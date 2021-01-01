Similar to this, my boss is a yes man who says yes to any request anyone from other departments ask him, and then promptly asks us to get it done, whatever it is, without ever checking with us first what impact it will have or how much work it involves.



Mine is too, fucking piles the work on. The front end manager has just come back off holidays and found out I've done fuck all on the back end work as I've been dragged left right and fucking centre doing other shit. He's not happy at all.Started this in August, should and would have been finished if they let me work on it. Doesn't help they keep changing the requirements and I'm having to add columns to tables, drop columns, rename columns, create new tables and then change all my software to suit