on WhatsApp.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36122 on: Yesterday at 01:41:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:39:43 pm
Didn't even know this was a thing, I've never had any spam on WhatsApp.
me neither.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36123 on: Yesterday at 01:42:32 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36124 on: Yesterday at 01:44:17 pm »
WhatsApp spammers short of white goods?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36125 on: Yesterday at 01:53:55 pm »
I dont watch as much porn as Barney either.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36126 on: Yesterday at 01:57:14 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36127 on: Yesterday at 02:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 11:39:59 am
I saw on a few DLP facebook groups that people had to cancel their whole holiday because Easy Jet cancelled their flights and the next available one was Monday. Absolute shite from the airport and easy jet.


Can't get over the fact that it was 1cm of snow, which the day before was showing on forecasts as likely to happen.

The airlines are hiding behind the 'exceptional weather' excuse to deny compensation.


One side-story is that, after being stuck on the plane for over 3 hours then booted off, went to reclaim where we waited 20 mins with the other passengers with no sign of the flight's luggage coming through and, on their way back from the toilets, our daughters spotted our case on another carousel, where luggage from the cancelled flight to Faro was being unloaded.

Even if our plane would have taken off, it's likely our case was off to somewhere warmer anyway.

Oh, and we originally booked to fly from Liverpool but Easy cancelled that flight 3 months ago to bump us to Manchester. Avfter they cancelled our flight, I looked at Paris flights from Liverpool and a Ryanair one was due to depart at something like 13.55. Was tempted to just drive to Liverpool, but it was too tight timewise (get case, get to car, drive there, check the case in, get through security, etc).


I don't even think Easyjet should have to fund compo, Should all come from Manchester Airport for being such grabbing shysters.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36128 on: Yesterday at 04:22:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 01:39:43 pm
Didn't even know this was a thing, I've never had any spam on WhatsApp.

Just look like normal numbers. All they say is 'Hi there' or 'Hello' and they come up as a business account when I go into the messages.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36129 on: Yesterday at 05:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Away in a Manger in a Barney∗ on Yesterday at 04:22:30 pm
Just look like normal numbers. All they say is 'Hi there' or 'Hello' and they come up as a business account when I go into the messages.

Ah, I've heard of the other one where you get a whatsapp saying "Hi Dad, lost my phone, this is my new number". Fella at work got one of those the other week, luckily he doesn't have kids which alerted him to the scam
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36130 on: Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm »
women who wear totally oversized false eyelashes.

seems like in the last couple of years there's some kind of competition going on.  and young (teenage) women are into it big time.

I swear, some of them would take off if they blinked too fast.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36131 on: Yesterday at 06:03:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm
women who wear totally oversized false eyelashes.

seems like in the last couple of years there's some kind of competition going on.  and young (teenage) women are into it big time.

I swear, some of them would take off if they blinked too fast.

My 17 Yr old niece is like that, she is dead pretty but then puts them on and looks stupid
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36132 on: Yesterday at 06:10:59 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:03:38 pm
My 17 Yr old niece is like that, she is dead pretty but then puts them on and looks stupid

Tell her she'll get wrinkles from the extra blinking resistance
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36133 on: Yesterday at 06:13:44 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:10:59 pm
Tell her she'll get wrinkles from the extra blinking resistance
ah, I get it now -- they think it's some kind of cool aerobic exercise ....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36134 on: Yesterday at 06:19:58 pm »
e-scooters parked in the middle of an icy pavement, forcing you to go around it. As if it's not tricksy enough walking out there as it is.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36135 on: Yesterday at 06:27:04 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 06:19:58 pm
e-scooters parked in the middle of an icy pavement, forcing you to go around it. As if it's not tricksy enough walking out there as it is.
should be huge fines for that.  how the hell are blind people, or any disabled person, supposed to deal with that?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36136 on: Yesterday at 06:37:45 pm »
Gust of wind blowing rock salt in ya face,i'll blame Harvard.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36137 on: Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:55:36 pm
women who wear totally oversized false eyelashes.

seems like in the last couple of years there's some kind of competition going on.  and young (teenage) women are into it big time.

