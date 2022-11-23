people who blow their nose at the table when you're eating
or blow their nose at the table when you're out having a pint with them
or blow their nose as you are talking to them
ugh!
now it's a lot better than a docker's hanky (think how footballers do it
) but it looks horrible, it sounds horrible and what you are expelling is horrible
excuse yourself and go outside or to the toilet or go fucking home - just don't do it in front of me
tell yer what - i'll just get up a 'greenie' and spit it out into a tissue in front of you whilst you're tucking into your pasty