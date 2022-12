I had an earache a few years back [started on boxing day] with my ear leaking fluid to go with it, one of the annoying things was the fluid inside my ear dried & blocked my ear affecting my hearing the rest of that festive season, ended up going to the walk in centre early the new year as my ear was still blocked, one of the tips to clear my ear, was to chew on some gum[as it works the jaw muscles], & that did work.