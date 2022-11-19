« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1978176 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35560 on: November 19, 2022, 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2022, 09:23:33 pm
Most of them do the whole show.

Also, American shows are the worst for this, where they come back from an ad break and they show the previous minute or so from before the break again. Are Americans that fucking dense that they can't remember what happened 5 minutes ago?

Yes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35561 on: November 19, 2022, 04:09:47 pm »
Fuck sake why can't people do what they say!!!

The prick who should have got the car MOT'd on Tuesday instead brought it back failed saying he'd do the work this morning to save me some money.

Fine but you didn't ask and that's not what I asked for.

I then had to do an online shop as we'd no milk, rearrange 2 clients that were booked in for yesterday to next week and I've been stuck in the fucking house all week like a prisoner.

He didn't pick it up till gone 8pm last night and I'm still fucking waiting to get it back when I know the work had to be finished by lunchtime for its retest.

Taking the fucking piss 😡😡
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35562 on: November 19, 2022, 08:58:11 pm »
People who drive way below the speed limit. Yes I know its the limit, but if the conditions allow,  you are supposed to drive at or just under the limit, you'll fail your driving test for failure to make progress if you don't. I've spent the day overtaking pricks in cars driving dead slow, including 40 in the 50mph roadworks, just fuck off and get the bus will you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35563 on: November 19, 2022, 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2022, 08:58:11 pm
People who drive way below the speed limit. Yes I know its the limit, but if the conditions allow,  you are supposed to drive at or just under the limit, you'll fail your driving test for failure to make progress if you don't. I've spent the day overtaking pricks in cars driving dead slow, including 40 in the 50mph roadworks, just fuck off and get the bus will you.

That's not true though. There is nothing sbout that in the highway code. You can only be done if you are endagering others. Doing 40 in a 50mph roadworks zone isn't doing that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35564 on: Yesterday at 08:08:16 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on November 19, 2022, 09:16:27 pm
That's not true though. There is nothing sbout that in the highway code. You can only be done if you are endagering others. Doing 40 in a 50mph roadworks zone isn't doing that.

I last took a test in 2006 when I did my HGV tests and I was reminded not too drive too slowly or I'd fail, you have to make progress, yesyou can also be done for driving without consideration or something like that. 40 in the roadworks can be dangerous when you have loads of HGVs doing 50 and they are having to use lane 2, or worse when they are in 2 and 2 as we can't use 3. It backs the traffic up to and it ends up bunching as quicker vehicles catch them.

My rant was mainly at those doing an indicated 50 in the 70, especially the lane 2 and 3 hogging c*nts
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35565 on: Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:08:16 am
I last took a test in 2006 when I did my HGV tests and I was reminded not too drive too slowly or I'd fail, you have to make progress, yesyou can also be done for driving without consideration or something like that. 40 in the roadworks can be dangerous when you have loads of HGVs doing 50 and they are having to use lane 2, or worse when they are in 2 and 2 as we can't use 3. It backs the traffic up to and it ends up bunching as quicker vehicles catch them.

My rant was mainly at those doing an indicated 50 in the 70, especially the lane 2 and 3 hogging c*nts

Was curious so looked this up. What you are referring to seems to apply specifically to the driving test to show you are capable of driving at higher speeds. It doesn't apply to regular drivers, unless there is a specific minimum speed limit.

https://www.drivejohnsons.co.uk/learning-centre/faq/driving-test-tips/can-you-fail-your-driving-test-for-driving-too-slowly/
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35566 on: Yesterday at 01:13:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 19, 2022, 08:58:11 pm
People who drive way below the speed limit. Yes I know its the limit, but if the conditions allow,  you are supposed to drive at or just under the limit, you'll fail your driving test for failure to make progress if you don't. I've spent the day overtaking pricks in cars driving dead slow, including 40 in the 50mph roadworks, just fuck off and get the bus will you.
On the motorway the other week I was in lane one tootling along at around 70. I then come up on someone in lane two doing 50. Why on earth do people cruise the middle lane at 50mph when the 'slow' lane is virtually empty?  :butt

Just move the hell over so people don't have to cross every lane just to pass you legally.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35567 on: Yesterday at 01:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:13:21 pm
On the motorway the other week I was in lane one tootling along at around 70. I then come up on someone in lane two doing 50. Why on earth do people cruise the middle lane at 50mph when the 'slow' lane is virtually empty?  :butt

Just move the hell over so people don't have to cross every lane just to pass you legally.

