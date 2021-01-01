« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36000 on: Today at 06:43:29 pm
temps at -10??

try -40, -50, -60 mate :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36001 on: Today at 06:50:14 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:43:29 pm
temps at -10??

try -40, -50, -60 mate :)

Yeah, we're soft shites compared to Canadians ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36002 on: Today at 06:50:44 pm
Sounding like a four Yorkshiremen scratch in here.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36003 on: Today at 06:59:59 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 06:50:14 pm
Yeah, we're soft shites compared to Canadians ;D
but it is a dry cold over here.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36004 on: Today at 07:17:24 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:50:44 pm
Sounding like a four Yorkshiremen scratch in here.
Cardboard Yorkshiremen.....?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36005 on: Today at 07:18:48 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 06:41:23 pm
Don't know how they would have coped in 1996. I was managing one of our branches then, due to the temps being below -10 and the amount of burst pipes, we couldn't get any heaters as they were all on Hire, I had a massive list of people wanting to Hire Dehumidifiers and wet vacuum cleaners and again they were all out on hire. The area manager then walked into our branch and hired out the only heater we had left which we were using to keep warm. The Branch itself was two 2 up and 2 down houses knocked into 1 and it was fucking freezing, my office was -5c.

I ended up wearing 2 pairs of socks, thermals under my jeans, t shirt, jumper and 2 coats.

We smashed our targets that month and held enough income back to hit target for 4 months on the bounce ;D

Jeans?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #36006 on: Today at 07:21:08 pm
