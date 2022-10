airport bars/restaurants and their obsession with ordering via QR code. OK, I am guessing maybe itís partly to do with the travelling after the lockdowns eased, but honestly, does my head in. Sat at Liverpool airport now, just want a drink, thatís all, paying cash. Donít make it a bigger deal than it needs to be.



I think a lot of places are doing it because of staffing shortages in hospo. There are some good and bad examples of it being used.I was in a legendary cafe in Melbourne the other week. Ordered all our food and coffees. Opened up the app again and it automatically prompted us to order another round of coffees which is exactly what we wanted to do.However, I was in a micro-brewery in Sydney where they only had 1 poor staff member tending to all the QR orders and 5 people manning the bar for walk-ups. They need to balance their ratios based on where the people are coming from.