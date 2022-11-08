Stupid names and my ability to place my foot in my mouth frequently.



I'm a manager for 15 staff in the civil service for my sins, managing people, especially those in the civil service can be hard, you need to be part husband, part dad, part big brother, good cop and bad cop.



So recently I've had a woman on two month loan to my team to assist with work. This poor woman lost her nan who she was very close to, the old dear was 98 and this woman lived with her. As I'm a compassionate soul, this woman whilst off on special leave, would only deal with me and for a spell I was quite worried because she was in a bad place.



This week the time came for her to return to the office so we needed to have a chat to see if she was ok and ready for a return to work. Sadly she became emotional again but insisted she was ok to come back. I was conscious she lived alone now the nan had died and that she didn't see her parents. I said, "are you gonna be ok later going home, is there nobody there who can be with you?", she said, "well yes, I've got Rex, he's a good lad". That pleased me, so I gushed about how dogs were mans best friend and how Rex could cuddle up on the couch and she could stroke away. It was then she fixed me with a stare and told me Rex was her boyfriend.



Who, in the name of all things holy, is called Rex in 2022! In my head only dogs are called Rex