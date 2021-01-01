« previous next »
My mate failed his test because when the instructor said "when I bang my clipboard on the dash i want you to do an emergency stop" he said "who me?"
My mate failed his test because when the instructor said "when I bang my clipboard on the dash i want you to do an emergency stop" he said "who me?"

:D

I dont feel so bad for failing my test for jumping a red light now. :D
I failed the first time, keep in mind this in South Africa and the K53 test, because I had to parallel park on a 45' angle and hit a post. Passed it the 2nd time though.

Fastest fail I saw was the instructor walked out to the person doing the test told them to park the car over in a spot to do the inspection part of the test, the guy reversed parked in the spot and hit a curb and pole and the tester walked right back into the station.
I hit the kerb pulling out the parking spot at the testing centre.... the examiner must have been in a good mood though as he let me off.
I failed my first on the 'reversing round a corner' bit. The twat took me to a road where the kerb is about as level as Stonehenge and there's a gridd that's dropped about 4". I was shit at that manoeuvre anyway, but thought I'd get through it. When I felt a gentle bump on the wheel, I couldn't figure out if I'd hit the grid or mounted the kerb (it wasn't big enough a bump to be mounting a full-height kerb). Figuring I should just show I could straighten-up and reverse in a straight line -because I thought stopping and redoing would be a fail - I kept going. At the end of the test he told me I'd failed and asked me if I knew why. I told him the reversing round the corner bit and explained about knowing there was a dropped grid but wasn't sure if the slight bump was that or me mounting the kerb, so felt I should keep going. He then came out with one of those utterly stupid pieces of nonsense along the lines of "if you were reversing into a car park space on a supermarket car park with cars parked either side, if you bumped into one, would you just keep on going backwards?". Well obviously fucking not, but that's an entirely different situation, you prick. Is what I wanted to say, but instead just mumbled "no", which seemed to give him a buzz. Then he rubbed salt in by saying "If you'd have stopped and redone the manoeuvre properly, you'd have passed."

Second test was going ok when we stopped at some traffic lights where there's a narrow, single-lane passing under a railway bridge. I'm third in line behind a car and a learner. The lights change to green, the learner stalls, restarts, then pulls away slowly; the car in front pulls away; I begin to pull away. The learner stalling took up time so that, just as I'm about a few feet away from the stop line, the lights change to amber. I had a split second to decide what to do. I braked hard. The examiner's clipboard flew from his lap onto the floor, and a mug belonging to my driving instructor clattered from under the passenger seat into the footwell to join his clipboard. I stared straight forward, cheeks on fire, as I sensed him glaring at me. The lights changed back to green after what felt like an hour, and away I went. I figured I'd failed and so I relaxed. The rest of the test was perfect. Back at the Test Centre, he asked me what I was thinking when I slammed on at the traffic lights. I explained politely that I had a split second to decide and thought I'd fail if I went through. He told me that it was a bit of a no-win situation for me and neither choice would have meant a fail - but that I should always be aware that my passengers wouldn't know what I'm about to do so I should bear them in mind if I have to make a sudden stop or manoeuvre. He passed me.

Later, I went to theatrically tear off the L-plates from my dad's car. They were plastic and tied on with string. All I succeeded in doing was slicing open my finger on the plate as the string didn't snap. That night, I learned about how much longer braking distances are when you're doing 80, ending up on the grassed central reservation of the Rainford Bypass after overshooting a right turn. No damage done - but it was a lesson (one that I probably didn't learn for another 12 months or so  ;D)

Nobby, did you do your test in Norris Green by any chance? I only ask as I failed my first test on the reverse, due to a sunken grid and letting the car run away a touch due to it.
My examiner was a bleedin' mason - took my test in Henley, notorious for failing young drivers (lots of posh kids booking their tests for their 17th birthdays, having learnt to drive on daddy's estate), so my instructor had drilled me well on etiquette and planning.

So - back to that mason thing - he takes me out of the test centre car park and points at a car, asking for the reg. I give it the full military alphabet thing, Hotel Bravo Charlie 924 Victor - and he raises an eyebrow and asks where I work. At that time (had just turned 20) I was in the Met Office at RAF Benson, where The Queen's Flight was based at the time. He asked me what that was like and I politely reminded him I'm not able to discuss that any further. Seems he liked that response, shakes my hand, does some weird pressure on the knuckles thing, so I return the gesture.......

......test was 12 minutes  :o . Missed a turning (notorious one cos it didn't have the white lines at the junction), so he made me do the 3-point-turn in a narrower street - thankfully I was in a Nissan Micra. You could do a 3PT in a matchbox with one of those. Also pulled away from a roundabout in 4th gear. He casually asked me a few questions about signs back in the car park and says congrats you've passed. I was amazed - didn't I do anything wrong, I asked - he says, "Oh plenty, but not enough for us to worry about, eh?" with a nod a wink.

Fuckin masons. Small minds in life in that really hannoy. I wanted to pass on merit, not cos he thought I lift my left trouser leg and wear a chicken on me bonce.

(Caveat - I'm a decent driver, so there, before anyone starts ;D ...although I've now spent more time driving on the right than the left since moving abroad.)
