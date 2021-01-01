« previous next »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm
the staff can't react fast enough to put new labels on the shelf, the checkout system pricing changes in a flash.  Seems very wrong that they made you pay the higher price - that falls 100% under "bait and switch" which AFAIK is illegal just about everywhere.

Did you not tell them to charge the shelf price? I would, and have in the past.  Once the staff verify what's on the shelf label, they always adjust it at the till.
I didn't on this occasion as I was in a hurry, but yes, this is a fairly regular occurance at Lidl and I usually point it out and get the difference refunded
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:53:59 pm
I bought a thing from the Lidl yesterday. It said £1.59 on the shelf; by the time I walked to the till it was £1.99. I thought fucking hell I know prices are rising fast but come on, 40p in about ten steps?!

That's freaking ridiculous!!

I might have to put a serving measure on the sauce bottles when the kids come over, fuck washing away dollops of mayo and ketchup off the plates at these prices 😯
Just ordered a chinese for tea. Two mains, one rice, one chips and spring rolls, £35!
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 03:47:59 pm
That's freaking ridiculous!!

I might have to put a serving measure on the sauce bottles when the kids come over, fuck washing away dollops of mayo and ketchup off the plates at these prices 😯
How much do eyedroppers sell for these days? :)
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 04:18:19 pm
Just ordered a chinese for tea. Two mains, one rice, one chips and spring rolls, £35!

Where the fuck from, China?

Three soup, prawn crackers, Two mains, boiled and fried rice and salt and pepper chips was £25 last Friday from our local chinese
Fuck the Tories

Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:11:47 pm
the staff can't react fast enough to put new labels on the shelf, the checkout system pricing changes in a flash.  Seems very wrong that they made you pay the higher price - that falls 100% under "bait and switch" which AFAIK is illegal just about everywhere.

Did you not tell them to charge the shelf price? I would, and have in the past.  Once the staff verify what's on the shelf label, they always adjust it at the till.


I found out (from, I think, The MoneySavingExpert Forum) ages ago that Tesco had a policy whereby, if they charged you more than the shelf-edge label, they would give you double the difference as compensation, and that this promise was usually displayed behind the customer services desk. I was determined to find a way to put this to the test.

Was travelling back from a client meeting in the Midlands several years ago and stopped for fuel at a big Tesco. Needed a few things so popped into the superstore. They had a promo on with Rump Steak half price. Huge shelf label saying this, with loads of packs of steak on an end fridge display unit. I went to get some and noticed that some packs weren't marked half price (slightly older dates, so obviously put out before the offer was on). I gathered all I could find of these - about 8 packs - and put them in my trolley. Went through the till and was indeed charged full price.

Took them to the custromer services and explained that they were advertised as half price but I'd been charged the full price. The woman surprised me by having belligerent attitude. initially acting like she didn't understand, then insisting that these packs weren't included in the offer (I argued that they were with all the others with a shelf label stating they were [let's say] £7.50/kg), finally only offering me a refund if i no longer wanted the steaks. I pointed to the promise that was there on the wall behind her and asked for it to be honoured. She became openly hostile and refused, so I asked to see the manager.

Reluctantly, she called for one and, after making me wait for about 10 minutes, he arrived and immediately put on his best 'I'll try to intimidate him' act. Which was never going to work. To be honest, I did want to just walk away at this point as there were now about a sozen people loitering to watch, but a mix of pigheadedness, a yearning for justice ( :P) and their shit attitude kept me going. I calmly explained that I'd been mischarged and wanted Tesco to honour their promise that was on the wall behind them. The manager actually seemed surprised to find such a promise on the wall, then it sank in what I was effectively asking for.

"If I give you double the difference of the wrong amount, then you get the steaks for nothing!" he blustered.

I couldn't stop myelf breaking out into a big smile. "Yes, I guess it does."

He literally fixed me with a hard stare as I stood there grinning.

With a theatrical sigh, he curtly told the the customer service women to pay me double the difference. She started to protest and he snapped, "Just pay him!"

