Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy.  (Read 1960916 times)

Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35320 on: Today at 02:11:09 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:37:43 pm
The absolute shite things instagram keep adding to my feed. I try not to look at it, because lingering on it make more of the same appear, but I wonder if that is what other people watch? I keep getting clips of accidents, like cars rolling off mountain roads, and also lots of manufacturing work from countries with seemingly no regard for health and safety at all. WTF.

I get inspiring quotes and memes. One the other day said 'You are stronger than everyone you know' it must think I'm the hulk.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35321 on: Today at 03:22:08 pm
The Indian cricket team
Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35322 on: Today at 04:10:36 pm
People who indicate right on roundabouts when going straight on. Should be sent to prison.
Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy.
Reply #35323 on: Today at 04:15:49 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 04:10:36 pm
People who indicate right on roundabouts when going straight on. Should be sent to prison.
Normally going straight is the way to avoid prison ;)
