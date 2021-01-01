Paul waking up to find his phone has switched off during an update, never to turn back on again.



Omg trying to buy a new phone online when your phone has broken and all your banking is online and if you use your card to pay for anything you have to verify it from a text message the bank send!



He's had to put his SIM card in my phone download his banking app and reconfirm everything on their website before he could use the app but not before he got locked out using the wrong password details



Yeah I've got everything written down he says except he'd changed it all but not thrown away the old ones and been using them 😂

