The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35920 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
Paul waking up to find his phone has switched off during an update, never to turn back on again.

Omg trying to buy a new phone online when your phone has broken and all your banking is online and if you use your card to pay for anything you have to verify it from a text message the bank send!

He's had to put his SIM card in my phone download his banking app and reconfirm everything on their website before he could use the app but not before he got locked out using the wrong password details

Yeah I've got everything written down he says except he'd changed it all but not thrown away the old ones and been using them 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35921 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 02:29:20 pm
Paul waking up to find his phone has switched off during an update, never to turn back on again.

Omg trying to buy a new phone online when your phone has broken and all your banking is online and if you use your card to pay for anything you have to verify it from a text message the bank send!

He's had to put his SIM card in my phone download his banking app and reconfirm everything on their website before he could use the app but not before he got locked out using the wrong password details

Yeah I've got everything written down he says except he'd changed it all but not thrown away the old ones and been using them 😂

It's something I worry about too.  What if all your passwords are encrypted in your phone too.

(Also SMS isn't considered very secure for sending pass codes.  Admittedly it's still quite an effort to crack, but you'd think banks would be using the more secure authentication apps.  I guess they aren't as straightforward and only work on smart phones)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35922 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
Google, now forced Google Lens on image search which is annoying, & more annoying when using mobile devices, & so hard to disable too. :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35923 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm »
Fuck knows how he has done it, as he should not have permissions but one of the lads who works on our support team has somehow got into the source code of a procedure in our TEST environment and put a load of debug messages in. We've got a software release tonight and there would have been murder. Luckily another developer hit these messages.

Two of us had code changes in and we were getting the blame at first, but neither one of us has edited that code since 2021 :no :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35924 on: Today at 03:46:34 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 03:34:56 pm
Fuck knows how he has done it, as he should not have permissions but one of the lads who works on our support team has somehow got into the source code of a procedure in our TEST environment and put a load of debug messages in. We've got a software release tonight and there would have been murder. Luckily another developer hit these messages.

Two of us had code changes in and we were getting the blame at first, but neither one of us has edited that code since 2021 :no :butt

This is why you deploy from source control. Which has nicely audited commits. So you know exactly who to blame. I am sure there are other uses for source control, but that's what I see its use as :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35925 on: Today at 03:50:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:49:44 pm
It's something I worry about too.  What if all your passwords are encrypted in your phone too.

(Also SMS isn't considered very secure for sending pass codes.  Admittedly it's still quite an effort to crack, but you'd think banks would be using the more secure authentication apps.  I guess they aren't as straightforward and only work on smart phones)

My mobile banking app is different in that when I make an online payment I have to login to my account and authorise it there.  It's an absolute pain in the arse but at least it's secure.

I've no idea what encryption is, what it does, if I've got it or why I'd need it 😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35926 on: Today at 03:59:30 pm »
See, this is where digital identification schemes come into their own. 4-digit PINs attached to identity, not necessarily to specific devices, easily fixable if devices are lost, central registry with encrypted algorithms guaranteeing protection. No more stupid password settings, or OTP recoveries......

All that's needed for initial registration is a photo ID with a unique signifier - a passport would do it, as would a driving licence, or a national ID card.

As long as it's set up properly at the start, by the state, it's far, far, far more trustworthy and effective a method of verification online and makes logging into systems and even validating transactions and digital signatures a lot simpler.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35927 on: Today at 04:07:02 pm »
Aberdeen Airport introducing a security system, more secure than the airport security itself, to make sure you can't cheat the system to get into the smoking area in departures without paying a quid. They've had the charge for years but you could easily avoid it by knocking on the door and inevitably someone already out there will open the door for you so you don't have to put a pound coin in the machine to open the door.

Now they have a double door system where you have to swipe your contactless card to pay £1, then you go through the first door which closes behind you and then it opens the second door to make sure you can't cheat it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35928 on: Today at 04:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 04:07:02 pm
Aberdeen Airport introducing a security system, more secure than the airport security itself, to make sure you can't cheat the system to get into the smoking area in departures without paying a quid. They've had the charge for years but you could easily avoid it by knocking on the door and inevitably someone already out there will open the door for you so you don't have to put a pound coin in the machine to open the door.

