Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36040 on: Yesterday at 07:58:27 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December  8, 2022, 09:08:42 pm
We used to do the same, wrap a bit of tin foil around the dead bulb and stick it in, I don't even think me dad unplugged them first either.

y'know those old bulbs could get hot - and the trees were made of plastic and the tinsel and paper garlands - i bet they weren't as fire resistant as today

amazed 1000s of houses weren't burnt to the ground back then
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36041 on: Yesterday at 07:59:19 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 07:58:27 am
y'know those old bulbs could get hot - and the trees were made of plastic and the tinsel and paper garlands - i bet they weren't as fire resistant as today

amazed 1000s of houses weren't burnt to the ground back then

We loved living dangerously
And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36042 on: Yesterday at 08:20:31 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December  8, 2022, 07:23:52 pm
How many of youse have seen this.....?
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7Lb-2VaJYPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7Lb-2VaJYPw</a>

Isn't this the original?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VKHFZBUTA4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VKHFZBUTA4k</a>
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36043 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 am »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 07:58:27 am
y'know those old bulbs could get hot - and the trees were made of plastic and the tinsel and paper garlands - i bet they weren't as fire resistant as today

amazed 1000s of houses weren't burnt to the ground back then
We always had real candles on a real tree. My mum stil has them, but plus some electric lights now.
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36044 on: Yesterday at 09:33:00 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December  8, 2022, 02:18:42 pm
Well they sent everyone home from my office in ABZ today because the roads were bad and flights have been delayed.

I got my bag to day though! Just in time to fly home tomorrow - inevitably to delays caused by todays weather.

Glad you got it sorted.  First time I flew abroad was a family holiday to Majorca, however my wheelchair went to Ibiza
 :o
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36045 on: Yesterday at 09:40:48 am »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 08:20:31 am
Isn't this the original?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VKHFZBUTA4k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VKHFZBUTA4k</a>
Usually annoys the hell out of me when classic sketches are messed about with but in this case both versions still make me howl like a banshee. ;D
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36046 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December  8, 2022, 02:18:42 pm
Well they sent everyone home from my office in ABZ today because the roads were bad and flights have been delayed.

I got my bag to day though! Just in time to fly home tomorrow - inevitably to delays caused by todays weather.


Which month do you reckon it'll back to Aberdeen/UK?
AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36047 on: Yesterday at 12:38:55 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 08:49:44 am
We always had real candles on a real tree. My mum stil has them, but plus some electric lights now.

My German friend does that. It appears clinically insane. Live trees can go up like a roman candle if they are dry enough and you don't know how long they were cut before you bought them.

if you ever want a fright, take a live tree outside about a mid January and set light to it with one match. Within about 25 seconds, the tree if fully alight and within 60 seconds the flames can be about 10' high.
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36048 on: Yesterday at 12:47:00 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:38:55 pm
My German friend does that. It appears clinically insane. Live trees can go up like a roman candle if they are dry enough and you don't know how long they were cut before you bought them.

if you ever want a fright, take a live tree outside about a mid January and set light to it with one match. Within about 25 seconds, the tree if fully alight and within 60 seconds the flames can be about 10' high.
We see it most years here in Sefton Park. People are asked to bring their trees to be recycled after Christmas. Thing is, the council let hundreds of them pile up before coming round to mulch them. Most years the local arsonist turns up and sets them alight. They burn like crazy. No way would I put real candles on a Christmas tree.  :o

Last year a car almost went up in the car park next to the trees after Mr Arson set them alight. The fire brigade managed to save it though.
And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36049 on: Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:40:48 am
Usually annoys the hell out of me when classic sketches are messed about with but in this case both versions still make me howl like a banshee. ;D

Very true! Its what me and friends go into often when one of us mentions a tough childhood out of nowhere.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36050 on: Yesterday at 03:09:49 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm
Very true! Its what me and friends go into often when one of us mentions a tough childhood out of nowhere.

