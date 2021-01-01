Far too many have no idea of how to drive on the Mways though, from joining, leaving, merging. I got my experience from starting work as a van driver at 21, so I was lucky.



This day and age, they could easily build simulators where there isn't a motorway, and at least teach and they could test on that. I can drive 20 minutes from my house and fly anything from a light aircraft to a spitfire, Vulcan bomber or an Airbus A320 in fully equipped simulators, I've actually flown a light aircraft simulator and it was so realistic.



Still wouldn't make much of a difference because even if they were taught it a lot of people tend to forget just about everything they learn for their test after they pass it, except the basics of how to drive a car and that's mostly muscle memory.The whole driving standards regimen, just like academic testing, is stuck two centuries in the past and essentially involves training to past the tests/exams, not training to truly learn and internalise the knowledge and its application.I'd be more in favour of, say, regular refresher courses for driving - not tests, but courses where you are assessed all the way through and advised how to fix the mistakes you are making, given extra practice in those specific things until you show you have nailed them, etc, as opposed to just a test you can swot up to pass. But of course there'd be cost implications and it would be regressive for ordinary people.But again it would need enough simulators established and located all across the country to make it practical and achievable, so the same issue applies. A lot of things are easy and close when you live in or near the big urban centres, but quickly become scant as you move away from them.But certainly I'd be in favour of simulators and real world driving as part of regular refresher courses, if there was a way of doing it that ordinary people could afford. As ever cost becomes an obstacle. I would not want to make driving something only available to the wealthy. Its social and emancipatory benefits are too important.