The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 30, 2022, 08:07:59 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 30, 2022, 07:21:13 pm
That's me ;D

It's every normal person who doesn't have an auto-erotic asphyxiation fetish, imo
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
November 30, 2022, 08:14:19 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on November 30, 2022, 08:07:59 pm
It's every normal person who doesn't have an auto-erotic asphyxiation fetish, imo

Non Torys then
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:03:57 am
Toasters in hotels.
First time you put the bread through it'll come out barely toasted and warm at best. Put it through again and it's solid black and burned.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 09:05:35 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:03:57 am
Toasters in hotels.
First time you put the bread through it'll come out barely toasted and warm at best. Put it through again and it's solid black and burned.
They have a dial to adjust speed usually...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 10:00:11 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:05:35 am
They have a dial to adjust speed usually...

Which you learn how to use on the last day. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:10:36 am
you but a packet of crisps in the pub and your mate/s say 'well, open them up on the table then'

i think to myself - no they're mine buy yer own ffs i'm peckish

but actually i smile and open them up (i'm too nice that's my problem)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:22:22 am
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 09:05:35 am
They have a dial to adjust speed usually...

With a sign that says "don't adjust toaster controls" that accompanies it :P
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:25:56 am
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 11:10:36 am
you but a packet of crisps in the pub and your mate/s say 'well, open them up on the table then'

i think to myself - no they're mine buy yer own ffs i'm peckish

but actually i smile and open them up (i'm too nice that's my problem)
Mate will always buy one packet and open them up like that, if I want crisps Ill either buy some myself or ask you to get an actual pack for me, so were not sharing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:31:29 am
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:22:22 am
With a sign that says "don't adjust toaster controls" that accompanies it :P
I used to just set it back to what it was after ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 11:52:55 am
Top cashback. Did some online shopping through these a few weeks ago. It said the money is usually in your account within 24 hours, no sign of it and no record of my purchase so I went to make a claim, have to wait seven days to make a claim. Waited over a week to make a claim and now it says it can take up to four months to hear back if a claim has been successful.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:03:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November 30, 2022, 06:51:24 pm
guys on tv who wear a shirt and tie but leave a gap between the knot of the tie and their neck.  why wear the tie if you're not gonna wear it properly?

or even worse, the ones who don't fasten the shirt top button and have the tie loose just a bit.
They could be fat bastards though. Have you tried wearing a tie properly when you've got more chins than a chinese phone book? I haven't worn a tie for over 10 years because I dont want to look like a trussed up fat git. It's bad enough the rest of you looking like 10 pound of spuds in a 5 pound bag without the humiliation of putting a tie on too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 12:42:26 pm
My glorious partners inability to think more than 1 step ahead.... :butt :butt

Towels need washing, put them all in, before everybody has had a shower for the day....

Tea towels need washing - same as above around an hour before I start cooking!, don't leave one out....or have a rotation system, just launch them all in the wash.

Slap dishwasher on before cooking commences, so if there's a knife I may need well gonna have a nice water splash in the face, rather than waiting until after I've cooked.

Love her really.  ::)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 01:29:22 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:23:31 pm
I get that, but I see it all the time with guys who have no weight problem at all.

reminds me of a court case in Liverpool years back.  my cousin worked in the courts and told me about a cop being questioned about how he could possibly see some bad goings-on in a Chinese restaurant.

"there was a chink in the curtains, your honour""  :)

(apologies to our chinese pals !!)
Fair enough then. Scruffy gets.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:42:14 pm
need to replace the battery in my smoke alarm. Just got home to find the little fecker bleating. I wouldn't mind, but I was just in a shop where I could have bought a battery if it had let me know sooner. Fun times.

 :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
yesterday I loaded a new app onto my phone, that gives discounts at the local supermarket.  this morning I wanted to use it so I could get a "digital discount' (only available on the app)  on a couple of items.

the bastard thing wouldn't accept my (valid!) password, so I hit "Forgot Password". 

they emailed me some gibberish thing that was about 18 characters long ... upper case ... lower case ... special symbols ... several O's and 0's and 1's and l's mixed in which are hard to discern on a small screen.

three effing times I went through this, getting "invalid password" each time before giving up and going home.

wtf are these people thinking?!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:31:40 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
yesterday I loaded a new app onto my phone, that gives discounts at the local supermarket.  this morning I wanted to use it so I could get a "digital discount' (only available on the app)  on a couple of items.

the bastard thing wouldn't accept my (valid!) password, so I hit "Forgot Password". 

they emailed me some gibberish thing that was about 18 characters long ... upper case ... lower case ... special symbols ... several O's and 0's and 1's and l's mixed in which are hard to discern on a small screen.

