Headlights on new cars are too bright, why is this shit not regulated? Why do they need lights that are so bright they can see into next week??



Pity your additional comment about feacalbix distracted people because this is bob-on.When some cars travel toward me at night, I literally have to avert my look away from the road in order not to become blinded. A few times I've flashed them, thinking they've left their full beam on - only for them to flash me back even brighter. It used to be retro-fitted xenons, but the new ones will all be LED. With LED especially, it's a flaw in the directioning.