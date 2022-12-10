« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1997709 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36080 on: December 10, 2022, 10:47:05 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 10, 2022, 10:41:19 pm
Hope it's better soon Jill. Not had ear ache for years but it's horrible. Mug of boiling water pressed to my head was my remedy

Will be going to bed with that, I've thought all along it was a problem with a tooth but now I think its a touch of Sinusitis instead.  :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36081 on: December 10, 2022, 10:59:49 pm »
I had an earache a few years back [started on boxing day] with my ear leaking fluid to go with it, one of the annoying things was the fluid inside my ear dried & blocked my ear affecting my hearing the rest of that festive season, ended up going to the walk in centre early the new year as my ear was still blocked, one of the tips to clear my ear, was to chew on some gum[as it works the jaw muscles], & that did work.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36082 on: December 10, 2022, 11:53:02 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on December 10, 2022, 10:59:49 pm
I had an earache a few years back [started on boxing day] with my ear leaking fluid to go with it, one of the annoying things was the fluid inside my ear dried & blocked my ear affecting my hearing the rest of that festive season, ended up going to the walk in centre early the new year as my ear was still blocked, one of the tips to clear my ear, was to chew on some gum[as it works the jaw muscles], & that did work.

That must have been annoying especially over Christmas. I will have to buy some gum then: 😀
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36083 on: December 11, 2022, 12:51:09 am »
Quote from: tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa on December 10, 2022, 11:53:02 pm
That must have been annoying especially over Christmas. I will have to buy some gum then: 😀

Gum should definitely help, Jill la la la laaa.

Same reasons as doing so when flying...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36084 on: December 11, 2022, 10:52:34 am »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December 11, 2022, 12:51:09 am
Gum should definitely help, Jill la la la laaa.

Same reasons as doing so when flying...

I'm going to buy some today, the fight back begins.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36085 on: Yesterday at 08:26:55 am »
Speaking of annoyances, i've had a cough for a couple of weeks now & can't get rid of it, it's worse when i go to bed, & the daft thing is i otherwise feel fine, i do have a bottle of benylin which helps, but this cold snap does't help.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36086 on: Yesterday at 08:52:07 am »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 08:26:55 am
Speaking of annoyances, i've had a cough for a couple of weeks now & can't get rid of it, it's worse when i go to bed, & the daft thing is i otherwise feel fine, i do have a bottle of benylin which helps, but this cold snap does't help.

Recently had the same but it lasted for 6 weeks. Ended up getting a mild hernia. Oh the joys of getting old. Hope yours clears up for Christmas.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36087 on: Yesterday at 10:34:22 am »
When drivers come up to a junction and creep forward further than they should be, thinking I'll let them through. No chance
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36088 on: Yesterday at 11:42:34 am »
Am off work now and havent changed my heating schedule. Its 14.5 degrees in my house. So now I have to burn some money.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36089 on: Yesterday at 12:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 11:42:34 am
Am off work now and havent changed my heating schedule. Its 14.5 degrees in my house. So now I have to burn some money.
That's not healthy!!!!! :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36090 on: Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 12:18:22 pm
That's not healthy!!!!! :(

It was 14c in ours this morning. Heating on for an hour then we went for a long walk and cooked breakfast out. House is about 16c now, I'm off outside now to hang a Christmas light and missus is wrapped up in a fluffy blanket.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36091 on: Yesterday at 02:27:30 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 08:26:55 am
Speaking of annoyances, i've had a cough for a couple of weeks now & can't get rid of it, it's worse when i go to bed, & the daft thing is i otherwise feel fine, i do have a bottle of benylin which helps, but this cold snap doesn't help.

I could have posted this myself word for word and it would be 100% true.