three effing times I went through this, getting "invalid password" each time before giving up and going home.

wtf are these people thinking?!

honestly, I think a lot of these "apps" are just scams to get personal data off your phone. Not bank numbers or stuff like that, but more like cookies that can identify your shopping trends and stuff.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:42:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:52:32 pm
yesterday I loaded a new app onto my phone, that gives discounts at the local supermarket.  this morning I wanted to use it so I could get a "digital discount' (only available on the app)  on a couple of items.

the bastard thing wouldn't accept my (valid!) password, so I hit "Forgot Password". 

they emailed me some gibberish thing that was about 18 characters long ... upper case ... lower case ... special symbols ... several O's and 0's and 1's and l's mixed in which are hard to discern on a small screen.

three effing times I went through this, getting "invalid password" each time before giving up and going home.

wtf are these people thinking?!

Loads of companies do that now. JUst trying to be ultra secure I suppose.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:42:39 pm
Loads of companies do that now. JUst trying to be ultra secure I suppose.
*deep breath* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA there's nothing 'secure' about this practice.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:54:30 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 06:42:39 pm
Loads of companies do that now. JUst trying to be ultra secure I suppose.

I get that they need to be secure, no problem with that at all.

but why not generate a password that's easy to use/read -- eg a word with a couple of symbols tagged on.  machine-generated passwords are impossible to deal with.  well, by me, anyway. 

I suppose if I figured out how to copy/paste in android it might help of course.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 06:31:40 pm
honestly, I think a lot of these "apps" are just scams to get personal data off your phone. Not bank numbers or stuff like that, but more like cookies that can identify your shopping trends and stuff.
most sites you go on these days ask you to OK their cookies. I've always just clicked YES and got on with it, but these days I always select "manage" the cookies and then turn off anything to do with marketing / tracking / whatever.

probably won't accomplish much but makes me feel a smidge better.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 07:58:49 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:57:15 pm
most sites you go on these days ask you to OK their cookies. I've always just clicked YES and got on with it, but these days I always select "manage" the cookies and then turn off anything to do with marketing / tracking / whatever.

probably won't accomplish much but makes me feel a smidge better.

I have ad blocker from U block origin switched on, a must now, particularly when using likes of youtube. ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Yesterday at 08:00:18 pm
Quote from: XmaStattooed Red Breasts on Yesterday at 07:58:49 pm
I have ad blocker from U block origin switched on, a must now, particularly when using likes of youtube. ;)
Yup and any time a site lectures me about using said blocker, I just leave
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 04:39:15 am
Booked my trip to Lanzarote nearly a year ago. Now i'm 5 hours from flying and Leeds is covered in fog so taking off could be an issue. On top of that, 3 of the 6 days are forecast for a full day of steady rain. Annoying.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 09:57:31 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:39:15 am
Booked my trip to Lanzarote nearly a year ago. Now i'm 5 hours from flying and Leeds is covered in fog so taking off could be an issue. On top of that, 3 of the 6 days are forecast for a full day of steady rain. Annoying.

That's shite that. Weather over there is normally good this time of year too
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:24:10 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:39:15 am
Booked my trip to Lanzarote nearly a year ago. Now i'm 5 hours from flying and Leeds is covered in fog so taking off could be an issue. On top of that, 3 of the 6 days are forecast for a full day of steady rain. Annoying.
Going by the Met Office website you should be ok. Just a few light showers on Sunday and Monday with temperatures reaching 75f and 79f on those days.

It beats the hell out of cold, grey Britain. Have a good time over there. 🌞
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:30:31 am
what spion is trying to say is...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 10:40:46 am
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Today at 10:24:10 am
Going by the Met Office website you should be ok. Just a few light showers on Sunday and Monday with temperatures reaching 75f and 79f on those days.

It beats the hell out of cold, grey Britain. Have a good time over there. 🌞

That's more like what I expected the weather to be in Lanzarote
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:47:43 pm
More than once recently I've left a place and had someone from the staff give me a big speech begging me to give them a five-star Google review and mention them by name. Isn't it enough to (over)pay and leave a tip now? You're expected to do fucking homework just to get a haircut or go axe throwing?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Today at 12:52:26 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 04:39:15 am
Booked my trip to Lanzarote nearly a year ago. Now i'm 5 hours from flying and Leeds is covered in fog so taking off could be an issue. On top of that, 3 of the 6 days are forecast for a full day of steady rain. Annoying.

oooh, what are accomodation costs like there.  I can fly out Monday and back Thursday for less than £100. Well worth it for some heat!
