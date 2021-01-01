I failed my first on the 'reversing round a corner' bit. The twat took me to a road where the kerb is about as level as Stonehenge and there's a gridd that's dropped about 4". I was shit at that manoeuvre anyway, but thought I'd get through it. When I felt a gentle bump on the wheel, I couldn't figure out if I'd hit the grid or mounted the kerb (it wasn't big enough a bump to be mounting a full-height kerb). Figuring I should just show I could straighten-up and reverse in a straight line -because I thought stopping and redoing would be a fail - I kept going. At the end of the test he told me I'd failed and asked me if I knew why. I told him the reversing round the corner bit and explained about knowing there was a dropped grid but wasn't sure if the slight bump was that or me mounting the kerb, so felt I should keep going. He then came out with one of those utterly stupid pieces of nonsense along the lines of "if you were reversing into a car park space on a supermarket car park with cars parked either side, if you bumped into one, would you just keep on going backwards?". Well obviously fucking not, but that's an entirely different situation, you prick. Is what I wanted to say, but instead just mumbled "no", which seemed to give him a buzz. Then he rubbed salt in by saying "If you'd have stopped and redone the manoeuvre properly, you'd have passed."Second test was going ok when we stopped at some traffic lights where there's a narrow, single-lane passing under a railway bridge. I'm third in line behind a car and a learner. The lights change to green, the learner stalls, restarts, then pulls away slowly; the car in front pulls away; I begin to pull away. The learner stalling took up time so that, just as I'm about a few feet away from the stop line, the lights change to amber. I had a split second to decide what to do. I braked hard. The examiner's clipboard flew from his lap onto the floor, and a mug belonging to my driving instructor clattered from under the passenger seat into the footwell to join his clipboard. I stared straight forward, cheeks on fire, as I sensed him glaring at me. The lights changed back to green after what felt like an hour, and away I went. I figured I'd failed and so I relaxed. The rest of the test was perfect. Back at the Test Centre, he asked me what I was thinking when I slammed on at the traffic lights. I explained politely that I had a split second to decide and thought I'd fail if I went through. He told me that it was a bit of a no-win situation for me and neither choice would have meant a fail - but that I should always be aware that my passengers wouldn't know what I'm about to do so I should bear them in mind if I have to make a sudden stop or manoeuvre. He passed me.Later, I went to theatrically tear off the L-plates from my dad's car. They were plastic and tied on with string. All I succeeded in doing was slicing open my finger on the plate as the string didn't snap. That night, I learned about how much longer braking distances are when you're doing 80, ending up on the grassed central reservation of the Rainford Bypass after overshooting a right turn. No damage done - but it was a lesson (one that I probably didn't learn for another 12 months or so