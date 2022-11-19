I wonder if it's just laziness on the drivers part as they can't be arsed constantly having to change lanes especially around junctions.



I remember one journey home late on a Friday a few years ago on the M62. There was barely any traffic yet quite a few times cars would pull out into the middle lane as they approached an exit then just stay there despite nothing to overtake.



Possibly so in some cases. In others I think it's a lack of awareness. Do they even notice other drivers closing in on their nearside? Do they even notice that driver then going out into lane two then three to overtake before pulling back in again? Do they even notice some people simply undertaking them rather than trying to overtake? In my experience the answer to all of those questions is often no. Some seem genuinely oblivious, which is quite scary really. 😯I know circumstances change from moment to moment on motorways, but when all lanes are moving freely, those who choose to tootle along at 50 really need to move over.I can understand what you are saying too. I know that particularly on unfamiliar stretches a driver can get caught out going down an exit ramp lane when they didn't want to exit, so staying a lane over near junctions may feel like a good option. The other week I saw a Ford Transit accidentally going down the exit lane. The fella realised then swung right across the hatched area, cut up oncoming cars, then back onto the motorway. He was almost toast, but just about got away with it. 🫣