Now they have a double door system where you have to swipe your contactless card to pay £1, then you go through the first door which closes behind you and then it opens the second door to make sure you can't cheat it.


Wow. And there was me trying to blag it into the BA lounge!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35929 on: Today at 05:38:35 pm »
Need to return something I bought.

Register the return and get told to take it to a McColls, who will print the return label and it'll be collected from there.

Go to the shop and they act dumb. When I get my email up with the instructions, they say "Oh, the printer stopped working a while ago, sorry we can't take it"

I suspect they're just being lazy c*nts and couldn't be arsed. Means I have to now re-register the return to choose another collection shop, then go out of my way to drop it off.

Tried to notify Evri (yeah, I know) that one of there collection shops has a printer they claim isn't working. Nowhere on the site to contact them - not even a link to send a message.


Customer service in this country picked up for a few years, but is back down the toilet now.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35930 on: Today at 05:46:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 05:38:35 pm
Need to return something I bought.

Register the return and get told to take it to a McColls, who will print the return label and it'll be collected from there.

Go to the shop and they act dumb. When I get my email up with the instructions, they say "Oh, the printer stopped working a while ago, sorry we can't take it"

I suspect they're just being lazy c*nts and couldn't be arsed. Means I have to now re-register the return to choose another collection shop, then go out of my way to drop it off.

Tried to notify Evri (yeah, I know) that one of there collection shops has a printer they claim isn't working. Nowhere on the site to contact them - not even a link to send a message.


Customer service in this country picked up for a few years, but is back down the toilet now.

Had to take a large parcel to the Post Office the other day, bought from Amazon. Got the QR code from my return, but its the wrong parcel size, its only for small parcels that go in the post, this needed to go via Parcel Force. Amazon should only allow you to select valid options for the return, its not that hard to do :butt

Re-did the return and got the correct QR code. Woman in the Post Office told me that during the trial period of returning via the ost Office, Amazon said it would only be for small parcels. As soon as the deal was signed off, the suddenly started offering returns on large parcels too - causes no end of problems as people, like me, end up with the wromg QR code.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35931 on: Today at 06:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Today at 05:38:35 pm
Customer service in this country picked up for a few years, but is back down the toilet now.

So I've just been on a call for half an hour to a manager at Curry's 'Customer service'.
We ordered about two grand of appliances from them for our kitchen. Sat in the hallway for five days being fitted one at a time. The last one to be opened was the fridge, with a dent.  Wife gets straight on the blower and is advised we'll get a call in the next 24 hours to arrange collection and replacement delivery. 24hrs passes, no call.  Wife calls them. Oh, sorry you need to contact the manufacturer for an 'uplift' code for the damaged one. Now past 5pm on a friday. First thing today, wife spends ages getting through to manufacturer. Oh , sorry, can't issue code, more than 7 days, which it wasn't when we first called.  Back to currys. On the phone for about half an hour with a manager , who can't do anything as we didn't check the item within 48hrs.  They won't even send an email saying they won't help.  Absolutely no service whatsoever.
Have subsequently discovered they seem to have an extended Christmas 'change your mind' policy so it's going back under that.

Oh, and they wouldn't even price match their own black friday price drop while we waiting for delivery.  A second call to them them though and they did do a price match. If this is service.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35932 on: Today at 07:31:10 pm »
Amazon attempting delivery but failing somehow yet my post box is empty (parcel could easily fit through it) and I have a leave with neighbour box ticker for delivery. I live in a flat and put 'leave with any neighbour' there's 5 others in my block so can't imagine everyone was out today at the same time.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35933 on: Today at 09:03:41 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:31:10 pm
Amazon attempting delivery but failing somehow yet my post box is empty (parcel could easily fit through it) and I have a leave with neighbour box ticker for delivery. I live in a flat and put 'leave with any neighbour' there's 5 others in my block so can't imagine everyone was out today at the same time.

Mates of ours had a failed Amazon Delivery two days on the run - first day they were out, second day they were sat in the living room and saw him pull up then drive away again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35934 on: Today at 09:05:50 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 09:03:41 pm
Mates of ours had a failed Amazon Delivery two days on the run - first day they were out, second day they were sat in the living room and saw him pull up then drive away again.

