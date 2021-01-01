the staff can't react fast enough to put new labels on the shelf, the checkout system pricing changes in a flash. Seems very wrong that they made you pay the higher price - that falls 100% under "bait and switch" which AFAIK is illegal just about everywhere.



Did you not tell them to charge the shelf price? I would, and have in the past. Once the staff verify what's on the shelf label, they always adjust it at the till.



I found out (from, I think, The MoneySavingExpert Forum) ages ago that Tesco had a policy whereby, if they charged you more than the shelf-edge label, they would give you double the difference as compensation, and that this promise was usually displayed behind the customer services desk. I was determined to find a way to put this to the test.Was travelling back from a client meeting in the Midlands several years ago and stopped for fuel at a big Tesco. Needed a few things so popped into the superstore. They had a promo on with Rump Steak half price. Huge shelf label saying this, with loads of packs of steak on an end fridge display unit. I went to get some and noticed that some packs weren't marked half price (slightly older dates, so obviously put out before the offer was on). I gathered all I could find of these - about 8 packs - and put them in my trolley. Went through the till and was indeed charged full price.Took them to the custromer services and explained that they were advertised as half price but I'd been charged the full price. The woman surprised me by having belligerent attitude. initially acting like she didn't understand, then insisting that these packs weren't included in the offer (I argued that they were with all the others with a shelf label stating they were [let's say] £7.50/kg), finally only offering me a refund if i no longer wanted the steaks. I pointed to the promise that was there on the wall behind her and asked for it to be honoured. She became openly hostile and refused, so I asked to see the manager.Reluctantly, she called for one and, after making me wait for about 10 minutes, he arrived and immediately put on his best 'I'll try to intimidate him' act. Which was never going to work. To be honest, I did want to just walk away at this point as there were now about a sozen people loitering to watch, but a mix of pigheadedness, a yearning for justice () and their shit attitude kept me going. I calmly explained that I'd been mischarged and wanted Tesco to honour their promise that was on the wall behind them. The manager actually seemed surprised to find such a promise on the wall, then it sank in what I was effectively asking for."If I give you double the difference of the wrong amount, then you get the steaks for nothing!" he blustered.I couldn't stop myelf breaking out into a big smile. "Yes, I guess it does."He literally fixed me with a hard stare as I stood there grinning.With a theatrical sigh, he curtly told the the customer service women to pay me double the difference. She started to protest and he snapped, "Just pay him!"I resisted the urge to whistle a jaunty tune and skip my way out of the store, clutching my free steaks.Dunno if Tesco still have that policy/promise, and to be honest I hated the experience so haven't bothered even looking since. But, like, free steaks!