Not just me with the irremovable cough, which makes me feel a little less worried.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36092 on: Yesterday at 05:42:06 pm »
Just come across this video - its why HGV drivers get so pissed off when dickheads cut in front into the braking gap. This is just under 27mph

Also, if you are in traffic coming to a stop, don't stop right behind an HGV, leave enough space to move to the left and watch your mirrors constantly

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HhZcAhb-Sbk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HhZcAhb-Sbk</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:46:07 pm by robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36093 on: Yesterday at 08:41:00 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 05:42:06 pm
Just come across this video - its why HGV drivers get so pissed off when dickheads cut in front into the braking gap. This is just under 27mph

Also, if you are in traffic coming to a stop, don't stop right behind an HGV, leave enough space to move to the left and watch your mirrors constantly

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HhZcAhb-Sbk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HhZcAhb-Sbk</a>

Pretty terrifying footage. One of friends adult daughters was killed driving into the back of a truck like that really late at night when driving through the night. They think she fell asleep at the wheel. Her daughter was asleep in the passenger and had the seat folded flat. Thankfully she lived.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36094 on: Yesterday at 09:57:15 pm »
DPD Sorry we Missed you. Our driver called but you were out

Go and fuck yourselves you lying arseholes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36095 on: Yesterday at 11:02:48 pm »
Evri today. 

We'll deliver your parcel between 2.30-3.30pm.

2.27pm I receive an email from them. 

There's a delay delivering your parcel as there is an issue with the delivery address.  We'll deliver it tomorrow.

Hmmm.... How can there be an issue with the address before you were planning on delivering it and why won't there be the same issue tomorrow?

We're guessing either they couldn't be arsed or more likely, the address can't be found using a satnav so we'll probably never get it 🤷
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36096 on: Yesterday at 11:07:33 pm »
the problem with your address is it's too far away for the driver to be bothered.

tomorrow he might be in a better mood.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36097 on: Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:07:33 pm
the problem with your address is it's too far away for the driver to be bothered.

tomorrow he might be in a better mood.

Yeah we get that a lot which isn't helped by the fact they can never find us even when they try.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36098 on: Today at 07:15:07 am »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 11:26:32 pm
Yeah we get that a lot which isn't helped by the fact they can never find us even when they try.

Evri uses what3words so find your address on that then see if you can update the delivery details
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36099 on: Today at 07:41:49 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 07:15:07 am
Evri uses what3words so find your address on that then see if you can update the delivery details

Thanks for that Rob I'll have a go 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36100 on: Today at 07:51:22 am »
The whole concept of the 'RHO?'. Why the fck would anyone want to watch a 'show' about a bunch of kept people who have nothing in common except for their level of shallowness and money.

Imagine a show about the real housewives of Toxteth, Paisley, Tallaght, struggling to deal with everyday issues, like poorly funded schools, unemployment, struggling to put food on the table or heat their home.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36101 on: Today at 08:01:03 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:51:22 am
The whole concept of the 'RHO?'. Why the fck would anyone want to watch a 'show' about a bunch of kept people who have nothing in common except for their level of shallowness and money.

Imagine a show about the real housewives of Toxteth, Paisley, Tallaght, struggling to deal with everyday issues, like poorly funded schools, unemployment, struggling to put food on the table or heat their home.

My missus watches all that shite, disgusting horrible twats the lot of them, fucking vile people.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36102 on: Today at 08:28:29 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:51:22 am
The whole concept of the 'RHO?'. Why the fck would anyone want to watch a 'show' about a bunch of kept people who have nothing in common except for their level of shallowness and money.

Imagine a show about the real housewives of Toxteth, Paisley, Tallaght, struggling to deal with everyday issues, like poorly funded schools, unemployment, struggling to put food on the table or heat their home.

It's no different to the shite about life on a superyacht, or look how expensive and luxurious our hotel is or look at these pretentious twats deciding how many thousands they can spend on a crystal fucking cabbage.

