Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1969307 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35400 on: November 8, 2022, 04:05:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on November  8, 2022, 03:32:11 pm
Ant & Dec are unfunny geordie midgets.
Post of the day.
Having to suffer them at the moment as that shite jungle show is back on. Thank God it's footie tomorrow.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35401 on: November 8, 2022, 04:22:35 pm »
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35402 on: November 8, 2022, 04:23:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2022, 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.

 ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35403 on: November 8, 2022, 06:03:45 pm »
Walkers lightly salted.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35404 on: November 8, 2022, 06:23:01 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November  8, 2022, 09:19:12 am
drizzle

give me pouring rain - you can dress for that and actually enjoy walking and cycling in it (pleasurably masochistic i know)

sleet - cold hard and harsh but it's great to stay in all warm and cosy watching it through the safety of the window

a shower - unexpected but only brief so manageable

but drizzle? just seems to hang there in the greyness and makes you feel miserable and not even wet more like damp (no laughing at the back) not proper fuckin rain at all the bastard!

Well I was just soaked to my undies in one of your unexpected but only brief so manageable showers.

Give me your drizzle any day of the week.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35405 on: November 8, 2022, 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2022, 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.

:D

My wife went to the doctors the other day and her blood pressure was a bit on the high side so she bought something to test at home. She took it out on Sunday and tested herself, then told me to try it. She starts trying to put the thing round my arm the exact moment Kane scored. Somehow the blood pressure wasnt too bad but that cant have helped it!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35406 on: November 8, 2022, 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  8, 2022, 06:23:01 pm
Well I was just soaked to my undies in one of your unexpected but only brief so manageable showers.

Give me your drizzle any day of the week.

Incontinence is not the same thing Howard.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35407 on: November 8, 2022, 06:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  8, 2022, 06:24:58 pm
:D

My wife went to the doctors the other day and her blood pressure was a bit on the high side so she bought something to test at home. She took it out on Sunday and tested herself, then told me to try it. She starts trying to put the thing round my arm the exact moment Kane scored. Somehow the blood pressure wasnt too bad but that cant have helped it!

Were you left open mouthed?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35408 on: November 8, 2022, 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2022, 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.

That sounds just like the antics of Uncle Podger in Three Men in a Boat attempting to put up a picture - without the match being on as they didnt have satellite TV in Victorian times.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35409 on: November 8, 2022, 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  8, 2022, 06:25:57 pm
Incontinence is not the same thing Howard.

I could have pissed myself and, other than the malodorous aroma, I was so wet you wouldnt have noticed.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35410 on: November 8, 2022, 06:47:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November  8, 2022, 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35411 on: November 8, 2022, 06:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November  8, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

Haha, top of the Dad joke pile for you. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35412 on: November 8, 2022, 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November  8, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

You should be on the stage.

One leaves in 5 minutes
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35413 on: November 8, 2022, 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November  8, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

That's a cracking joke, reflects well on you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35414 on: November 8, 2022, 07:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November  8, 2022, 07:08:00 pm
That's a cracking joke, reflects well on you.

Hes got seven years bad jokes to tell as well.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35415 on: November 8, 2022, 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November  8, 2022, 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

Typical Tesco, upon further reflection...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35416 on: November 8, 2022, 08:03:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on November  8, 2022, 07:53:07 pm
Typical Tesco, upon further reflection...

That's almost a mirror image of my joke.  :wanker
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35417 on: November 8, 2022, 08:43:16 pm »
Just had a 35 minute advert on the Youtube ad on my TV (always use adblocker on PC but like using the TV app sometimes).

You can skip it, but why are advertisers even allowed to do that, and how much are they paying for it???
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35418 on: November 8, 2022, 08:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on November  8, 2022, 08:43:16 pm
Just had a 35 minute advert on the Youtube ad on my TV (always use adblocker on PC but like using the TV app sometimes).

You can skip it, but why are advertisers even allowed to do that, and how much are they paying for it???

Main reason i never watch youtube on my TV,  i only watch youtube videos on my laptop or mobile device, with adblocker switched on. 