I resisted the urge to whistle a jaunty tune and skip my way out of the store, clutching my free steaks.

Dunno if Tesco still have that policy/promise, and to be honest I hated the experience so haven't bothered even looking since. But, like, free steaks!
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 05:25:51 pm

I found out (from, I think, The MoneySavingExpert Forum) ages ago that Tesco had a policy whereby, if they charged you more than the shelf-edge label, they would give you double the difference as compensation, and that this promise was usually displayed behind the customer services desk. I was determined to find a way to put this to the test.

similar thing for me and my wife, years back.  we came across a frozen turkey with the price mislabeled as "$0.00" (store was Loblaws for the Canadians amongst us).

we looked at each other, laughed, and took it to the checkout. didn't really expect we'd get it for free, but we did, with basically zero farting about or arguing.

funniest bit is we weren't even looking to buy any turkey that day.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:31:26 pm
^

:wellin

Nobby being knobby is always good fun...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

^ great work Nobby.
Im quite happy to dig in but would have probably folded before you. Fair play. Companies need to be made to pay for rash promises dreamt up by over enthusiastic dickheads in marketing.
Northern trains
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm
^ great work Nobby.
Im quite happy to dig in but would have probably folded before you. Fair play. Companies need to be made to pay for rash promises dreamt up by over enthusiastic dickheads in marketing.

Yonks ago we had this MD who had this promise put on the terms on a fucking big notice in the branches that if you weren't 100% satisfied you got your hire for free. I was chatting to another branch manager and this customer had hired a diamond drilling rig, cost about £1000 to hire 30 years ago, so a huge hire back then, customer brings it back, usual questions on return, everything OK etc, customer was yes great did the job perfect but I'm not paying for it. Why not? Cust points to the sign and says "I wasn't 100% satisfied" Branch manager didn't even argue, just FOCd the hire.

Wasn't long after we got told to take the signs down.
Fuck the Tories

Waking up at quarter to four.
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm
^ great work Nobby.
Im quite happy to dig in but would have probably folded before you. Fair play. Companies need to be made to pay for rash promises dreamt up by over enthusiastic dickheads in marketing.

A slightly different situation for me but I got a brand new consumer unit supplied and fitted by British Gas when they were installing a new boiler.

They'd done the survey to check what needed doing and that everything was ok to do the job before ordering everything and booking the job.

They turned up on the day, removed the old boiler and drilled the hole on the outside wall for the condensing pipe to go through and fitted the new boiler but then had to wait for the electrician to earth it and connect the controls.

He took one look at the fuse box and refused to do it saying it wasn't safe.  It was the really old ones that used fuse wire rather than just flicking switches and the piece of wood that it was attached to was hanging off the wall.

I stood my ground and said the surveyor had passed everything and never mentioned it needed replacing and now they'd wrecked the kitchen fitting the new one so they needed to sort it.

We got the new consumer unit and they had to get national grid out to upgrade the mains fuse too.

Somebody after told me it was about 800 quids worth of work ☺️
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  3, 2022, 01:58:40 pm
Mars are removing Bounty from celebrations. c*nts.

Celebrations have just improved immeasurably then
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm
^ great work Nobby.
Im quite happy to dig in but would have probably folded before you. Fair play. Companies need to be made to pay for rash promises dreamt up by over enthusiastic dickheads in marketing.
I'm usually a pushover but if I know I'm right and they've fucked up and they insist on being arsey I can be really obstinate.

Lidl probably need the smart motorway signs for their shelf prices now!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

I hate bonfire nights now, it's like being in a warzone the fireworks are so loud and in your face.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

at corners, every footballer now places the ball so it's BARELY shadowing the quarter circle.

ffs, does that extra inch matter?  saving your energy for ... what?
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:22:16 pm
I hate bonfire nights now, it's like being in a warzone the fireworks are so loud and in your face.

It's just stopped here,it wasn't too bad earlier because everyone was watching the public display on the marina.

Then they all went home and set off their own little boxes of tricks.
