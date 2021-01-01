« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35600 on: Yesterday at 05:16:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:09:58 pm
Have a problem with the car while doing 70 in lane 4 and you are going to have to cross 3 lanes to get to the shoulder/refuge area

This is the main reason I always stay in lane 1, unless overtaking.

Re HGV's and motorway driving. I drive a long wheel base transit Luton, occasionally HGV drivers will flash me in when I'm just past them, any protocol on this, esp re your previous post about allowing braking distance?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35601 on: Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:11:38 pm
Far too many have no idea of how to drive on the Mways though, from joining, leaving, merging. I got my experience from starting work as a van driver at 21, so I was lucky.
Still wouldn't make much of a difference because even if they were taught it a lot of people tend to forget just about everything they learn for their test after they pass it, except the basics of how to drive a car and that's mostly muscle memory.

The whole driving standards regimen, just like academic testing, is stuck two centuries in the past and essentially involves training to past the tests/exams, not training to truly learn and internalise the knowledge and its application.

I'd be more in favour of, say, regular refresher courses for driving - not tests, but courses where you are assessed all the way through and advised how to fix the mistakes you are making, given extra practice in those specific things until you show you have nailed them, etc, as opposed to just a test you can swot up to pass. But of course there'd be cost implications and it would be regressive for ordinary people.

Quote
This day and age, they could easily build simulators where there isn't a motorway, and at least teach and they could test on that. I can drive 20 minutes from my house and fly anything from a light aircraft to a spitfire, Vulcan bomber or an Airbus A320 in fully equipped simulators, I've actually flown a light aircraft simulator and it was so realistic.
But again it would need enough simulators established and located all across the country to make it practical and achievable, so the same issue applies. A lot of things are easy and close when you live in or near the big urban centres, but quickly become scant as you move away from them.

But certainly I'd be in favour of simulators and real world driving as part of regular refresher courses, if there was a way of doing it that ordinary people could afford. As ever cost becomes an obstacle. I would not want to make driving something only available to the wealthy. Its social and emancipatory benefits are too important.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35602 on: Yesterday at 05:33:59 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:14:45 pm
I can believe it.... all these constant complaints on here and it feels alien to me. I just haven't experienced it that much - though I don't actually drive anymore.

Everyone just seems so much more chilled on the roads compared to the impression given of what it is like down there.
It's certainly my experience that driving in Scotland is more chilled and less fraught. It may just be an effect of the relatively sparser population. High population density has all sorts of stressing effects upon people (and animals), psychologically and socially.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35603 on: Yesterday at 05:40:38 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:16:27 pm
This is the main reason I always stay in lane 1, unless overtaking.

Re HGV's and motorway driving. I drive a long wheel base transit Luton, occasionally HGV drivers will flash me in when I'm just past them, any protocol on this, esp re your previous post about allowing braking distance?


With trucks, I'll back off a bit to let them get 2 seconds ahead and then flash them in.

With vans, if they are going slowly, the I'll apply the same as a truck, but as they are usually going a lot faster than us, I'll flash once you have cleared the front of me by a decent distance, as by the time you swap lanes, you're way ahead of me
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35604 on: Yesterday at 05:46:57 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:31:37 pm
Still wouldn't make much of a difference because even if they were taught it a lot of people tend to forget just about everything they learn for their test after they pass it, except the basics of how to drive a car and that's mostly muscle memory.

The whole driving standards regimen, just like academic testing, is stuck two centuries in the past and essentially involves training to past the tests/exams, not training to truly learn and internalise the knowledge and its application.

I'd be more in favour of, say, regular refresher courses for driving - not tests, but courses where you are assessed all the way through and advised how to fix the mistakes you are making, given extra practice in those specific things until you show you have nailed them, etc, as opposed to just a test you can swot up to pass. But of course there'd be cost implications and it would be regressive for ordinary people.
But again it would need enough simulators established and located all across the country to make it practical and achievable, so the same issue applies. A lot of things are easy and close when you live in or near the big urban centres, but quickly become scant as you move away from them.

But certainly I'd be in favour of simulators and real world driving as part of regular refresher courses, if there was a way of doing it that ordinary people could afford. As ever cost becomes an obstacle. I would not want to make driving something only available to the wealthy. Its social and emancipatory benefits are too important.

Don't get me started on the poor levels of training to drive, like you say, you are taught to pass the test - same applies to HGV's too and those twats in Govt want to make it easire to drive Class 1 :butt. It should be a minimum of 40 hours lessons for both, obviously at an affordable level. The reduction in accidents would more than pay for the cost of Govt subsidising the cheaper lessons.

