And that my friends is why you need a hard shoulder , imagine that on a smart motorway



Happens all the time. Then the Highways fellas have to come and block lane 1, putting themselves at risk as they set up the lane closure as c*nt after c*nt ignores the red X on the gantries.I was driving down to Daventry/Rugby on Saturday and used the M6. Got me thinking about how that stretch, along with the M42, were the first areas on the Mways to be converted to Smart. The way it was done there was they kept the hard shoulder and also built refuges and they only open the hard shoulder as an extra lane in heavy traffic. Got me wondering why they switched to 4 permanent running lanes and no hard shoulder? As the M62 from Croft to the Eccles Interchange proves, put in 4 lanes and wankers just do 60/70 in all 4 lanes, well 3 of the 4, as they stay out of lane one. Never should have been done that way. Opening the hard shoulder at peak is the better solution.