Had this same experience not a week ago, 3 days in a row they ignored my house, until the 4th day I went out to the van and asked them to give me my delivery.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35935 on: Today at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Today at 09:05:50 pm
Had this same experience not a week ago, 3 days in a row they ignored my house, until the 4th day I went out to the van and asked them to give me my delivery.
I chased a DPD driver one time in my beamer.

Doing 60-70mph on a 40 dual carriageway. Caught up to him, pointed to the driver to pull over on the side of the road.

The lad was a right big bastard. A meathead. He thought I was going to rob the van. He was ready to hand over the keys.  ;D

Told him I needed my fucking parcel and that he'd driven past the law firm where I worked and didn't bother to attempt to deliver. He promptly opened the van up and gave me my parcel.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35936 on: Today at 10:41:42 pm »
You'd think with the massive AI Amazon have, they'd know when their drivers are avoiding delivering.

Ps what makes them decide to skip shine addresses? Cheeky they can't skip them all.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35937 on: Today at 10:42:19 pm »
The state the NHS has been allowed to decline into.

An elderly friend of my Mum had the doctor out recently and he said if she didn't go into hospital she'd die. She really didn't want to go in, but relented. She then spent 15 hours on a trolley in a corridor before being seen.

Today I was in town and came across a concerned group of people surrounding an elderly man who had tripped on a protruding metal pipe on the pavement of Williamson Square and cracked his head on the floor. He was bleeding from his head injury, in shock and flat out on the freezing ground. I took my fleece off and put it over him to keep him warm whilst a fella phoned for an ambulance.

Now I know the ambulance service is under pressure. A relation of ours is a paramedic so we know the score. But we had this poor 75 year-old man injured on the floor whilst they ummed and ahhed about whether or not they should allocate an ambulance to him. Asking absolutely ridiculous questions such as about the post code of where he lived. The poor fella is dazed and confused and they want to know everything apart from his shoe size from passing strangers.

They were told he was elderly, he was dazed and confused. He was bleeding from a head injury and in danger of hypothermia, but all they were interested in was the caller answering questions he couldn't answer, whilst still refusing to confirm if an ambulance would be sent or not. The fella who called 999 was absolutely furious and is putting a complaint in.

We were there trying to keep the poor fella warm and reassured for two hours before my partner phoned again for an update on the ambulance. Again, they went through the same infuriating questions before saying an ambulance would be at least another hour and a half. The elderly guy was crying his eyes out.

I used to work caring for the elderly so really didn't think it wise to move him before he'd been properly assessed but apart from the public, no fucker would help. One amazing young girl was there supporting him straight after she saw him fall. She was fantastic. Even running to the big stores and the precinct to see if she could source a wheelchair to move him to a taxi to get him to hospital. Precinct staff said as it wasn't inside the precinct itself, no can do.

One woman bagged a taxi from the rank and we all managed to get the old guy into it and the shoppers who saw him fall originally took him to the Royal.

Sorry for the rant, I just need it off my chest. It all felt so horribly hopeless when you simply cannot get help in a city centre when a pensioner falls and is laying flat out on the freezing, wet ground for hours on end and only passing shoppers will help.

Those who did help were a credit to this city, especially that fantastic young girl.

How on earth have we come to this? 🫤

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35938 on: Today at 10:46:27 pm »
jesus that is a sad story. wtf is wrong with those people?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35939 on: Today at 10:52:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:46:27 pm
jesus that is a sad story. wtf is wrong with those people?
It was so incredibly frustrating. The passing public were amazing. Anyone official in the vacinity and on the phones offered absolutely nothing. There's so many amazing people in this city/country, but the system is fucked. We all felt so helpless.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35940 on: Today at 10:55:39 pm »
any idea what happened to the old guy?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35941 on: Today at 11:04:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:55:39 pm
any idea what happened to the old guy?
No. Hopefully he'll be ok. I hate seeing anyone in distress like that. We were just glad we managed to get him to a taxi and to the warmth of the hospital.