That gives me an idea to try & connect my laptop to my TV, through an HDMI cable, never done this before, & i have an HDMI port on my laptop, but no HDMI cable that's long enough to reach.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35419 on: November 8, 2022, 09:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on November  8, 2022, 08:53:05 pm
Main reason i never watch youtube on my TV,  i only watch youtube videos on my laptop or mobile device, with adblocker switched on. 

That gives me an idea to try & connect my laptop to my TV, through an HDMI cable, never done this before, & i have an HDMI port on my laptop, but no HDMI cable that's long enough to reach.
Chromecast?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35420 on: Yesterday at 07:58:32 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on November  8, 2022, 08:53:05 pm
Main reason i never watch youtube on my TV,  i only watch youtube videos on my laptop or mobile device, with adblocker switched on. 

That gives me an idea to try & connect my laptop to my TV, through an HDMI cable, never done this before, & i have an HDMI port on my laptop, but no HDMI cable that's long enough to reach.

I have sky go on the laptop and just connect to the telly via hdmi The cables are cheap enough to buy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35421 on: Yesterday at 10:12:51 am »
Pretty sure you can also get adapters to chain cables together. Would get messy though and might degrade the signal.
I love wires everywhere though. Wireless is the devil's offspring.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35422 on: Yesterday at 10:26:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:12:51 am
Pretty sure you can also get adapters to chain cables together. Would get messy though and might degrade the signal.
I love wires everywhere though. Wireless is the devil's offspring.

You don't need a long cable, about 3ft is enough to put the laptop on the stand under the telly
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35423 on: Today at 09:18:59 am »
Having to do S.M.A.R.T. goals

Get fucking fucked and fuck yourself while being fucked.

If you are a type of person that does this for a living - fucking hell kid, what are you playing at. You are one fucking bad bellend.

Don't tell me to 'engage' either.

Gang of fucking c*nts.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35424 on: Today at 09:25:59 am »
Ha ha. Corporate bullshit.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35425 on: Today at 09:34:21 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:59 am
Having to do S.M.A.R.T. goals

Get fucking fucked and fuck yourself while being fucked.

If you are a type of person that does this for a living - fucking hell kid, what are you playing at. You are one fucking bad bellend.

Don't tell me to 'engage' either.

Gang of fucking c*nts.

I feel your pain, I used to have to do SWOT analysis.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35426 on: Today at 10:02:01 am »
I don't mind it as a framework to introduce new graduates to what HR want from their biannual box-ticking exercise, but once you're 2 or 3 years in you should know how to hit those notes without it.

Every time I see a RACI matrix there's another letter added. RACIVSO yesterday.
« Reply #35427 on: Today at 10:05:43 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:02:01 am
I don't mind it as a framework to introduce new graduates to what HR want from their biannual box-ticking exercise, but once you're 2 or 3 years in you should know how to hit those notes without it.

Every time I see a RACI matrix there's another letter added. RACIVSO yesterday.

WTF is that?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35428 on: Today at 10:06:03 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:18:59 am
Having to do S.M.A.R.T. goals

Get fucking fucked and fuck yourself while being fucked.

If you are a type of person that does this for a living - fucking hell kid, what are you playing at. You are one fucking bad bellend.

Don't tell me to 'engage' either.

Gang of fucking c*nts.

That brings back painful memories of tedious sessions where expensive consultants attempted to sell the latest bullshit. Needless to say all the gobshites came on board as completing this paperwork gave them an excuse not to do the job they were paid to do.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35429 on: Today at 01:03:43 pm »
Stupid names and my ability to place my foot in my mouth frequently.

I'm a manager for 15 staff in the civil service for my sins, managing people, especially those in the civil service can be hard, you need to be part husband, part dad, part big brother, good cop and bad cop.

So recently I've had a woman on two month loan to my team to assist with work. This poor woman lost her nan who she was very close to, the old dear was 98 and this woman lived with her. As I'm a compassionate soul, this woman whilst off on special leave, would only deal with me and for a spell I was quite worried because she was in a bad place.