I wonder if it's just laziness on the drivers part as they can't be arsed constantly having to change lanes especially around junctions.

I remember one journey home late on a Friday a few years ago on the M62.  There was barely any traffic yet quite a few times cars would pull out into the middle lane as they approached an exit then just stay there despite nothing to overtake.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35568 on: Yesterday at 01:41:40 pm »
Why do Babybel have individual plastic wrappers? I thought the point was the wax was the wrapper so surely the plastic is unnecessary waste.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35569 on: Yesterday at 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:24:39 pm
I wonder if it's just laziness on the drivers part as they can't be arsed constantly having to change lanes especially around junctions.

I remember one journey home late on a Friday a few years ago on the M62.  There was barely any traffic yet quite a few times cars would pull out into the middle lane as they approached an exit then just stay there despite nothing to overtake.
Possibly so in some cases. In others I think it's a lack of awareness. Do they even notice other drivers closing in on their nearside? Do they even notice that driver then going out into lane two then three to overtake before pulling back in again? Do they even notice some people simply undertaking them rather than trying to overtake? In my experience the answer to all of those questions is often no. Some seem genuinely oblivious, which is quite scary really. 😯

I know circumstances change from moment to moment on motorways, but when all lanes are moving freely, those who choose to tootle along at 50 really need to move over.

I can understand what you are saying too. I know that particularly on unfamiliar stretches a driver can get caught out going down an exit ramp lane when they didn't want to exit, so staying a lane over near junctions may feel like a good option. The other week I saw a Ford Transit accidentally going down the exit lane. The fella realised then swung right across the hatched area, cut up oncoming cars, then back onto the motorway. He was almost toast, but just about got away with it. 🫣
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35570 on: Yesterday at 01:55:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:48:02 pm
Possibly so in some cases. In others I think it's a lack of awareness. Do they even notice other drivers closing in on their nearside? Do they even notice that driver then going out into lane two then three to overtake before pulling back in again? Do they even notice some people simply undertaking them rather than trying to overtake? In my experience the answer to all of those questions is often no. Some seem genuinely oblivious, which is quite scary really. 😯

I know circumstances change from moment to moment on motorways, but when all lanes are moving freely, those who choose to tootle along at 50 really need to move over.

I can understand what you are saying too. I know that particularly on unfamiliar stretches a driver can get caught out going down an exit ramp lane when they didn't want to exit, so staying a lane over near junctions may feel like a good option. The other week I saw a Ford Transit accidentally going down the exit lane. The fella realised then swung right across the hatched area, cut up oncoming cars, then back onto the motorway. He was almost toast, but just about got away with it. 🫣

There's also plenty of the M60 for example that constantly changes from 3 lanes, to 2 and 4 then back again so staying in the 'middle' stops any confusion.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35571 on: Yesterday at 02:06:22 pm »
Think there is a bit of laziness in it, mixed with false self-justifications about safe driving. i.e some drivers justify it to themselves by saying moving in and out of lanes can be hazardous so staying in just one lane is safer, and as they need to overtake now and then, the middle lane seems the best bet to them.

I was with a guy doing just that recently and I told him to stop being a twat and use the lanes correctly. I think at first he thought I was just joking and was quite put out when he realised I meant it, that I was actually calling him a shit driver. He soon came to heel, and started driving correctly once my invective ramped up a bit.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35572 on: Yesterday at 02:08:35 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:06:22 pm
Think there is a bit of laziness in it, mixed with false self-justifications about safe driving. i.e some drivers justify it to themselves by saying moving in and out of lanes can be hazardous so staying in just one lane is safer, and as they need to overtake now and then, the middle lane seems the best bet to them.

I was with a guy doing just that recently and I told him to stop being a twat and use the lanes correctly. I think at first he thought I was just joking and was quite put out when he realised I meant it, that I was actually calling him a shit driver. He soon came to heel, and started driving correctly once my invective ramped up a bit.

that's weird. I didn't think HGV drivers could take passengers onboard.

:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35573 on: Yesterday at 02:10:13 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:08:35 pm
that's weird. I didn't think HGV drivers could take passengers onboard.

:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35574 on: Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:08:35 pm
that's weird. I didn't think HGV drivers could take passengers onboard.

:)

Only prostitutes we are going to murder according to Clarkson
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35575 on: Yesterday at 03:30:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:11:16 pm
Only prostitutes we are going to murder according to Clarkson
:)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35576 on: Today at 12:39:45 am »
Quote from: swoopy on November 17, 2022, 02:10:40 pm
Morons on the internet that use 'am' instead of 'i'm'.
E.g. "Am absolutely loving this new song". Instead of "I'm absolutely loving this new song".
See it all over twitter / social media and it annoys me!

Or missing out certain words

Going pub to watch match had couple pints Carling and pint San Miguel
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35577 on: Today at 11:26:44 am »
Trying to clear up wet leaves. They stick to everything and anything.

This autumn's been shite anyway, with so many days that have seen rainfall. The mild temps and little in the way of strong winds have meant the leaves have fallen late.

Putting the garden to bed for the winter these last two weekends has been a real apin in the arse - and I'm still not finished.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35578 on: Today at 12:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 01:08:10 pm
Was curious so looked this up. What you are referring to seems to apply specifically to the driving test to show you are capable of driving at higher speeds. It doesn't apply to regular drivers, unless there is a specific minimum speed limit.

https://www.drivejohnsons.co.uk/learning-centre/faq/driving-test-tips/can-you-fail-your-driving-test-for-driving-too-slowly/

Learn something new every day :)

It should be brought in, if its required for the test to show confidence, then it should apply at all times, and its getting on my fucking tits now, although it is funny going up the inside of a car and seeing the passengers shit themselves ;D

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:48:02 pm
Possibly so in some cases. In others I think it's a lack of awareness. Do they even notice other drivers closing in on their nearside? Do they even notice that driver then going out into lane two then three to overtake before pulling back in again? Do they even notice some people simply undertaking them rather than trying to overtake? In my experience the answer to all of those questions is often no. Some seem genuinely oblivious, which is quite scary really. 😯

I know circumstances change from moment to moment on motorways, but when all lanes are moving freely, those who choose to tootle along at 50 really need to move over.

I can understand what you are saying too. I know that particularly on unfamiliar stretches a driver can get caught out going down an exit ramp lane when they didn't want to exit, so staying a lane over near junctions may feel like a good option. The other week I saw a Ford Transit accidentally going down the exit lane. The fella realised then swung right across the hatched area, cut up oncoming cars, then back onto the motorway. He was almost toast, but just about got away with it. 🫣

The motorway needs to become mandatory as a part of the test, far too many have no clue. The Bizzies piss me off too, go do some fucking work on the M62 and M60 and you'll make a fortune in fines. 5:30am yesterday, I joined the M62 and there was a car in lane 3 and he stayed there until I left at the M6 junction :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35579 on: Today at 01:08:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:47:29 pm
The motorway needs to become mandatory as a part of the test, far too many have no clue. The Bizzies piss me off too, go do some fucking work on the M62 and M60 and you'll make a fortune in fines. 5:30am yesterday, I joined the M62 and there was a car in lane 3 and he stayed there until I left at the M6 junction :butt

After I passed my test I was shit scared of motorways so never used them for about two years. Eventually I thought I've got to bite the bullet and give it a go, so I drove to Blackpool very late at night when the motorways were pretty quiet. Three motorways if I recall. M58, M6 then M55. Even that late at night it was an eye opener. I had no idea what my car could and couldn't do at motorway speeds. I had to learn how well it pulled away as I was overtaking. You soon see a big difference in stopping distances. Basically, it's a whole different ball game to tootling around town or the suburbs.

The fact we pass our test in town then have no idea about how to drive on motorways is quite scary actually. I'd have hated motorways being part of the test when I was doing mine because I was such a nervous learner but, with hindsight, I think it would have been incredibly valuable. So yes, I agree that they should be part of the test now.

