Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1967809 times)

Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35400 on: Yesterday at 04:05:41 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 03:32:11 pm
Ant & Dec are unfunny geordie midgets.
Post of the day.
Having to suffer them at the moment as that shite jungle show is back on. Thank God it's footie tomorrow.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35401 on: Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm »
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35402 on: Yesterday at 04:23:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.

 ;D
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35403 on: Yesterday at 06:03:45 pm »
Walkers lightly salted.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35404 on: Yesterday at 06:23:01 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 09:19:12 am
drizzle

give me pouring rain - you can dress for that and actually enjoy walking and cycling in it (pleasurably masochistic i know)

sleet - cold hard and harsh but it's great to stay in all warm and cosy watching it through the safety of the window

a shower - unexpected but only brief so manageable

but drizzle? just seems to hang there in the greyness and makes you feel miserable and not even wet more like damp (no laughing at the back) not proper fuckin rain at all the bastard!

Well I was just soaked to my undies in one of your unexpected but only brief so manageable showers.

Give me your drizzle any day of the week.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35405 on: Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.

:D

My wife went to the doctors the other day and her blood pressure was a bit on the high side so she bought something to test at home. She took it out on Sunday and tested herself, then told me to try it. She starts trying to put the thing round my arm the exact moment Kane scored. Somehow the blood pressure wasnt too bad but that cant have helped it!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35406 on: Yesterday at 06:25:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:23:01 pm
Well I was just soaked to my undies in one of your unexpected but only brief so manageable showers.

Give me your drizzle any day of the week.

Incontinence is not the same thing Howard.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35407 on: Yesterday at 06:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:24:58 pm
:D

My wife went to the doctors the other day and her blood pressure was a bit on the high side so she bought something to test at home. She took it out on Sunday and tested herself, then told me to try it. She starts trying to put the thing round my arm the exact moment Kane scored. Somehow the blood pressure wasnt too bad but that cant have helped it!

Were you left open mouthed?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35408 on: Yesterday at 06:26:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.

That sounds just like the antics of Uncle Podger in Three Men in a Boat attempting to put up a picture - without the match being on as they didnt have satellite TV in Victorian times.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35409 on: Yesterday at 06:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:25:57 pm
Incontinence is not the same thing Howard.

I could have pissed myself and, other than the malodorous aroma, I was so wet you wouldnt have noticed.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35410 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:22:35 pm
Missus wanted a new mirror placed above the fire place on Sunday.

Now bear in mind she's sat on the couch watching all this. I take the old one down, fixes the fixings to the new mirror, measure and mark the dead centre of the chimney breast, then measure the dead centre of the mirror and put a piece of making tape on the mirror to mark this. Nips into the garage to get my drills, spirit level and wall plugs. I ask her to grab a pencil so she can mark where I need to drill. Lifts the mirror up to align the marks with the masking tape, no making take, I says wheres the making tape gone from the mirror? "Oh I took it off, I know what you are like for leaving things"  :no :butt :butt

Oh and all this happened while the fucking match was on.
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35411 on: Yesterday at 06:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

Haha, top of the Dad joke pile for you. :D
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35412 on: Yesterday at 07:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

You should be on the stage.

One leaves in 5 minutes
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35413 on: Yesterday at 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

That's a cracking joke, reflects well on you.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35414 on: Yesterday at 07:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:08:00 pm
That's a cracking joke, reflects well on you.

Hes got seven years bad jokes to tell as well.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35415 on: Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 06:47:03 pm
Hanging mirrors is a job I could see myself doing.

Typical Tesco, upon further reflection...
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35416 on: Yesterday at 08:03:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:53:07 pm
Typical Tesco, upon further reflection...

That's almost a mirror image of my joke.  :wanker
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35417 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm »
Just had a 35 minute advert on the Youtube ad on my TV (always use adblocker on PC but like using the TV app sometimes).

You can skip it, but why are advertisers even allowed to do that, and how much are they paying for it???
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35418 on: Yesterday at 08:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm
Just had a 35 minute advert on the Youtube ad on my TV (always use adblocker on PC but like using the TV app sometimes).

You can skip it, but why are advertisers even allowed to do that, and how much are they paying for it???

Main reason i never watch youtube on my TV,  i only watch youtube videos on my laptop or mobile device, with adblocker switched on. 

That gives me an idea to try & connect my laptop to my TV, through an HDMI cable, never done this before, & i have an HDMI port on my laptop, but no HDMI cable that's long enough to reach.
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35419 on: Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:53:05 pm
Main reason i never watch youtube on my TV,  i only watch youtube videos on my laptop or mobile device, with adblocker switched on. 

That gives me an idea to try & connect my laptop to my TV, through an HDMI cable, never done this before, & i have an HDMI port on my laptop, but no HDMI cable that's long enough to reach.
Chromecast?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
« Reply #35420 on: Today at 07:58:32 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:53:05 pm
Main reason i never watch youtube on my TV,  i only watch youtube videos on my laptop or mobile device, with adblocker switched on. 

That gives me an idea to try & connect my laptop to my TV, through an HDMI cable, never done this before, & i have an HDMI port on my laptop, but no HDMI cable that's long enough to reach.

I have sky go on the laptop and just connect to the telly via hdmi The cables are cheap enough to buy