For some reason people like to have their noses rubbed in about how little they've got compared to the super rich!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36103 on: Today at 08:55:49 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 05:42:06 pm
Just come across this video - its why HGV drivers get so pissed off when dickheads cut in front into the braking gap. This is just under 27mph

Also, if you are in traffic coming to a stop, don't stop right behind an HGV, leave enough space to move to the left and watch your mirrors constantly

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HhZcAhb-Sbk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HhZcAhb-Sbk</a>
Hi. Do you mind elaborating on that advice? If stopping behind a HGV, presumably in a traffic jam as they are rarely on on smaller roads. Why do I need to leave space to my left ( I assume that would normally where sir Alex takes a dump) and what am I checking for in mirrors?

Ah just figured it out as typing, check mirrors for something coming up fast that is not stopping, leave room in front to pull over into left. The hgv can take whatever is coming up behind, but I can't. Cheers Rob. Good advice.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36104 on: Today at 09:33:55 am »
"Celebrity chefs"

Fucks sake. All you do is burn some shit and stick other stuff in dishes and dump crap on it.

How can you be famous doing bollocks like that? Not like you're producing awesome music or cinema, or building bridges or spacecraft or saving peoples lives or even helping people through your work.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36105 on: Today at 09:39:27 am »
Reading the last few posts reminds me why I don't have a telly.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36106 on: Today at 09:46:26 am »
Quote from: The Andy Williams Xmas Album Live From Allerton! on Today at 09:33:55 am
"Celebrity chefs"

Fucks sake. All you do is burn some shit and stick other stuff in dishes and dump crap on it.

How can you be famous doing bollocks like that? Not like you're producing awesome music or cinema, or building bridges or spacecraft or saving peoples lives or even helping people through your work.

Have always really liked Rick Steins shows. If for no other reason than he calls himself a cook.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36107 on: Today at 09:47:54 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 09:46:26 am
Have always really liked Rick Steins shows. If for no other reason than he calls himself a cock.
Corrected.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36108 on: Today at 09:48:46 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:55:49 am
Hi. Do you mind elaborating on that advice? If stopping behind a HGV, presumably in a traffic jam as they are rarely on on smaller roads. Why do I need to leave space to my left ( I assume that would normally where sir Alex takes a dump) and what am I checking for in mirrors?

Ah just figured it out as typing, check mirrors for something coming up fast that is not stopping, leave room in front to pull over into left. The hgv can take whatever is coming up behind, but I can't. Cheers Rob. Good advice.

Exactly that mate. One of the drivers in my main job got killed on a slip road, the one to the Lakes, a few years ago when his 7.5t truck got hit from behind by an HGV and he got pushed into a trailer in front that had a forklift on the back doors, he was only 22. One of the witnesses was in the queue, saw the HGV coming up behind not slowing and managed to get out of the way before he was killed too. The HGV driver also died.

Another one I see is people slipstreaming artics to save fuel - sometimes I only know they are there because I can see their shadow. All is fine and dandy, right up the point the artic slams on and they plough into the trailer. Even empty a unit and trailer weighs about 14000kg, loaded it can realistically be up to 40,000kg, your car stands no chance.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36109 on: Today at 10:03:23 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:48:46 am
Another one I see is people slipstreaming artics to save fuel

What ?

sheesh, never heard of that one, but sounds like an insane tactic to save fuel and the time spent on the rest of your life. Not a particularly sensible stopping distance they are allowing themselves.

I use to have a mate that did that for thrills, not saving money, to get his bonnet as close as possible to a massive truck on a motorway. Fucking stupid pastime. Thankfully he grew out of it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36110 on: Today at 10:29:12 am »
Manchester Airport are utter arseholes. Easyjet same.

We were due to fly out on Saturday morning at 7.30am for a two-night/three-day break with a tight internary - Saturday afternoon/evening in Paris, train to Disneyland Paris first thing the next morning, stay over there, fly back the following evening.

A bit of snow was falling. Easy got us on the plane (no hint of delay) then told us they were just waiting for the de-icing truck. Of course, the tight bastards probably only have one and employ one bloke. We wait about half an hour and the snow is heavier, but it's only about 1cm deep.

