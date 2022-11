rob - it's time you got nasty with them - something like this might make them think twice



https://www.youtube.com/v/LYo3kORaXAo



I'd love to do that to someoneI've not had anyone hit me yet, our kid has put a woman into the hard shoulder barrier, she didn't take her phone away from her ear all the way through the spin and the impact and a mate span a Fiesta that cut across him.