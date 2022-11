I really like dogs but the reason I couldnít get one is the fact you have to get your hands on their hot (presumably) shit with just a very thin layer of plastic as protection. Just seems revolting. Though I appreciate itís decent of most owners to do this.



Nice little hand warmer in the winter months, especially when itís freshly steaming.Got to be done, Iím a responsible owner, and seeing dog shit lying around is grim.