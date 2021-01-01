« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1985851 times)

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,736
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35800 on: Yesterday at 07:27:26 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 07:22:41 pm
Only teasing mate - a deal's a deal - you didn't post in the thread, so I'll change it back now. Just wanted to a little thing to hannoy you :D (I remember someone getting annoyed when I added the 'h' to the thread title - that cracked me up.)

Change it back ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35801 on: Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 07:26:20 pm
hahahaha - I'm the user formerly know as Football Is Dead. Executed By FIFA :wave
I'd wave back but I'd probably click on the wanker emoji by mistake.

deffo don't want to piss you off.  :)
Logged

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,736
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35802 on: Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:29:10 pm
I'd wave back but I'd probably click on the wanker emoji by mistake.

deffo don't want to piss you off.  :)

If you type : wanker (without the space) you get :wanker  and : wave gets you :wave

Ah he's alright is Jim, he won't ban you (much). You may end up with a fucker of a custom title though ;D

Mine started in about 07 when I started seeing the missus with Sleeping With The Enemy. The suddenly a few years ago, a shit load got added, inspired by chucking apples and banana peels out the truck window into the grass and when I got an X Type Jag for Christmas..

Its become an annual event getting the name changed, you should join in. :wave
Logged
Fuck the Tories

afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35803 on: Yesterday at 07:57:23 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm
If you type : wanker (without the space) you get :wanker  and : wave gets you :wave

Ah he's alright is Jim, he won't ban you (much). You may end up with a fucker of a custom title though ;D

Mine started in about 07 when I started seeing the missus with Sleeping With The Enemy. The suddenly a few years ago, a shit load got added, inspired by chucking apples and banana peels out the truck window into the grass and when I got an X Type Jag for Christmas..

Its become an annual event getting the name changed, you should join in. :wave

3 Sams a Slamming?

Writes itself...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,736
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35804 on: Yesterday at 09:02:19 pm »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,399
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35805 on: Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm »
Sam deffo needs a name change ;D

Seriously, though, Sam, the Christmas name changing is very well-mannered. Only those who ask for an Xmas name get one...


...it's the non-Xmas name changes and CT changes you have to be wary of ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

XmaStattooed Red Breasts

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,011
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35806 on: Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm
Sam deffo needs a name change ;D

Seriously, though, Sam, the Christmas name changing is very well-mannered. Only those who ask for an Xmas name get one...


...it's the non-Xmas name changes and CT changes you have to be wary of ;)

Haa yep, one of the MODs favourite pastimes was changing Crosby Nick's username every 6 minutes not long ago, Crosby Nick has had more name changes than Prince . ;D
Logged
#Sausages

SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35807 on: Yesterday at 09:38:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 06:25:53 pm
For example, this is Ghost Town. In Dickens' A Christmas Carol, most people forget that there are four ghosts. In previous years, I've used the ones from Past, Present and Future. That left only Jacob Marley - he's a Ghost - he's coming to Town.......

So... Howard Philips' name change should be one of the more obvious ones  ;D

Not just a name change, more a completely unjustified and illegal disclosure of confidential medical information. How else do you get rid of genital scabies without a complete shearing?
Logged

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35808 on: Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:20:06 pm
Haa yep, one of the MODs favourite pastimes was changing Crosby Nick's username every 6 minutes not long ago, Crosby Nick has had more name changes than Prince . ;D

I remember being Crispy Duck for quite a while. :D And Cheshire Dave. And then lots of places beginning with C. Was lumbered with Big Dick Nick for quite a while which was quite the cross to bear.
Logged

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35809 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm »
I've been on RAWK for a bit more than a year and still so much to learn ....

so how does the name change thing work, anyway?

and wtf is a "CT"?
 ???
Logged

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35810 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm
I remember being Crispy Duck for quite a while. :D And Cheshire Dave. And then lots of places beginning with C. Was lumbered with Big Dick Nick for quite a while which was quite the cross to bear.
see now I thought that was someone else entirely!!
Logged

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,980
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35811 on: Yesterday at 11:37:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
I've been on RAWK for a bit more than a year and still so much to learn ....

so how does the name change thing work, anyway?

and wtf is a "CT"?
 ???

Mods/Staff change the username, a CT is a custom title. Also given by the mods/staff under your username.

I only just saw mine has been added to ... what's the Carabao club captain bit?
Logged

liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,516
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35812 on: Today at 12:22:22 am »
People standing up on planes as soon as it lands. You dont get of any quicker.
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35813 on: Today at 01:23:00 am »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 12:22:22 am
People standing up on planes as soon as it lands. You dont get of any quicker.
I do that, coz I'm 6ft 4in and need to stretch my legs asap.  Don't mind standing aand waiting at that point.
Logged

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,736
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35814 on: Today at 08:24:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:22:43 pm
I remember being Crispy Duck for quite a while. :D And Cheshire Dave. And then lots of places beginning with C. Was lumbered with Big Dick Nick for quite a while which was quite the cross to bear.