This week the time came for her to return to the office so we needed to have a chat to see if she was ok and ready for a return to work. Sadly she became emotional again but insisted she was ok to come back. I was conscious she lived alone now the nan had died and that she didn't see her parents. I said, "are you gonna be ok later going home, is there nobody there who can be with you?", she said, "well yes, I've got Rex, he's a good lad". That pleased me, so I gushed about how dogs were mans best friend and how Rex could cuddle up on the couch and she could stroke away. It was then she fixed me with a stare and told me Rex was her boyfriend.

Who, in the name of all things holy, is called Rex in 2022! In my head only dogs are called Rex
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35430 on: Today at 01:07:39 pm »
:lmao Sorry AD but thats class. Only thing that wouldve made it better is if she was pulling your leg about Rex being her boyfriend and not a dog.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35431 on: Today at 01:16:25 pm »
Hahahaha superb AD. You always have the best stories la.

Fucking Rex!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35432 on: Today at 01:20:09 pm »
 ;D true story this, I was mortified. I associate Rex with dogs, more so ones with curly tails that sit on pub roofs in Canny Farm!
« Reply #35433 on: Today at 01:23:23 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:20:09 pm
;D true story this, I was mortified. I associate Rex with dogs, more so ones with curly tails that sit on pub roofs in Canny Farm!

Is she related to Efes?

This pair scared the fuck out of me as a teen, Windmill Pub Tower Hill

« Reply #35434 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm »
Funny as, that mate 😂😂
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35435 on: Today at 02:09:08 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:03:43 pm
Stupid names and my ability to place my foot in my mouth frequently.

I'm a manager for 15 staff in the civil service for my sins, managing people, especially those in the civil service can be hard, you need to be part husband, part dad, part big brother, good cop and bad cop.

So recently I've had a woman on two month loan to my team to assist with work. This poor woman lost her nan who she was very close to, the old dear was 98 and this woman lived with her. As I'm a compassionate soul, this woman whilst off on special leave, would only deal with me and for a spell I was quite worried because she was in a bad place.

This week the time came for her to return to the office so we needed to have a chat to see if she was ok and ready for a return to work. Sadly she became emotional again but insisted she was ok to come back. I was conscious she lived alone now the nan had died and that she didn't see her parents. I said, "are you gonna be ok later going home, is there nobody there who can be with you?", she said, "well yes, I've got Rex, he's a good lad". That pleased me, so I gushed about how dogs were mans best friend and how Rex could cuddle up on the couch and she could stroke away. It was then she fixed me with a stare and told me Rex was her boyfriend.

Who, in the name of all things holy, is called Rex in 2022! In my head only dogs are called Rex

that's barking that mate  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35436 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:43 am
WTF is that?

A table with tasks/process points across the top and people down the side, in each box you put a letter to show who does what:

Responsible
Accountable
Consulted
Informed
Verifies
Signs Off
Organises

At least 3 of those are the same thing and each cell can have more than one letter. It's one of those powerpoint slides management types like.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35437 on: Today at 06:52:28 pm »
Signs off is clearly the same as responsible.
Verifies can't be much different.  I suspect the extra categories are there so it nicely fills the slide.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35438 on: Today at 06:54:12 pm »
Raci on its own seems ok. If you're doing an enterprise level change it seems sensible to plan with that in mind. Low impact changes can have one person in multiple categories. The important bit is to make sure you are never the accountable one.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35439 on: Today at 06:54:32 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 04:37:35 pm
A table with tasks/process points across the top and people down the side, in each box you put a letter to show who does what:

Responsible
Accountable
Consulted
Informed
Verifies
Signs Off
Organises

At least 3 of those are the same thing and each cell can have more than one letter. It's one of those powerpoint slides management types like.

partial list, that.  misses out:
Read About
Mocks
Sighs
Groans
Laughs
Delegates
Ignores
Fucks Up By Accident
Fucks Up Deliberately
Doesn't Give a Shit
