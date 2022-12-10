Manchester Airport are utter arseholes. Easyjet same.



We were due to fly out on Saturday morning at 7.30am for a two-night/three-day break with a tight internary - Saturday afternoon/evening in Paris, train to Disneyland Paris first thing the next morning, stay over there, fly back the following evening.



A bit of snow was falling. Easy got us on the plane (no hint of delay) then told us they were just waiting for the de-icing truck. Of course, the tight bastards probably only have one and employ one bloke. We wait about half an hour and the snow is heavier, but it's only about 1cm deep.



They announce a delay as they need to clear the runway. Should take about an hour, they tell us. That then gets extended to an hour and half, Then closed till at least 11am. At about half-ten, after being sat on the plane for 3 and half hours, the wankers announce the decision has been made to cancel the flight.



Youngest burst into tears.



I managed to grab 4 seats on the later Easyjet out of Manchester that day, but it meant the afternoon and early evening was written off (later flight only due to arrive at CDG about 19.15) so we'd have to delay moving onto to DLP the following day. I just booked the flights and paid for them on the credit card - I'd sort out refunds, etc later. Others who tried to transfer flights were stuck on the website.



We learn that it's mostly just Easyjet who cancelled flights. Most other airlines waited.



Because Manchester Airport are such penny-pinching gobshites who don't invest in having enough equipment, subsquent flights are delayed. We ended up taking off about 8pm (another 3 hour delay) By the tme we get our bags and get a taxi to the hotel (original plan had been to grab the RER) it's 23.40.



Lost an entire day, had to spend a lot more than we would have done.



Phoned Easy when we were waiting in the airport. Got some foreign guy who barely undertood what I was saying. In the end he promised me he would refund the money paid for the later flight plus the cost of the original flights out. That helped (was about £180 for the 4 of us). I've got a refund just for the price of the later flights. When I called, an automated message told me all calls are recorded. Given I got him to clarify the refund details twice, I wonder if the recording will be 'lost'.



But my main anger is at Manchester Airport. The snow was forecasted. It was briefly moderate in intensity. The total depth was aboujt 1cm. They didn't even begin to clear the runway until after 9am. We learned that almost all the planes that were due to take off before us that morning either hadn't, or had been delayed. What was their excuse for that? A bit frosty.



We then find that airlines are refusing to pay any compensation as the moderate snowfall that was well-forecasted and left about 1cm on the ground was 'exceptional weather'. My arse.



But it's Manchester Airport that should be made to compensate passengers. If you think about it, they have no incentive to ensure they have sufficient equipment and staff to handle different situations. They just hoover in the cash and gorge on fat profits.



I'm going to go to one of these 'no win, no fee' solicitors who try to get flight compensation. They want half the compo, but fuck it. Half of something is worth more than all of nothing.





FWIW, we all loved Paris, and Xmas Disney was magical (yeah, it's all plastic, but suspend one's cynicism, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the rides). But because we had to cram, it was exhausting.









