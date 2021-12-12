« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 895 896 897 898 899 [900]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1992262 times)

Offline XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,096
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35960 on: Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 12:29:11 pm
Talk talk. Only been waiting since September for fibre to be installed and now have about 5 different appointments with no new equipment. Yes I'll take all the time you need off work to be in for your lucky dip anyday visit.

Talk Talk long regarded as one of the worst companies to deal with, their appalling reaction to the data breach scandal a few years back put me off them permanently, Talk Talk are cheap for a reason.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35961 on: Yesterday at 02:39:10 pm »
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 01:06:21 pm
Talk Talk long regarded as one of the worst companies to deal with, their appalling reaction to the data breach scandal a few years back put me off them permanently, Talk Talk are cheap for a reason.
Have been with them a while and must have got lucky as never had any problems before but can see why they are at the bottom after the last couple of days speaking to them. Hoping I can go soon go back to silence is golden time.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:40:41 pm by sheepfest »
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,058
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35962 on: Yesterday at 02:40:13 pm »
Shit IT providers but excellent 80s band.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35963 on: Yesterday at 03:17:08 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 02:40:13 pm
Shit IT providers but excellent 80s band.

:thumbup
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35964 on: Yesterday at 04:31:03 pm »
Restaurants going to a set menu in December.
Fuck off Christmas
Logged

Offline Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,312
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35965 on: Yesterday at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:31:03 pm
Restaurants going to a set menu in December.
Fuck off Christmas

Christmas menus are shite. We're going out for Christmas night out on Friday, but foregoing the food. Fuck paying £30+ for a badly made dinner.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35966 on: Yesterday at 05:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:31:03 pm
Restaurants going to a set menu in December.
Fuck off Christmas

My birthday is this weekend and it's caught us out in the past where the missus has taken me out and we've had to have the overpriced Christmas menu
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,468
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35967 on: Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm »
There was a time where with all the different works and group Christmas parties you could easily end up having 6 or 7 Christmas dinners so I'd make a point of ordering something else.

I'm old and stuffy so I only want a traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas Day.
Logged

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35968 on: Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Yesterday at 05:22:06 pm
There was a time where with all the different works and group Christmas parties you could easily end up having 6 or 7 Christmas dinners so I'd make a point of ordering something else.

I'm old and stuffy so I only want a traditional Christmas dinner on Christmas Day.

I worked in the Royal Clifton in Southport when I was 20, all I was eating was Christmas dinners from November. Worked Christmas day, got home, me Ma put a dinner in front of me and I was Ma I can't eat that, she was well pissed off
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,723
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35969 on: Yesterday at 09:04:51 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on December  2, 2022, 05:34:54 pm
see this quite alot,lazy bastards riding a bike with a dog on
 a lead running like fuck trying to keep up wtf.
There's someone in Sefton Park with a novel way of exercising their dog. He flies a drone around the big field and the dog chases it all over the place. The dog seems to enjoy it though.

I'm just waiting for the dog to catch it one day and chew it up.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,234
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35970 on: Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm »
My wife is doing some work experience in a local primary with a view to becoming a teacher.

Don't want to go all Yer Da, but what the frig is the Bar Method? Kids have to draw boxes to work out 3x2 now? Bring back long multiplication and the birch.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35971 on: Yesterday at 11:15:59 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
My wife is doing some work experience in a local primary with a view to becoming a teacher.

Don't want to go all Yer Da, but what the frig is the Bar Method? Kids have to draw boxes to work out 3x2 now? Bring back long multiplication and the birch.
are times tables still used these days?
Logged

Online Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,520
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35972 on: Yesterday at 11:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December  5, 2022, 11:31:25 pm
Heathrow managing to not get my bag onto my flight despite having 5hours to do it. :no

24 hours later BA still don't have a fucking clue. According to their baggage tracing website they are still serching for my bag, but when I phone them they insist it is in Heathrow but can't tell me when it will be flown out to Budapest where I am. Had to go out and buy clothes and tools for the job I am here to do which were in my hold luggage (the only reason I used hold luggage because I can't take my tools in cabin baggage).
Logged

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,200
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35973 on: Yesterday at 11:34:25 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:14:34 pm
My wife is doing some work experience in a local primary with a view to becoming a teacher.