My lad is going flying soon with one of the corporals at the Air Cadets who has a private pilots licence, missus is having kittens as the lad is 17, but I told her I'd rather he flew with a 17 yr old than went in a car with one.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35605 on: Yesterday at 05:53:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:40:38 pm

With trucks, I'll back off a bit to let them get 2 seconds ahead and then flash them in.

With vans, if they are going slowly, the I'll apply the same as a truck, but as they are usually going a lot faster than us, I'll flash once you have cleared the front of me by a decent distance, as by the time you swap lanes, you're way ahead of me
Cheers. I will also flash trucks in allowing them a bit of distance.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35606 on: Yesterday at 06:01:18 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:53:45 pm
Cheers. I will also flash trucks in allowing them a bit of distance.

Its really helpful when drivers do that. Dragging a 13m trailer, it can be quite tough to judge when you are past, especially in the dark. When its sunny I can use the shadows to see when I'm past, but night is a pain.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35607 on: Yesterday at 06:06:44 pm
Shite, corrupt World Cup on, two pages of annoyed driving complaint.

Yep... :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35608 on: Yesterday at 06:30:08 pm
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:04:29 pm
Thing is its not actually the slow lane. Lane one is where you are meant to drive unless overtaking I believe. The amount of pricks who just sit in the middle lane regardless of what speed they are doing is fucking infuriating. Puts me off driving on motorways these days.
Of course. That's why I wrote 'slow lane' in that way with the speech marks. It's just so commonly referred to as that, even though there is no actual slow lane.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35609 on: Yesterday at 07:12:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:30:08 pm
Of course. That's why I wrote 'slow lane' in that way with the speech marks. It's just so commonly referred to as that, even though there is no actual slow lane.

Slow lane, middle lane, fast lane when we were kids ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35610 on: Yesterday at 07:21:07 pm
People who only indicate 2 seconds after they've left the motorway piss me off.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35611 on: Yesterday at 07:45:35 pm
Backing onto the loading bay at Tesco yesterday, I always go in slowly so that I don't whack the bay and damage it and the trailer, you basically wait for the light bump as your trailer bumpers touch the bay posts designed for them. Feels the bump yesterday, gets out of the truck to go into the loading bay and the backdoor staff shouts, you need to come back more, I looks and I'm about 6ft from the bay. Some of the Tesco trailers are fitted with a radar detector system that apply the trailer brakes when they sense an object and this was the cause :butt  Backed up again, overriding the brakes, gets out, same fucking thing, I was about a foot short.

Coming down the Lancs, the vehicle detection system for the truck, which is designed to stop you rear ending someone, throws up warnings and stops working due to the rain. :butt

You'll never get me in an auto drive car or truck.....
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35612 on: Today at 11:44:45 am
i was cycling down a narrow road with cars parked either side so there was only room for an average car to go down

so i usually pull over if i'm holding up traffic but there was nowhere for me to pull over so the car behind me decides to speed up and whizz past me with inches to spare between me and his side mirror

i shouted ' friggin el mate give me some room will yer' but he just either ignored me or didn't even realise that he was driving like a prat

if i would've wobbled or hit a bump in the road then i would've been like a pinball between the parked cars and his passenger side doors

i've been knocked off my bike about 5 times now and once by a guy who deliberately drove into me after i called him a nobhead for not giving me enough room - i got up and shouted 'come on then!' but he drove off (not that i'm a tough guy or anything but i had just lost it and must've looked crazy as my coat had been torn and my face scuffed and i was still willing to fight  ::))

won't stop me cycling though - and i'm a driver too btw
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35613 on: Today at 11:55:16 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:44:45 am
i was cycling down a narrow road with cars parked either side so there was only room for an average car to go down

so i usually pull over if i'm holding up traffic but there was nowhere for me to pull over so the car behind me decides to speed up and whizz past me with inches to spare between me and his side mirror

i shouted ' friggin el mate give me some room will yer' but he just either ignored me or didn't even realise that he was driving like a prat

if i would've wobbled or hit a bump in the road then i would've been like a pinball between the parked cars and his passenger side doors

i've been knocked off my bike about 5 times now and once by a guy who deliberately drove into me after i called him a nobhead for not giving me enough room - i got up and shouted 'come on then!' but he drove off (not that i'm a tough guy or anything but i had just lost it and must've looked crazy as my coat had been torn and my face scuffed and i was still willing to fight  ::))

won't stop me cycling though - and i'm a driver too btw
Good on you. I cannot understand the mentality of a car driver that deliberately drives into a cyclist, but they shouldn't be allowed to drive.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35614 on: Today at 05:42:42 pm
People in public glued to their phones. I'm sitting next to a young lady who's having a conversation on speaker while scrolling Snapchat like a crackhead. She hasn't looked up from her phone in over fifteen minutes now.
Just take a short break and take a look around, co-exist with the rest of us. Please.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35615 on: Today at 06:09:00 pm
Covid still knocking around. My son has it so cant have a birthday party on Friday now.

