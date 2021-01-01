« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 896 897 898 899 900 [901]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1993719 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36000 on: Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm »
temps at -10??

try -40, -50, -60 mate :)
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,926
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36001 on: Yesterday at 06:50:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:43:29 pm
temps at -10??

try -40, -50, -60 mate :)

Yeah, we're soft shites compared to Canadians ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,273
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36002 on: Yesterday at 06:50:44 pm »
Sounding like a four Yorkshiremen scratch in here.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36003 on: Yesterday at 06:59:59 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:50:14 pm
Yeah, we're soft shites compared to Canadians ;D
but it is a dry cold over here.  :)
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,072
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36004 on: Yesterday at 07:17:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:50:44 pm
Sounding like a four Yorkshiremen scratch in here.
Cardboard Yorkshiremen.....?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,209
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36005 on: Yesterday at 07:18:48 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:41:23 pm
Don't know how they would have coped in 1996. I was managing one of our branches then, due to the temps being below -10 and the amount of burst pipes, we couldn't get any heaters as they were all on Hire, I had a massive list of people wanting to Hire Dehumidifiers and wet vacuum cleaners and again they were all out on hire. The area manager then walked into our branch and hired out the only heater we had left which we were using to keep warm. The Branch itself was two 2 up and 2 down houses knocked into 1 and it was fucking freezing, my office was -5c.

I ended up wearing 2 pairs of socks, thermals under my jeans, t shirt, jumper and 2 coats.

We smashed our targets that month and held enough income back to hit target for 4 months on the bounce ;D

Jeans?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,742
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36006 on: Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,926
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36007 on: Yesterday at 07:34:24 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,072
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36008 on: Yesterday at 07:35:56 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:34:24 pm
Forced to wear them at work  :(
Cardboard jeans.....?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,688
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36009 on: Yesterday at 07:40:44 pm »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on Yesterday at 07:18:48 pm
Jeans?

Alright mate, where dyou wan this blow heater?

Logged

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36010 on: Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm »
After 48 hours BA now saying they have identified a bag they think is mine but yet to confirm. They can't tell me if it is in London or Aberdeen though.... They've missed todays flights so earliest they can get me my bag is tomorrow evening and I fly home Friday morning.

I#ve already bought a bunch of clothes and some tools I needed to do my work which will be claimed back from BA but going to go out tomorrow and buy a bunch more, might as well make the most of it.  ;D
Logged

Offline Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,615
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36011 on: Yesterday at 10:34:55 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 05:25:16 pm
That happened with us and TUI - supposed to fly out to Tenerife on a Monday next Feb - they cancelled the flights and offered us the next day. Meant taking the kids out of school, so cancelled the entire holiday and now flying on the Sunday with EasyJet and staying at a place we've stayed before.


All this dicking about with rearranging flights never used to happen on anything like this scale
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Charlie Adams 'Adopt Me!' Christmas fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36012 on: Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:59:39 pm
That is a very fair point.
As I was reading your post, I thought you were just being a bit mad moaning about dynamic pricing.
How is it any different paying for business and being bumped to economy?
I do like a moan every now and the  :). But apart from bad motorway driving it tends to be when big companies take the piss.

The reality is that getting bumped from an expensive flight to a cheaper one without any acknowledgement of the different prices of the respective flights is fraudulent trading. As you say paying for business and getting economy. If stuff like this isnt challenged they just carry on.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,926
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36013 on: Today at 09:13:04 am »
Not so much annoy as shocked.

Watching Bangers and Cash, the synopsis says they pick up an MGBGT that is 50 years old. My brain sees a 1950's MGB, then I realise its a 1972 car. Fuck, where did the time go?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,273
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36014 on: Today at 01:14:30 pm »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,273
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36015 on: Today at 01:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 10:11:42 pm
After 48 hours BA now saying they have identified a bag they think is mine but yet to confirm. They can't tell me if it is in London or Aberdeen though.... They've missed todays flights so earliest they can get me my bag is tomorrow evening and I fly home Friday morning.

I#ve already bought a bunch of clothes and some tools I needed to do my work which will be claimed back from BA but going to go out tomorrow and buy a bunch more, might as well make the most of it.  ;D

Probably going to need ski gear. That's even if the runway at ABZ is open.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,072
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36016 on: Today at 01:17:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:14:58 pm
Probably going to need ski gear. That's even if the runway at ABZ is open.
ABZ TAF suggests a 30% probability of sleet/snow showers tomorrow. Shouldn't be anything an airport in such a location can't handle.

