I've bought my daughters a Thorntons advent calendar since they were tiny. Used to get them from a Thorntons shop with their name icinged on the big block. It's become a family tradition. They're 18 and 14 now.





When Thorntons closed their shops, I managed to get them from a supermarket that stocked Thorntons Xmas stuff.





This year? Not one supermarket stocks them. The only place you can get them is from Thorntons online. And pay 4 fecking quid for postage. The calendars are only £4 each to start with. Oh, you can also get them from Amazon but it'll cost you £7.50 each (rip-off cnuts)





Why the hell they've stopped supplying these through supermarkets is a mystery. They always used to sell well, too.





Also used to buy a Thorntons Continental advent calendar for my mum's birthday on 30th November. Tesco and Morrisons at least used to stock them for about £12. They've stopped doing those altogether.





It's like Thorntons are intent on shrinking year on year until they go under. Used to be decent chocolate, too.