Missus has just said "that sound like you talking to the kids" ;D
67CherryRed

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36051 on: Yesterday at 03:31:14 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on December  2, 2022, 04:39:15 am
Booked my trip to Lanzarote nearly a year ago. Now i'm 5 hours from flying and Leeds is covered in fog so taking off could be an issue. On top of that, 3 of the 6 days are forecast for a full day of steady rain. Annoying.
Following on from this....the worst of the rain fell on the Saturday, which is when I fell on my arse and cut both hands. Sat in Linekers with hands wrapped in tissue looking like I'd escaped a crucifixion.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36052 on: Yesterday at 03:48:11 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 03:31:14 pm
Following on from this....the worst of the rain fell on the Saturday, which is when I fell on my arse and cut both hands. Sat in Linekers with hands wrapped in tissue looking like I'd escaped a crucifixion.

Did anyone think you were JC? ;)
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36053 on: Yesterday at 05:24:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 12:38:55 pm
My German friend does that. It appears clinically insane. Live trees can go up like a roman candle if they are dry enough and you don't know how long they were cut before you bought them.

if you ever want a fright, take a live tree outside about a mid January and set light to it with one match. Within about 25 seconds, the tree if fully alight and within 60 seconds the flames can be about 10' high.

My mate has a Christmas tradition of burning the tree on NYE. It actually takes a while to proper burn.

I think a difference is that Germans put their tree up on Christmas eve or just before, so its not bone dry by then.
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36054 on: Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 12:47:00 pm
We see it most years here in Sefton Park. People are asked to bring their trees to be recycled after Christmas. Thing is, the council let hundreds of them pile up before coming round to mulch them. Most years the local arsonist turns up and sets them alight. They burn like crazy. No way would I put real candles on a Christmas tree.  :o

Last year a car almost went up in the car park next to the trees after Mr Arson set them alight. The fire brigade managed to save it though.

No idea if it's still done but there was a conservation group that requested real trees be taken to the dunes at Ainsdale where they were planted to help prevent erosion.
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36055 on: Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm
No idea if it's still done but there was a conservation group that requested real trees be taken to the dunes at Ainsdale where they were planted to help prevent erosion.
Yeah, you can do that most years. There are collection sites for trees around town, and they'll take them and stick them around the dunes to help against erosion.

They're not "planted" though, they're chopped-off christmas trees.
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36056 on: Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 08:49:44 am
We always had real candles on a real tree. My mum stil has them, but plus some electric lights now.

Did you live in a ginger bread cottage? ;D
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36057 on: Yesterday at 05:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Snow…How would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 05:31:03 pm
Did you live in a ginger bread cottage? ;D

Nope. :(

Brick Victorian terrace. Though might have to try and nibble at them the way food prices are going.
SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36058 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 05:33:54 pm
Nope. :(

Brick Victorian terrace. Though might have to try and bibble at them the way food prices are going.

So you had an actual chimney for Santa to climb down?
redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36059 on: Yesterday at 05:36:55 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 05:35:11 pm
So you had an actual chimney for Santa to climb down?

I still do. Though he better put the chimney balloon back  its cold enough in here.
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36060 on: Yesterday at 05:44:18 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz roazted by an open fire (no streamz!) on Yesterday at 05:30:02 pm
Yeah, you can do that most years. There are collection sites for trees around town, and they'll take them and stick them around the dunes to help against erosion.

They're not "planted" though, they're chopped-off christmas trees.

Yeah I knew they weren't actually planted but great that they still do it 👍
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36061 on: Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm »
Quote from: And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day! on Yesterday at 03:03:53 pm
Very true! Its what me and friends go into often when one of us mentions a tough childhood out of nowhere.
my wife and her brother were down memory lane one day ... growing up with no inside bog, bathtub was dragged out and used next to the fire, hiding behind the couch from the rent man, the whole thing ....while his 2 daughters (young teens) politely listened and did a great job of not rolling their eyes and sighing.

then my wife said "no phone" and they shrieked in horror "no phone!!!"

:)
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36062 on: Yesterday at 06:01:46 pm »
🤣

No phone, no Internet, no Snapchat., how would the little loves cope.

I remember when we got a trim phone, that was posh. And then when we got one with push buttons and not a dial!!
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36063 on: Yesterday at 06:04:36 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:01:46 pm
🤣

No phone, no Internet, no Snapchat., how would the little loves cope.

