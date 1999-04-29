« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35640 on: Today at 11:52:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:44 am
Spent less is more accurate. Although, we've just bought the lad another Joystick/Throttle set from Amazon for £109, we bought one for him the other week for Xmas which cost £160, that's gone back for a refund, so I have sort of saved £51 on my original purchase

Cost avoidance or efficiency saving...sorry work language
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35641 on: Today at 01:42:08 pm
Waitrose having to change their Christmas TV advert where two farmers compared suntans because it was "criticised by skin cancer patients" because it "glorified sun tans and failed to highlight the dangers of sunlight".

I mean come on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35642 on: Today at 02:16:38 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Today at 11:43:42 am
And that my friends is why you need a hard shoulder , imagine that on a smart motorway :duh

Happens all the time. Then the Highways fellas have to come and block lane 1, putting themselves at risk as they set up the lane closure as c*nt after c*nt ignores the red X on the gantries.

I was driving down to Daventry/Rugby on Saturday and used the M6. Got me thinking about how that stretch, along with the M42, were the first areas on the Mways to be converted to Smart. The way it was done there was they kept the hard shoulder and also built refuges and they only open the hard shoulder as an extra lane in heavy traffic. Got me wondering why they switched to 4 permanent running lanes and no hard shoulder? As the M62 from Croft to the Eccles Interchange proves, put in 4 lanes and wankers just do 60/70 in all 4 lanes, well 3 of the 4, as they stay out of lane one. Never should have been done that way. Opening the hard shoulder at peak is the better solution.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35643 on: Today at 02:17:07 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:42:08 pm
Waitrose having to change their Christmas TV advert where two farmers compared suntans because it was "criticised by skin cancer patients" because it "glorified sun tans and failed to highlight the dangers of sunlight".

I mean come on.

Oh for fucks sake :butt