Don't want to go all Yer Da, but what the frig is the Bar Method? Kids have to draw boxes to work out 3x2 now? Bring back long multiplication and the birch.

Not necessarily in that order...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,122
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35974 on: Today at 07:18:20 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 11:21:21 pm
24 hours later BA still don't have a fucking clue. According to their baggage tracing website they are still serching for my bag, but when I phone them they insist it is in Heathrow but can't tell me when it will be flown out to Budapest where I am. Had to go out and buy clothes and tools for the job I am here to do which were in my hold luggage (the only reason I used hold luggage because I can't take my tools in cabin baggage).

I've heard of people putting an apple airtag in their hold luggage, so they can track it themselves.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,893
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35975 on: Today at 07:54:50 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:18:20 am
I've heard of people putting an apple airtag in their hold luggage, so they can track it themselves.

Hate them things. Great idea in principle but that's if you live in a world that's isn't full of thieves and c*nts. Neither me nor the missus have an iPhone so we'd have no idea if one was attached to my bike, her car, her coat, her bag, in our luggage or other such shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,122
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35976 on: Today at 08:15:47 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 07:54:50 am
Hate them things. Great idea in principle but that's if you live in a world that's isn't full of thieves and c*nts. Neither me nor the missus have an iPhone so we'd have no idea if one was attached to my bike, her car, her coat, her bag, in our luggage or other such shite

Same here, and I wouldn't do the airtag thing either. But it does help with the luggage problem.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,262
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35977 on: Today at 08:25:21 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Yesterday at 11:21:21 pm
24 hours later BA still don't have a fucking clue. According to their baggage tracing website they are still serching for my bag, but when I phone them they insist it is in Heathrow but can't tell me when it will be flown out to Budapest where I am. Had to go out and buy clothes and tools for the job I am here to do which were in my hold luggage (the only reason I used hold luggage because I can't take my tools in cabin baggage).

I kind of understand why whips and chains aren't allowed in the hold.

Back to currys.  They are now just lying to me. One agent telling me the return was booked in, on to check today , because I'm v suspicious of them now, and they are saying it isn't.  Currys 'uplift' numbers are rarer than Arsenal European cup wins.  NEVER buy large items from Currys, unless you are happy to list faulty\damaged goods on ebay!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,058
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35978 on: Today at 08:33:50 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 07:54:50 am
Hate them things. Great idea in principle but that's if you live in a world that's isn't full of thieves and c*nts. Neither me nor the missus have an iPhone so we'd have no idea if one was attached to my bike, her car, her coat, her bag, in our luggage or other such shite
Creepy as fuck.....
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-63880969
Apple is being sued by two women who say AirTags were used to stalk them.

The small trackers are designed to be placed on wallets or keys, to prevent them from being lost.

However earlier this year the BBC reported that several women had found unwanted AirTags tracking them.

Apple has not yet responded to the BBC's request for comment.

Previously the company has said that its AirTags contain several measures that prevent unwanted tracking.

The lawsuit was filed in a San Francisco federal court.

The two women say the AirTags were used by their former partners to track them down.

They also argue that AirTags have been linked to murders this year of women in Akron, Ohio and Indianapolis.

Apple has long been aware, before it released AirTags, that they could be used for criminal activity. On releasing them, Apple said that "AirTags are designed to track items not people".

The devices use a bluetooth signal which can be detected by Apple's Find My Network.

The company says it has created a series of safeguards that protect people from being tracked.

AirTags make a beeping noise when separated from an owner for a period of time.

If an AirTag is found moving with a person the AirTag is not registered with, a message should appear on their phone alerting them to it.

The BBC has previously spoken to several women who say they were either notified of, or found, rogue AirTags. One said she found the AirTag taped to her suitcase.

"If you create an item which is useful for tracking stolen items, then you have also created a perfect tool for stalking," Eva Galperin, Director of Cyber Security at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told the BBC earlier this year.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,122
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35979 on: Today at 08:39:05 am »
I'm pretty sure I read that ^^^^ a while ago. Wonder what happend to the law case?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 895 896 897 898 899 [900]   Go Up
« previous next »
 