TAF: EGPD 081056Z 0812/0912 29009KT 9999 FEW015 SCT025 PROB30 TEMPO 0812/0824 30015G25KT 6000 SHRA -SHRASN BKN010 TEMPO 0900/0912 6000 SHRA -SHRASN BKN010 PROB30 TEMPO 0900/0912 31015G25KT 2000 +SHRA SHSNRA BKN006
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36017 on: Today at 02:18:42 pm »
Well they sent everyone home from my office in ABZ today because the roads were bad and flights have been delayed.

I got my bag to day though! Just in time to fly home tomorrow - inevitably to delays caused by todays weather.
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,072
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36018 on: Today at 02:32:17 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 02:18:42 pm
Well they sent everyone home from my office in ABZ today because the roads were bad and flights have been delayed.

I got my bag to day though! Just in time to fly home tomorrow - inevitably to delays caused by todays weather.
*sigh*

We've had snowstorms and blizzards all week in Tallinn. Everything is open, everything is working, everything is running - even the buses are on time. It's insane weather yet I guess the Baltics and Nordics are just more used to it? 15cms of snow overnight, 15 cms more coming this weekend, forecast to -15 and everything will still run.

I hope you're all okay down there and your flight gets you home.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36019 on: Today at 02:32:24 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:28:54 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 02:18:42 pm
Well they sent everyone home from my office in ABZ today because the roads were bad and flights have been delayed.

I got my bag to day though! Just in time to fly home tomorrow - inevitably to delays caused by todays weather.
*sigh*
We've had snowstorms and blizzards all week in Tallinn. Everything is open, everything is working, everything is running - even the buses are on time. It's insane weather yet I guess the Baltics and Nordics are just more used to it? 15cms of snow overnight, 15 cms more coming this weekend, forecast to -15 and everything will still run.

I hope you're all okay down there and your flight gets you home.

Yeah we have a Teams meeting every morning with our whole team which includes a few people in Norway (Stavanger) and they were laughing at us this morning because everyone was panicking about the weather when it was the same over there.
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,072
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36020 on: Today at 02:35:00 pm »
I used to 'laugh' too - but then I realised it's a bit of a cuntish thing to do so I've stopped - it's just saddeningly symptomatic of a system not built to cope with the change. And it'll get worse over time before it gets better  :-[
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,525
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36021 on: Today at 02:40:30 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 02:35:00 pm
I used to 'laugh' too - but then I realised it's a bit of a cuntish thing to do so I've stopped - it's just saddeningly symptomatic of a system not built to cope with the change. And it'll get worse over time before it gets better  :-[

It's a bit different now I guess - basically everyone in our office prefers working from home - we've just been forced to do 3 days a week in the office by head office. So even the senior management including HR manager are just looking for any excuse to tell everyone to work from home.
Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36022 on: Today at 03:06:11 pm »
I've wasted a huge chunk of my life untangling Christmas tree lights. >:(
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,926
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36023 on: Today at 03:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 03:06:11 pm
I've wasted a huge chunk of my life untangling Christmas tree lights. >:(

Missus bought some new ones and whoever in the factory had wound them in a way that it took me an hour to work out how to unravel them. She'd already bust one set trying to undo them :butt :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36024 on: Today at 03:47:01 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 03:06:11 pm
I've wasted a huge chunk of my life untangling Christmas tree lights. >:(

Sorting the Christmas lights out was always my job when I was a kid. 

Unravelling them, plugging them in then going along them checking every bulb to see which one had blown and stopping them all from working.

Logged

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36025 on: Today at 04:10:53 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 03:47:01 pm
Sorting the Christmas lights out was always my job when I was a kid. 

Unravelling them, plugging them in then going along them checking every bulb to see which one had blown and stopping them all from working.

I'm almost certain there were no more than two dozen bulbs on the multi coloured ones my parents used to put on their tree when I was a kid.
Logged

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36026 on: Today at 04:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 04:10:53 pm
I'm almost certain there were no more than two dozen bulbs on the multi coloured ones my parents used to put on their tree when I was a kid.

I think we had two sets.  One that had big multicoloured bulbs then another that had smaller flashing ones but yeah not that many bulbs at all.

I thinks there's 240 on the ones we have now 😂
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,926
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36027 on: Today at 04:35:22 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 03:47:01 pm
Sorting the Christmas lights out was always my job when I was a kid. 

Unravelling them, plugging them in then going along them checking every bulb to see which one had blown and stopping them all from working.



And sticking tin foil in the bottom to make the circuit if you didn't have enough spare bulbs ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #36028 on: Today at 04:41:01 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 04:28:18 pm
I think we had two sets.  One that had big multicoloured bulbs then another that had smaller flashing ones but yeah not that many bulbs at all.

I thinks there's 240 on the ones we have now 😂

There are 500 on the ones I've been fighting with.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 896 897 898 899 900 [901]   Go Up
« previous next »
 