He does get to miss school and watch 4 World Cup games a day for the rest of the week though.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35616 on: Today at 06:35:57 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:21:07 pm
People who only indicate 2 seconds after they've left the motorway piss me off.

Cars just not indicating, cars going through red lights at a pedestrian crossing.

Caught an Uber eats bicyclist blow a red late very late on Hannover street in town on Saturday. I'd already crossed half way, the traffic was essentially at a standstill out of town and he was coming into town so I barely saw him as I emerged from cars either side of the crossing. Idiots everywhere
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35617 on: Today at 06:37:11 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:42:42 pm
People in public glued to their phones. I'm sitting next to a young lady who's having a conversation on speaker while scrolling Snapchat like a crackhead. She hasn't looked up from her phone in over fifteen minutes now.
Just take a short break and take a look around, co-exist with the rest of us. Please.

The amount of people I see doing that now, Mum's pushing prams with the phone stuck to their ears, parents ignoring kids as they walk them to school, families in restaurants all glued to their phones.

Our kid was in a restaurant a few years ago, old fella was sat at a table, 90th Birthday. He was sat all alone as every one at the table was glued to the phones, about 18 in total. Our kid wandered over, shook the fellas hand, had a chat and made some right snotty comment loud enough for the entire table to hear about him sitting being ignored on his birthday.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35618 on: Today at 06:47:57 pm
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 05:42:42 pm
People in public glued to their phones. I'm sitting next to a young lady who's having a conversation on speaker while scrolling Snapchat like a crackhead. She hasn't looked up from her phone in over fifteen minutes now.
Just take a short break and take a look around, co-exist with the rest of us. Please.
earlier today I was waiting to get a coffee - the young woman in front of me placed her order (for 3-4 people I'm guessing, so not just a quick thing) and completed the whole transaction then walked away - without once lifting her eyes from her phone.  the rudeness is never-ending.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35619 on: Today at 06:52:09 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:47:57 pm
earlier today I was waiting to get a coffee - the young woman in front of me placed her order (for 3-4 people I'm guessing, so not just a quick thing) and completed the whole transaction then walked away - without once lifting her eyes from her phone.  the rudeness is never-ending.

And people who walk down the street having loud phone conversations bawling out personal details youd rather not know.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35620 on: Today at 06:59:59 pm
Going to the corner shop when suddenly untold amounts of people appear out of nowhere in the queue.
Then some of them have to do some bants, then someone cant type in their card numbers. Hen someone has to talk about their pets. I'm stood there with the correct money in my hand as my life ebbs away.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35621 on: Today at 07:01:47 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 06:52:09 pm
And people who walk down the street having loud phone conversations bawling out personal details youd rather not know.
a while back I was sitting on the train coming home from work - it was close to full and pretty quiet except for one woman talking really loud on her phone:

"yeah I went to the bank.  yeah, got it out. $800, yeah.  I'm bringing it to your place now, I should be there in about an hour."

stupid cow. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35622 on: Today at 07:31:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:36:32 pm
Chatting to one of the Trampers the other week and he said that, since covid, it seems like everyone has a don't give a fuck attitude, its so aggressive and angry now.

One thing I hate is where people will just not let others out, whether its at junctions or on the motorway and someone wants to pass a slower vehicle, its does not cause you issues to just give a little. I had a couple over the weekend, catching slower vehicles, indicators on to move into lane 2 and I see cars actually accelerate to try to stop me from changing lanes, I'm running at around 36.5 ton, so I don't want to be on and off the throttle, so I just pulled out anyway. If they wanna hit the trailer, that's their hard luck.

One that doesn't so much annoy as bemuse is I'll be in lane two overtaking a car doing 50mph, nothing comes past in lane 3, I'll move back to lane 1 and there is a line of cars sat behind me, who will then all overtake me. Just why did they sit there?
Overtaking lorries in the outside lane is scary. Would rather sit behind you and then go past.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35623 on: Today at 07:32:36 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:14:45 pm
I can believe it.... all these constant complaints on here and it feels alien to me. I just haven't experienced it that much - though I don't actually drive anymore.

Everyone just seems so much more chilled on the roads compared to the impression given of what it is like down there.
Apart from the ones that haven't inadvertently left the road to Peterhead 😃
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35624 on: Today at 08:02:40 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:31:41 pm
Overtaking lorries in the outside lane is scary. Would rather sit behind you and then go past.

Fanny



Its worse in roadworks, as lane 3 is always really narrow, so you've got an HGV one side and a barrier the other.

Word of advice, don't sit next to a truck if you can help it, if a trailer tyre explodes...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jQRDU3paQWs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jQRDU3paQWs</a>
