temps at -10??try -40, -50, -60 mate
Yeah, we're soft shites compared to Canadians
Sounding like a four Yorkshiremen scratch in here.
Don't know how they would have coped in 1996. I was managing one of our branches then, due to the temps being below -10 and the amount of burst pipes, we couldn't get any heaters as they were all on Hire, I had a massive list of people wanting to Hire Dehumidifiers and wet vacuum cleaners and again they were all out on hire. The area manager then walked into our branch and hired out the only heater we had left which we were using to keep warm. The Branch itself was two 2 up and 2 down houses knocked into 1 and it was fucking freezing, my office was -5c.I ended up wearing 2 pairs of socks, thermals under my jeans, t shirt, jumper and 2 coats. We smashed our targets that month and held enough income back to hit target for 4 months on the bounce
Jeans?
Forced to wear them at work
Crosby Nick never fails.
That happened with us and TUI - supposed to fly out to Tenerife on a Monday next Feb - they cancelled the flights and offered us the next day. Meant taking the kids out of school, so cancelled the entire holiday and now flying on the Sunday with EasyJet and staying at a place we've stayed before.
That is a very fair point.As I was reading your post, I thought you were just being a bit mad moaning about dynamic pricing.How is it any different paying for business and being bumped to economy?
Cardboard Yorkshiremen.....?
After 48 hours BA now saying they have identified a bag they think is mine but yet to confirm. They can't tell me if it is in London or Aberdeen though.... They've missed todays flights so earliest they can get me my bag is tomorrow evening and I fly home Friday morning. I#ve already bought a bunch of clothes and some tools I needed to do my work which will be claimed back from BA but going to go out tomorrow and buy a bunch more, might as well make the most of it.
Probably going to need ski gear. That's even if the runway at ABZ is open.
Well they sent everyone home from my office in ABZ today because the roads were bad and flights have been delayed.I got my bag to day though! Just in time to fly home tomorrow - inevitably to delays caused by todays weather.
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 02:18:42 pmWell they sent everyone home from my office in ABZ today because the roads were bad and flights have been delayed.I got my bag to day though! Just in time to fly home tomorrow - inevitably to delays caused by todays weather.*sigh*We've had snowstorms and blizzards all week in Tallinn. Everything is open, everything is working, everything is running - even the buses are on time. It's insane weather yet I guess the Baltics and Nordics are just more used to it? 15cms of snow overnight, 15 cms more coming this weekend, forecast to -15 and everything will still run.I hope you're all okay down there and your flight gets you home.Yeah we have a Teams meeting every morning with our whole team which includes a few people in Norway (Stavanger) and they were laughing at us this morning because everyone was panicking about the weather when it was the same over there.
I used to 'laugh' too - but then I realised it's a bit of a cuntish thing to do so I've stopped - it's just saddeningly symptomatic of a system not built to cope with the change. And it'll get worse over time before it gets better
I've wasted a huge chunk of my life untangling Christmas tree lights.
Sorting the Christmas lights out was always my job when I was a kid. Unravelling them, plugging them in then going along them checking every bulb to see which one had blown and stopping them all from working.
I'm almost certain there were no more than two dozen bulbs on the multi coloured ones my parents used to put on their tree when I was a kid.
I think we had two sets. One that had big multicoloured bulbs then another that had smaller flashing ones but yeah not that many bulbs at all.I thinks there's 240 on the ones we have now 😂
And sticking tin foil in the bottom to make the circuit if you didn't have enough spare bulbs
There are 500 on the ones I've been fighting with.
Omg no! Really? Is that even a thing?
It's a bloke thing. Its why women live longer than men
don't know whether to laugh or cry. ah screw it
haha was under heavy work pressure the other day and went to bed at 8 exhausted and woke up before midnight and started working again about 11.50PMfelt like I started work again before I went to bed. ahahhaha
