Harry and Meghan



I feel like I want to like them as they seem a nice pretty couple trying to find their way in the world.



Watched the first three minutes of the new Netflix thing and wanted to throw my Ipad I was watching it on across the room. I didn't really get to see anything she said, but near the start we see Harry moaning about how no one knows what it's like and only they know the truth.



Handsome inheritance millionaire marries self made beautiful millionaire actress and live in a beautiful house in a great part of a great part of the world. And yet still find a way to moan about what are perhaps legitimate injustices, but holy shit, can't they see the upside of their situation and get on with their lives.



'Selling their dirty laundry to the highest bidder' was the best head line I saw.





