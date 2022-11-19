After I passed my test I was shit scared of motorways so never used them for about two years. Eventually I thought I've got to bite the bullet and give it a go, so I drove to Blackpool very late at night when the motorways were pretty quiet. Three motorways if I recall. M58, M6 then M55. Even that late at night it was an eye opener. I had no idea what my car could and couldn't do at motorway speeds. I had to learn how well it pulled away as I was overtaking. You soon see a big difference in stopping distances. Basically, it's a whole different ball game to tootling around town or the suburbs.
The fact we pass our test in town then have no idea about how to drive on motorways is quite scary actually. I'd have hated motorways being part of the test when I was doing mine because I was such a nervous learner but, with hindsight, I think it would have been incredibly valuable. So yes, I agree that they should be part of the test now.
I'm with you regarding the M62 and M60. I was on both the other week. I half expected to see Dick Dastardly out there. Wacky races.
My first motorway drive was running our kid to college in Roby, M57, throwing it down, scary. Our kids was two up, me on the back, riding his bike to Manchester to see Iron Maiden, he'd never had cars go past him at 90mph before, he was nervous as hell. Motorways MUST be added to lessons, they can be part of the HGV test, I went down the M55 on my Class 2 test.
Doing a delivery to Leigh yesterday, standard practice to check the axle weights before you leave, so weighed the truck as I came out of Tesco Goole, just under 37,000kg. M62 it was absolutely pissing it down, same on the East Lancs, so I leave a much larger stopping distance, so all the way, soft c*nt after soft c*nt pulls into the gap. As I have a wife and two young kids I 100% promise, you do that to me and something happens before I can open the gap again, I AM NOT swerving and risking rolling, I'm going to hit you and kill you.