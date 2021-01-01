temps at -10??try -40, -50, -60 mate
Yeah, we're soft shites compared to Canadians
Sounding like a four Yorkshiremen scratch in here.
Don't know how they would have coped in 1996. I was managing one of our branches then, due to the temps being below -10 and the amount of burst pipes, we couldn't get any heaters as they were all on Hire, I had a massive list of people wanting to Hire Dehumidifiers and wet vacuum cleaners and again they were all out on hire. The area manager then walked into our branch and hired out the only heater we had left which we were using to keep warm. The Branch itself was two 2 up and 2 down houses knocked into 1 and it was fucking freezing, my office was -5c.I ended up wearing 2 pairs of socks, thermals under my jeans, t shirt, jumper and 2 coats. We smashed our targets that month and held enough income back to hit target for 4 months on the bounce
Jeans?
Page created in 0.026 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]