I remember when we got a trim phone, that was posh. And then when we got one with push buttons and not a dial!!
our first phone was 2-tone grey.  I thought it'd arrived from Star Trek.  :)
Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36064 on: Yesterday at 06:48:02 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:28:51 pm
No idea if it's still done but there was a conservation group that requested real trees be taken to the dunes at Ainsdale where they were planted to help prevent erosion.
I was hoping the Sefton Park Christmas trees would be taken to the Sefton coast for that very purpose, but they just seem to put them through a shredder and use the mulch in the Park. That's if there's any left after the arsonist gets to work.
have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36065 on: Yesterday at 06:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 06:48:02 pm
I was hoping the Sefton Park Christmas trees would be taken to the Sefton coast for that very purpose, but they just seem to put them through a shredder and use the mulch in the Park. That's if there's any left after the arsonist gets to work.

Some of mine will get shredded for compost the rest will be logged for the fire.
Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36066 on: Yesterday at 07:04:12 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:01:46 pm
🤣

No phone, no Internet, no Snapchat., how would the little loves cope.

I remember when we got a trim phone, that was posh. And then when we got one with push buttons and not a dial!!

We didnt get a phone until 1993 and only then because my brother moved to America so we werent even allowed to make calls. We got central heating in 96, before that we had a storage heater in the hall and an open fire with a back boiler for heating water. I remember when it was really cold the face cloth would freeze in the bathroom.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36067 on: Yesterday at 08:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:04:12 pm
We didnt get a phone until 1993 and only then because my brother moved to America so we werent even allowed to make calls. We got central heating in 96, before that we had a storage heater in the hall and an open fire with a back boiler for heating water. I remember when it was really cold the face cloth would freeze in the bathroom.

I always remember us having a phone, our central heating was literaly that, in the middle of the house we had a boiler that blew hot air out of little vents in the living room/dining room/back bedrooms and the landing. Bathroom, Kitchen, front bedroom and downstairs bog were freezing.

My Nan still had an outside bog, Daily Mirror for bog roll and coal fires.
Lad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36068 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 pm »
The stringy bits on bananas.
BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36069 on: Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 08:41:47 pm
The stringy bits on bananas.

If you air dry them then mull them up you can pack them into a bong and they provide a seriously powerful psychedelic.
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36070 on: Yesterday at 11:06:07 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:27:02 pm
If you air dry them then mull them up you can pack them into a bong and they provide a seriously powerful psychedelic.


The Small Things in Life that Really Trip You Out...
Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36071 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm »
People who never use up any holidays at work then get surprised when you book a day off.
Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36072 on: Today at 07:44:16 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 07:04:12 pm
We didnt get a phone until 1993 and only then because my brother moved to America so we werent even allowed to make calls. We got central heating in 96, before that we had a storage heater in the hall and an open fire with a back boiler for heating water. I remember when it was really cold the face cloth would freeze in the bathroom.

My great Uncle lived in Walton and worked at Littlewoods. He refused to get a phone in his house until he retired. He didn't want to be called in to work Saturdays.
Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36073 on: Today at 07:47:15 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 08:36:19 pm
I always remember us having a phone, our central heating was literaly that, in the middle of the house we had a boiler that blew hot air out of little vents in the living room/dining room/back bedrooms and the landing. Bathroom, Kitchen, front bedroom and downstairs bog were freezing.

My Nan still had an outside bog, Daily Mirror for bog roll and coal fires.

I stayed in a tenement building in Glasgow on Cathcart Road in the early 90s that had no and I mean central heating. One gas fire in the living room, but nothing in the hall and nothing in the bathrooms. I could see my breath when I had a shave it was that cold. I used to have a little electric heater next to my bed and reach out when I woke up to turn it on for 5 minutes before even thinking of getting out of bed.
Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36074 on: Today at 07:54:38 am »
Harry and Meghan

I feel like I want to like them as they seem a nice pretty couple trying to find their way in the world.

Watched the first three minutes of the new Netflix thing and wanted to throw my Ipad I was watching it on across the room. I didn't really get to see anything she said, but near the start we see Harry moaning about how no one knows what it's like and only they know the truth.

Handsome inheritance millionaire marries self made beautiful millionaire actress and live in a beautiful house in a great part of a great part of the world. And yet still find a way to moan about what are perhaps legitimate injustices, but holy shit, can't they see the upside of their situation and get on with their lives.

'Selling their dirty laundry to the highest bidder' was the best head line I saw.