I swear, some of them would take off if they blinked too fast.
In Liverpool they also seem to be paired with inflatable lips in many cases.

They look like Duck-billed Platypus with hairy caterpillars on their eyelids. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36138 on: Yesterday at 06:44:44 pm »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 06:19:58 pm
e-scooters parked in the middle of an icy pavement, forcing you to go around it. As if it's not tricksy enough walking out there as it is.
Absolute fuckin nuisance here. On the apps, you can 'report' bad parking but I reckon that's just a virtue-signalling gimmick. The companies don't give a damn.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36139 on: Yesterday at 06:45:40 pm »
On Easyjet, they are absolutely crap. Heard it from a lot of people that they just keep cancelling flights for no reason. I had it last year and they didn't even email me. Found out after I went on my online booking to check something.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36140 on: Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
In Liverpool they also seem to be paired with inflatable lips in many cases.

They look like Duck-billed Platypus with hairy caterpillars on their eyelids.

 ;D well at least they go easy on the makeup
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36141 on: Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
In Liverpool they also seem to be paired with inflatable lips in many cases.

They look like Duck-billed Platypus with hairy caterpillars on their eyelids.

Without looking like a copper bottomed pervert Ive noticed that they wear black tights and their buttocks look!like theyve been surgically enhanced.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36142 on: Yesterday at 07:13:11 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm
Without looking like a copper bottomed pervert Ive noticed that they wear black tights and their buttocks look!like theyve been surgically enhanced.
That's an image I can live with though.  :-*
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36143 on: Yesterday at 07:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:46:29 pm
;D well at least they go easy on the makeup
They just dye their faces orange.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36144 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 12, 2022, 08:26:55 am
Speaking of annoyances, i've had a cough for a couple of weeks now & can't get rid of it, it's worse when i go to bed, & the daft thing is i otherwise feel fine, i do have a bottle of benylin which helps, but this cold snap does't help.

Well after a sleepless night, coughing all night &, non of the cough medicines working, my coughing seems to have eased off the last few hours, i now have another issue, my nose is running like the tap has been left on, oh & why does it always run always through one nostril,  :no the joys of December & cold weather. :( Can't wait until April.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36145 on: Yesterday at 08:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:44:00 pm
In Liverpool they also seem to be paired with inflatable lips in many cases.

They look like Duck-billed Platypus with hairy caterpillars on their eyelids. 

Rubber lips, faces filled with botulism and stupid eyelashes and they think they look gorgeous when nothing could be further from the truth.

Who tells them they look good?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36146 on: Yesterday at 08:34:02 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:29:14 pm
Rubber lips, faces filled with botulism and stupid eyelashes and they think they look gorgeous when nothing could be further from the truth.

Who tells them they look good?

Katy Price?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36147 on: Yesterday at 08:38:08 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:29:14 pm
Rubber lips, faces filled with botulism and stupid eyelashes and they think they look gorgeous when nothing could be further from the truth.

Who tells them they look good?
their mates, who all look the same.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36148 on: Yesterday at 08:41:22 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:29:14 pm
Rubber lips, faces filled with botulism and stupid eyelashes and they think they look gorgeous when nothing could be further from the truth.

Who tells them they look good?
I think they must tell each other they look great. I don't think it's done to pander to men, because I don't know any men who think it looks good.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36149 on: Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36150 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm »
Jesus Christ  :o  it's a mental illness
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36151 on: Yesterday at 10:09:50 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
Jesus Christ  :o  it's a mental illness
Actually, you aren't far off there. There's a lot of low self-esteem and body dysmorphia going on in a lot of these cases.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36152 on: Yesterday at 10:31:24 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36153 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36154 on: Today at 07:51:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 08:41:22 pm
I think they must tell each other they look great. I don't think it's done to pander to men, because I don't know any men who think it looks good.

women's first point of call is other women - we men are quite low on the list

when 2 women meet they usually say something like 'you look lovely' 'have you lost weight?' 'love your hair it really suits you' - all to do with body image positive yes, but why? you know the answer

when 2 men meet they usually say - 'you alright fella?'


disclaimer: any women reading this feel free to call me out  :wave
