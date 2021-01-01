After 48 hours BA now saying they have identified a bag they think is mine but yet to confirm. They can't tell me if it is in London or Aberdeen though.... They've missed todays flights so earliest they can get me my bag is tomorrow evening and I fly home Friday morning.I#ve already bought a bunch of clothes and some tools I needed to do my work which will be claimed back from BA but going to go out tomorrow and buy a bunch more, might as well make the most of it.