They announce a delay as they need to clear the runway. Should take about an hour, they tell us. That then gets extended to an hour and half, Then closed till at least 11am. At about half-ten, after being sat on the plane for 3 and half hours, the wankers announce the decision has been made to cancel the flight.

Youngest burst into tears.

I managed to grab 4 seats on the later Easyjet out of Manchester that day, but it meant the afternoon and early evening was written off (later flight only due to arrive at CDG about 19.15) so we'd have to delay moving onto to DLP the following day. I just booked the flights and paid for them on the credit card - I'd sort out refunds, etc later. Others who tried to transfer flights were stuck on the website.

We learn that it's mostly just Easyjet who cancelled flights. Most other airlines waited.

Because Manchester Airport are such penny-pinching gobshites who don't invest in having enough equipment, subsquent flights are delayed. We ended up taking off about 8pm (another 3 hour delay) By the tme we get our bags and get a taxi to the hotel (original plan had been to grab the RER) it's 23.40.

Lost an entire day, had to spend a lot more than we would have done.

Phoned Easy when we were waiting in the airport. Got some foreign guy who barely undertood what I was saying. In the end he promised me he would refund the money paid for the later flight plus the cost of the original flights out. That helped (was about £180 for the 4 of us). I've got a refund just for the price of the later flights. When I called, an automated message told me all calls are recorded. Given I got him to clarify the refund details twice, I wonder if the recording will be 'lost'.

But my main anger is at Manchester Airport. The snow was forecasted. It was briefly moderate in intensity. The total depth was aboujt 1cm. They didn't even begin to clear the runway until after 9am. We learned that almost all the planes that were due to take off before us that morning either hadn't, or had been delayed. What was their excuse for that? A bit frosty.

We then find that airlines are refusing to pay any compensation as the moderate snowfall that was well-forecasted and left about 1cm on the ground was 'exceptional weather'. My arse.

But it's Manchester Airport that should be made to compensate passengers. If you think about it, they have no incentive to ensure they have sufficient equipment and staff to handle different situations. They just hoover in the cash and gorge on fat profits.

I'm going to go to one of these 'no win, no fee' solicitors who try to get flight compensation. They want half the compo, but fuck it. Half of something is worth more than all of nothing.


FWIW, we all loved Paris, and Xmas Disney was magical (yeah, it's all plastic, but suspend one's cynicism, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the rides). But because we had to cram, it was exhausting.




Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36111 on: Today at 10:51:42 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 10:29:12 am
Manchester Airport are utter arseholes. Easyjet same.



I did wonder if you were caught up in the shit. I thought it must have dumped a load of snow on the airport, as over our side it was nothing at all, about half an inch at most.

Manchester is a fucking shite airport, they spent a £billion on a fucking awful terminal without enough facilities and they subby the most important stuff out. From baggage handlers to de-icing the planes, none of it is done by MAG, its all 3rd party. De-icing is done on a "when are you taking off" policy, so they only come when the plane has clearance to go, so the 3rd party likely only has one of two at most vehicles to do it.

Hope you get some money out of the bastards
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36112 on: Today at 10:57:08 am »
I saw a pic on the Beeb news about that airport. The caption said, "Tractors cleaning the snow on the runways." Tractors. A couple of John Deeres with a spade the width of a pavement don't do it.

Look what they use at Tallinn......

https://news.err.ee/1608817297/tallinn-airport-still-operating-airlines-may-decide-to-cancel-flights


Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36113 on: Today at 11:03:36 am »
Shite that Nobby. Getting away at this time of year really shouldnt be this stressful!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36114 on: Today at 11:13:37 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 10:57:08 am
I saw a pic on the Beeb news about that airport. The caption said, "Tractors cleaning the snow on the runways." Tractors. A couple of John Deeres with a spade the width of a pavement don't do it.