I'm with you regarding the M62 and M60. I was on both the other week. I half expected to see Dick Dastardly out there. Wacky races.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35580 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:47:29 pm
The motorway needs to become mandatory as a part of the test, far too many have no clue. The Bizzies piss me off too, go do some fucking work on the M62 and M60 and you'll make a fortune in fines. 5:30am yesterday, I joined the M62 and there was a car in lane 3 and he stayed there until I left at the M6 junction :butt

The nearest motorway to me is 80 miles away. The nearest 3 lane motorway is 120 miles away.

It's not feasible up here to enforce that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35581 on: Today at 01:15:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:08:11 pm
After I passed my test I was shit scared of motorways so never used them for about two years. Eventually I thought I've got to bite the bullet and give it a go, so I drove to Blackpool very late at night when the motorways were pretty quiet. Three motorways if I recall. M58, M6 then M55. Even that late at night it was an eye opener. I had no idea what my car could and couldn't do at motorway speeds. I had to learn how well it pulled away as I was overtaking. You soon see a big difference in stopping distances. Basically, it's a whole different ball game to tootling around town or the suburbs.

The fact we pass our test in town then have no idea about how to drive on motorways is quite scary actually. I'd have hated motorways being part of the test when I was doing mine because I was such a nervous learner but, with hindsight, I think it would have been incredibly valuable. So yes, I agree that they should be part of the test now.

I'm with you regarding the M62 and M60. I was on both the other week. I half expected to see Dick Dastardly out there. Wacky races.

My first motorway drive was running our kid to college in Roby, M57, throwing it down, scary. Our kids was two up, me on the back, riding his bike to Manchester to see Iron Maiden, he'd never had cars go past him at 90mph before, he was nervous as hell. Motorways MUST be added to lessons, they can be part of the HGV test, I went down the M55 on my Class 2 test.

Doing a delivery to Leigh yesterday, standard practice to check the axle weights before you leave, so weighed the truck as I came out of Tesco Goole, just under 37,000kg. M62 it was absolutely pissing it down, same on the East Lancs, so I leave a much larger stopping distance, so all the way, soft c*nt after soft c*nt pulls into the gap. As I have a wife and two young kids I 100% promise, you do that to me and something happens before I can open the gap again, I AM NOT swerving and risking rolling, I'm going to hit you and kill you.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:18:14 pm by rob1966 »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35582 on: Today at 01:25:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:15:47 pm
Doing a delivery to Leigh yesterday, standard practice to check the axle weights before you leave, so weighed the truck as I came out of Tesco Goole, just under 37,000kg. M62 it was absolutely pissing it down, same on the East Lancs, so I leave a much larger stopping distance, so all the way, soft c*nt after soft c*nt pulls into the gap. As I have a wife and two young kids I 100% promise, you do that to me and something happens before I can open the gap again, I AM NOT swerving and risking rolling, I'm going to hit you and kill you.

My cousin is a HGV driver and I went on some runs up to the Lake District and by Manc Airport with him. It was only then did I really understand how infuriating it is for the HGV driver when car drivers keep pulling into the gap they create in order to stop. After I learned to drive myself I was always aware of the gap after that, so make sure I give loads of room before I pull back in.

It's common sense really, yet I still don't think many car drivers understand just how much distance a wagon needs to stop.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35583 on: Today at 01:30:47 pm »
M62 this morning and two lanes were blocked just short of j11. Queue was almost back to j7. Took me about an hour twenty to get through. What pissed me off most was that, even though there were repeated overhead signs saying the first two lanes were closed, there were still arseholes screaming up on those inside lanes, undertaking the crawling traffic in lanes 3 & 4, then only cutting in (trying to force their way in) when the lanes got actually coned off. These weren't all your archetypal Audi/BMW drivers, but a cross section - from lorries to a few women/girls in family hatchbacks.

I was willing there to be a plod clocking them all but no.


Crash looked a cracker, though - still five cars there in various states of shuntedness, along with a white van that was halfway up the siding and wrapped round a tree, having demolished a lamppost.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35584 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:30:47 pm
M62 this morning and two lanes were blocked just short of j11. Queue was almost back to j7. Took me about an hour twenty to get through. What pissed me off most was that, even though there were repeated overhead signs saying the first two lanes were closed, there were still arseholes screaming up on those inside lanes, undertaking the crawling traffic in lanes 3 & 4, then only cutting in (trying to force their way in) when the lanes got actually coned off. These weren't all your archetypal Audi/BMW drivers, but a cross section - from lorries to a few women/girls in family hatchbacks.

