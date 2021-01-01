Was coming out of Trafford Park towards the M60 yesterday solo (ie Unit only no trailer) down the Parkway (dual carriageway top right). I had this absolute wanker in an Astra trying to bully me out of the way where the road is 2 lanes before it splits into 4 lanes, hhmmm Scania unit v Astra, wonder who will win? Gete to the lights where the roundabout starts lane 1 is left into Stretford or M60 only, 2 is M60 or straight on after going under the M60, 3 and 4 is M60 clockwise and I'm in the 3rd lane as I'm joining the M60, so Astra wanker goes in 4. Go under the motorway, left lane for straight on full of cars, go through the lights and the fucking wanker goes straight on, right across the front of the truck, just misses the car in front of me and then across the hatch markings - I'm mostly annoyed that I didn't hit the c*nt....
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
rob - it's time you got nasty with them - something like this might make them think twice<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LYo3kORaXAo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LYo3kORaXAo</a>
Duel is on Rob's all-time top 5...
People who use lower case i instead of I while complaining about other people's solecisms...
This Speed guy who SkySports were entertaining today. Who the fuck is he and what were they doing with him?
i know it can come across as pedantic but when people say 'pronounciation' when meaning pronunciationand the kicker is they often say this when picking someone else up on that very thing with 'that 'pronounciation' is wrong', even better 'your 'pronounciation' is terrible' - i can vividly remember one of those absolute gems to this day99 times out of 100 i wont say anything unless it's family or someone real close, peeps get real prickly about that shit for some reason
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/pronunciationthere's a 'listen' button at the top, you pronounce it as it's spelt - pro-nun-ciationrather than pro-noun-ciation - which isn't a word
Online on a forum?