Look what they use at Tallinn......

https://news.err.ee/1608817297/tallinn-airport-still-operating-airlines-may-decide-to-cancel-flights




This is what they had in 2018. Probably subbied it out to a couple of local farmers since then



https://www.internationalairportreview.com/article/70691/the-team-manchester-approach-to-winter-operations/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36115 on: Today at 11:39:59 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 10:29:12 am
Manchester Airport are utter arseholes. Easyjet same.

We were due to fly out on Saturday morning at 7.30am for a two-night/three-day break with a tight internary - Saturday afternoon/evening in Paris, train to Disneyland Paris first thing the next morning, stay over there, fly back the following evening.

A bit of snow was falling. Easy got us on the plane (no hint of delay) then told us they were just waiting for the de-icing truck. Of course, the tight bastards probably only have one and employ one bloke. We wait about half an hour and the snow is heavier, but it's only about 1cm deep.

They announce a delay as they need to clear the runway. Should take about an hour, they tell us. That then gets extended to an hour and half, Then closed till at least 11am. At about half-ten, after being sat on the plane for 3 and half hours, the wankers announce the decision has been made to cancel the flight.

Youngest burst into tears.

I managed to grab 4 seats on the later Easyjet out of Manchester that day, but it meant the afternoon and early evening was written off (later flight only due to arrive at CDG about 19.15) so we'd have to delay moving onto to DLP the following day. I just booked the flights and paid for them on the credit card - I'd sort out refunds, etc later. Others who tried to transfer flights were stuck on the website.

We learn that it's mostly just Easyjet who cancelled flights. Most other airlines waited.

Because Manchester Airport are such penny-pinching gobshites who don't invest in having enough equipment, subsquent flights are delayed. We ended up taking off about 8pm (another 3 hour delay) By the tme we get our bags and get a taxi to the hotel (original plan had been to grab the RER) it's 23.40.

Lost an entire day, had to spend a lot more than we would have done.

Phoned Easy when we were waiting in the airport. Got some foreign guy who barely undertood what I was saying. In the end he promised me he would refund the money paid for the later flight plus the cost of the original flights out. That helped (was about £180 for the 4 of us). I've got a refund just for the price of the later flights. When I called, an automated message told me all calls are recorded. Given I got him to clarify the refund details twice, I wonder if the recording will be 'lost'.

But my main anger is at Manchester Airport. The snow was forecasted. It was briefly moderate in intensity. The total depth was aboujt 1cm. They didn't even begin to clear the runway until after 9am. We learned that almost all the planes that were due to take off before us that morning either hadn't, or had been delayed. What was their excuse for that? A bit frosty.

We then find that airlines are refusing to pay any compensation as the moderate snowfall that was well-forecasted and left about 1cm on the ground was 'exceptional weather'. My arse.

But it's Manchester Airport that should be made to compensate passengers. If you think about it, they have no incentive to ensure they have sufficient equipment and staff to handle different situations. They just hoover in the cash and gorge on fat profits.

I'm going to go to one of these 'no win, no fee' solicitors who try to get flight compensation. They want half the compo, but fuck it. Half of something is worth more than all of nothing.


FWIW, we all loved Paris, and Xmas Disney was magical (yeah, it's all plastic, but suspend one's cynicism, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the rides). But because we had to cram, it was exhausting.






I saw on a few DLP facebook groups that people had to cancel their whole holiday because Easy Jet cancelled their flights and the next available one was Monday. Absolute shite from the airport and easy jet.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36116 on: Today at 12:11:23 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 11:13:37 am
This is what they had in 2018. Probably subbied it out to a couple of local farmers since then



https://www.internationalairportreview.com/article/70691/the-team-manchester-approach-to-winter-operations/
Christ on a bike, they may as well be using hairdryers...


It's not enough to just scrape a few cms off the top, you need to go down to the asphalt and treat it so that the planes have grip....