I was willing there to be a plod clocking them all but no.


Crash looked a cracker, though - still five cars there in various states of shuntedness, along with a white van that was halfway up the siding and wrapped round a tree, having demolished a lamppost.

I'm not sure who annoys me more, the people who pull this stunt or the people who let them in.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35585 on: Today at 02:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:29:51 pm
I'm not sure who annoys me more, the people who pull this stunt or the people who let them in.

I usually let them in, as other wise that lane comes to a stop and then that ends up stopping the motorway, which makes it worse. However, I'd done a shift the other week for a firm in Rainford, 9am to 10pm, been to Bathgate nr Edinburgh and back and then had to go to Appleton and I was knackered and not in a good mood as my SUnday shift had been cancelled. They were working on the Thelwall, so it was down to one lane. c*nts were pulling the drive to the end trick, mainly Audis and BM's and it fucked the motorway. I was having none of it and I would not let any car in and neither would the fella behind me. As it was I got home at midnight :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35586 on: Today at 02:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:29:51 pm
I'm not sure who annoys me more, the people who pull this stunt or the people who let them in.


 :thumbup

That is exactly my position.

And in response to Rob, it's people stopping/slowing to let these self-important wankers in, which causes the open two lanes to grind to a halt. If people merge gradually and well in advance, it's better for everyone.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35587 on: Today at 02:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:53:24 pm

 :thumbup

That is exactly my position.

And in response to Rob, it's people stopping/slowing to let these self-important wankers in, which causes the open two lanes to grind to a halt. If people merge gradually and well in advance, it's better for everyone.

Exactly mate, but there is always some twats who have to barge to the front. They wouldn't do it in a shop or in a pub, so why do they feel the need to do it on the road.

One thing I have noticed is that even when a proper gap has been left, 2 or 3 dickheads all try and get into the single car gap.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35588 on: Today at 03:55:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:47:29 pm
Learn something new every day :)

It should be brought in, if its required for the test to show confidence, then it should apply at all times, and its getting on my fucking tits now, although it is funny going up the inside of a car and seeing the passengers shit themselves ;D

The motorway needs to become mandatory as a part of the test, far too many have no clue. The Bizzies piss me off too, go do some fucking work on the M62 and M60 and you'll make a fortune in fines. 5:30am yesterday, I joined the M62 and there was a car in lane 3 and he stayed there until I left at the M6 junction :butt

They absolutely need to start fining people for really obvious lane hogging. People just sitting in lanes 2&3, even on virtually empty motorways is becoming more & more common.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35589 on: Today at 04:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:12:17 pm
The nearest motorway to me is 80 miles away. The nearest 3 lane motorway is 120 miles away.

It's not feasible up here to enforce that.
Yes, this is why motorways aren't in the driving test and won't be anytime soon. But if people keep giving them ideas they might decide to create a whole new licence category of motorway driving with it's own lessons and test that could add a whole new financial and time burden to learning to drive.

Meanwhile there's little evidence that having motorway driving in the test would make any difference, being as most drivers promptly forget whatever they learned for their test, apart from the very basics, and just do what they want anyway.

Bad drivers are bad drivers often due to their own character issues: impatience, arrogance, rage, excessive timidity or caution and so on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35590 on: Today at 04:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:00:59 pm
Yes, this is why motorways aren't in the driving test and won't be anytime soon. But if people keep giving them ideas they might decide to create a whole new licence category of motorway driving with it's own lessons and test that could add a whole new financial and time burden to learning to drive.

Meanwhile there's little evidence that having motorway driving in the test would make any difference, being as most drivers promptly forget whatever they learned for their test, apart from the very basics, and just do what they want anyway.

Bad drivers are bad drivers often due to their own character issues: impatience, arrogance, rage, excessive timidity or caution and so on.

