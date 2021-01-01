« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 894 895 896 897 898 [899]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1990591 times)

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35920 on: Today at 02:29:20 pm »
Paul waking up to find his phone has switched off during an update, never to turn back on again.

Omg trying to buy a new phone online when your phone has broken and all your banking is online and if you use your card to pay for anything you have to verify it from a text message the bank send!

He's had to put his SIM card in my phone download his banking app and reconfirm everything on their website before he could use the app but not before he got locked out using the wrong password details

Yeah I've got everything written down he says except he'd changed it all but not thrown away the old ones and been using them 😂
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,236
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35921 on: Today at 02:49:44 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on Today at 02:29:20 pm
Paul waking up to find his phone has switched off during an update, never to turn back on again.

Omg trying to buy a new phone online when your phone has broken and all your banking is online and if you use your card to pay for anything you have to verify it from a text message the bank send!

He's had to put his SIM card in my phone download his banking app and reconfirm everything on their website before he could use the app but not before he got locked out using the wrong password details

Yeah I've got everything written down he says except he'd changed it all but not thrown away the old ones and been using them 😂

It's something I worry about too.  What if all your passwords are encrypted in your phone too.

(Also SMS isn't considered very secure for sending pass codes.  Admittedly it's still quite an effort to crack, but you'd think banks would be using the more secure authentication apps.  I guess they aren't as straightforward and only work on smart phones)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,084
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35922 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm »
Google, now forced Google Lens on image search which is annoying, & more annoying when using mobile devices, & so hard to disable too. :butt
Logged
#Sausages

Online robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,860
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35923 on: Today at 03:34:56 pm »
Fuck knows how he has done it, as he should not have permissions but one of the lads who works on our support team has somehow got into the source code of a procedure in our TEST environment and put a load of debug messages in. We've got a software release tonight and there would have been murder. Luckily another developer hit these messages.

Two of us had code changes in and we were getting the blame at first, but neither one of us has edited that code since 2021 :no :butt
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 894 895 896 897 898 [899]   Go Up
« previous next »
 