Yeah mushroom would have been more appropriate
Logged
Fuck the Tories

SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,683
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35815 on: Today at 09:31:33 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:23:00 am
I do that, coz I'm 6ft 4in and need to stretch my legs asap.  Don't mind standing aand waiting at that point.

Stop being sensible. :D

We all know the beef is about those average sized twats who stand up, open the wrong overhead locker and start rummaging about looking for their bag. Realise its the wrong locker so start moving around aimlessly.
Logged

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,736
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35816 on: Today at 09:57:31 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 09:31:33 am
Stop being sensible. :D

We all know the beef is about those average sized twats who stand up, open the wrong overhead locker and start rummaging about looking for their bag. Realise its the wrong locker so start moving around aimlessly.

I know its available to all passengers, but when these people book extra legroom seats and then people like my missus and lads can't get them and end up crammed into small spaces. I remember he Ma being pissed off cos she couldn't get legroom on a flight we were all on. I walked up, looked at the huge gap between her knees and the seat back and asked her was she ok, not too cramped?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,018
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35817 on: Today at 10:06:39 am »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 12:22:22 am
People standing up on planes as soon as it lands. You dont get of any quicker.

Those people are SO annoying.  When the seatbelt sign goes off there is literally milliseconds before you here the clicks of the belts.

I can imagine them sat staring at the seat belt illumination, fingers twitching on the belt buckle like a gunslinger on his Colt45 in a Spaghetti Western.
Logged

The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,264
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35818 on: Today at 10:30:16 am »
I'm sure I've done this one before....but drivers in front of you letting a slow moving vehicle in and then immediately turning off themselves. Had it this morning, some twat in front of me letting a tractor out and then turning into the same road the tractor came from. If you're going to do a good deed fine, but suffer with the rest of us.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,931
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35819 on: Today at 10:45:28 am »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,931
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35820 on: Today at 10:46:25 am »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 12:22:22 am
People standing up on planes as soon as it lands. You dont get of any quicker.
The ones who are further back than I am get a mouthful off me when they try to push off - I'm like, "Wait till I've got me back down, ya meff!"
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Rush7V

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35821 on: Today at 11:05:57 am »
Anyone get the "hannoy" when you appear to be going to the same place as the car infront (Sure they're doing it just to test the patience) and they slow down for a junction, then stop the car to then turn - rather than just slow and turn?!

Oh and noisy eaters, I can quite easily get stabby, especially if they do it on a Teams call :(
Logged

Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,460
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35822 on: Today at 11:20:27 am »
More senior people at work asking you to make little changes to things at the last minute without knowing the knock on effect that has with timings for loads of people. Bah!
Logged

Rush7V

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35823 on: Today at 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:20:27 am
More senior people at work asking you to make little changes to things at the last minute without knowing the knock on effect that has with timings for loads of people. Bah!

Oh this, or a 5 to 5 special where the world needs reconfigured (I work in IT), you're there till rediculos o'clock and they've bailed at 5
Logged

Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,474
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35824 on: Today at 11:35:04 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:20:27 am
More senior people at work asking you to make little changes to things at the last minute without knowing the knock on effect that has with timings for loads of people. Bah!

Similar to this, my boss is a yes man who says yes to any request anyone from other departments ask him, and then promptly asks us to get it done, whatever it is, without ever checking with us first what impact it will have or how much work it involves.
Logged

Rush7V

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35825 on: Today at 11:36:05 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 11:35:04 am
Similar to this, my boss is a yes man who says yes to any request anyone from other departments ask him, and then promptly asks us to get it done, whatever it is, without ever checking with us first what impact it will have or how much work it involves.

Aren't all bosses yes men? ;D
Logged

robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,736
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35826 on: Today at 12:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 11:35:04 am
Similar to this, my boss is a yes man who says yes to any request anyone from other departments ask him, and then promptly asks us to get it done, whatever it is, without ever checking with us first what impact it will have or how much work it involves.

Mine is too, fucking piles the work on. The front end manager has just come back off holidays and found out I've done fuck all on the back end work as I've been dragged left right and fucking centre doing other shit. He's not happy at all.

Started this in August, should and would have been finished if they let me work on it. Doesn't help they keep changing the requirements and I'm having to add columns to tables, drop columns, rename columns, create new tables and then change all my software to suit :butt
Logged
Fuck the Tories