Maybe they can have mandatory motorway driving in the test in most of the UK, but in the North of Scotland, you have to do extra single lane road driving in the test... including how to use a passing place and how to get the fuck off the road and let people past if you have a queue a mile long behind you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35591 on: Today at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 14, 2022, 05:24:12 pm
Used to go when it was just IT, we'd go to a restaurant and have a good meal and drinks, no-one acted the twat even though most got pissed. Then some stupid woman director decided we had to have a building one, fuck knows why, in some shitty club in Manc with a poxy finger buffet. I stopped going as as you'd expect, the young can't handle their ale kids started fighting.

We're supposed to be doing a Department only one again, but as most will want to go into Manc, I can't be fucking arsed, so won't be going.

Presumably that's a six finger buffet for the locals?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35592 on: Today at 04:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:12:17 pm
The nearest motorway to me is 80 miles away. The nearest 3 lane motorway is 120 miles away.

It's not feasible up here to enforce that.

Being honest here, I see a better standard of driving on the motorways the further north I go. From the Lakes all the way to Hamilton, the massive majority know how to drive and understand lane discipline, so you could probably get away with it.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:00:59 pm
Yes, this is why motorways aren't in the driving test and won't be anytime soon. But if people keep giving them ideas they might decide to create a whole new licence category of motorway driving with it's own lessons and test that could add a whole new financial and time burden to learning to drive.

Meanwhile there's little evidence that having motorway driving in the test would make any difference, being as most drivers promptly forget whatever they learned for their test, apart from the very basics, and just do what they want anyway.

Bad drivers are bad drivers often due to their own character issues: impatience, arrogance, rage, excessive timidity or caution and so on.

Far too many have no idea of how to drive on the Mways though, from joining, leaving, merging. I got my experience from starting work as a van driver at 21, so I was lucky.

This day and age, they could easily build simulators where there isn't a motorway, and at least teach and they could test on that. I can drive 20 minutes from my house and fly anything from a light aircraft to a spitfire, Vulcan bomber or an Airbus A320 in fully equipped simulators, I've actually flown a light aircraft simulator and it was so realistic.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35593 on: Today at 04:14:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:11:38 pm
Being honest here, I see a better standard of driving on the motorways the further north I go. From the Lakes all the way to Hamilton, the massive majority know how to drive and understand lane discipline, so you could probably get away with it.

I can believe it.... all these constant complaints on here and it feels alien to me. I just haven't experienced it that much - though I don't actually drive anymore.

Everyone just seems so much more chilled on the roads compared to the impression given of what it is like down there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35594 on: Today at 04:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:06:52 pm
Maybe they can have mandatory motorway driving in the test in most of the UK, but in the North of Scotland, you have to do extra single lane road driving in the test... including how to use a passing place and how to get the fuck off the road and let people past if you have a queue a mile long behind you.
Plenty of places throughout the UK are too far from motorways to make it practical or achievable to have motorway driving in the test.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35595 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:14:45 pm
I can believe it.... all these constant complaints on here and it feels alien to me. I just haven't experienced it that much - though I don't actually drive anymore.

Everyone just seems so much more chilled on the roads compared to the impression given of what it is like down there.

Chatting to one of the Trampers the other week and he said that, since covid, it seems like everyone has a don't give a fuck attitude, its so aggressive and angry now.

One thing I hate is where people will just not let others out, whether its at junctions or on the motorway and someone wants to pass a slower vehicle, its does not cause you issues to just give a little. I had a couple over the weekend, catching slower vehicles, indicators on to move into lane 2 and I see cars actually accelerate to try to stop me from changing lanes, I'm running at around 36.5 ton, so I don't want to be on and off the throttle, so I just pulled out anyway. If they wanna hit the trailer, that's their hard luck.

One that doesn't so much annoy as bemuse is I'll be in lane two overtaking a car doing 50mph, nothing comes past in lane 3, I'll move back to lane 1 and there is a line of cars sat behind me, who will then all overtake me. Just why did they sit there?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35596 on: Today at 04:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 04:14:45 pm
I can believe it.... all these constant complaints on here and it feels alien to me. I just haven't experienced it that much - though I don't actually drive anymore.

Everyone just seems so much more chilled on the roads compared to the impression given of what it is like down there.

But what do you do if one of your oxen injures a forelock?
